The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Satellite Images Suggest Russia Is Ramping Up Production Capacity For Its War Against Ukraine An analysis of satellite images by Schemes, RFE/RL's Ukrainian investigative unit, indicates that Russia is actively building up its production capacity for military equipment and developing new factories as it continues to reorient its economy toward its war against Ukraine. By Kyrylo Ovsyaniy and Schemes

Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Deadline Expires Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily. International humanitarian groups have called on Pakistan to stop the forced expulsions, saying many Afghans will face harsh conditions in their own country -- and many will be in danger of persecution by the Taliban. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, and Will Tizard See Also: 'Nobody Dares To Leave Their Homes': Diary Of An Afghan Refugee In Pakistan

Anti-Semitic Outbursts In North Caucasus Expose Moscow's Perilous Balancing Act On Gaza War The Kremlin has tried to use the Israel-Hamas conflict for its own ends, castigating the West and hosting a delegation from the Palestinian group. The storming of the airport in Daghestan shows that a shift in Moscow's Mideast balancing act has potentially explosive repercussions for Russia. By Robert Coalson See Also: Interview: Russian Extremism Expert On Roots, Ramifications Of Anti-Semitic Incidents In The North Caucasus

'Run, Hide!': RFE/RL Correspondents Record Kherson Missile Attack On October 27, missiles rained down on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. RFE/RL correspondent Roksolana Bychai and cameraman Borys Trotsenko were at the scene and recorded the first minutes after the attack. By Roksolana Bychai and Borys Trotsenko

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Isn't Going As Well As Many Had Hoped. The Prognosis Isn't Great Either. Ukraine has reportedly has managed at least two bridgeheads across the Dnieper River. Whether it's the last gasp of Kyiv's five-month counteroffensive, or a glimmer of good news in the face of Russia's own multipronged assault, is an open question. By Mike Eckel

Earning The Ropes: The Armenian School Growing And Selling Its Own Food In a village school near Yerevan, the curriculum includes the life lessons of selling food that was grown and processed on site. By Amos Chapple

Molested, Exposed, And Abandoned: The Tragic Death Of A Teenage Girl In Georgia The death of a teenager in Georgia has sparked not only shock but also questions about whether the girl, a victim of sexual abuse, was given proper counseling and support, a frequent complaint in the traditionally conservative Caucasus country. By Nino Tarkhnishvili

Iranians Chant Anti-Government Slogans After Death Of Teen Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police Anti-government slogans were chanted from apartment blocks in Tehran and other Iranian cities after 17-year-old Armita Garavand was buried on October 29. She was fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation and was buried amid tight security in Tehran. Her passing has drawn parallels to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 while in police custody sparked massive demonstrations across the country that challenged the Iranian regime. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Airport Assault: Turkmen Students Returning From Russia Immediately Forced Into The Army A group of young Turkmen returning home after graduating from Russian universities were met at the airport by law enforcement officers who immediately enlisted them into the army. The grads were not even allowed to greet their parents waiting at the airport, families said. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service