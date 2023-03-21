A Ukrainian Kindergarten For Refugee Children Opens In Prague
A kindergarten for Ukrainian refugees has opened in Prague in the Czech Republic and has already accepted 25 Ukrainian children aged from 2 to 6. It was set up by a local Ukrainian education foundation, For the Children of Ukraine, after Ukrainians struggled to find places for their children in Czech kindergartens. Around 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered in the Czech Republic since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.