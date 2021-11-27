The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Given the ongoing developments in Kabul, we are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on Afghanistan and Pakistan that is the go-to source for English-language reporting by our network of local journalists across the two countries.

The Tragic Death That Hindered Georgia's COVID Vaccination Campaign A nurse and early supporter of Georgia's COVID-19 vaccination drive, Megi Bakradze, died after an extremely rare reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine. With the country recently facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, reverberations from Bakradze's death are still being felt around the country. And more than seven months after her death, her family are still waiting for answers as to how she died. By Tamuna Chkareuli

'This Is A Love Story': 15 Years On, Litvinenko's Widow Refuses To Let The World Forget When her husband, former Russian Federal Security Service officer Aleksandr Litvinenko, died of polonium-210 poisoning 15 years ago, Marina Litvinenko found herself facing reluctance from both Russia and Britain to investigate. But she has never stopped pushing, even after the European Court of Human Rights ruled in September that it was "beyond reasonable doubt" that Russian agents had killed her husband. By Robert Coalson, Dariya Ali-zade, and Shahida Rusekas

Trafficked In, Trafficked Out: Iraqi Kurds Recount Failed Journey To Belarus's Borders As a migrant crisis intensifies on Belarus's borders with the EU, some travelers from war-torn countries describe paying a high price for the unfulfilled promise of reaching Western Europe. One family from Iraq's Kurdistan region sold their homes with the hope of emigrating. After an ordeal at two different borders, they were forced to pay traffickers once again to help them return home. By Margot Buff with video courtesy of Alhurra.

Moldova Fights COVID With Black Humor Moldova has a novel approach to its coronavirus vaccination campaign, blending humor with the macabre in a bid to encourage Moldovans to get the shot. One video sponsored by the Health Ministry tells Moldovans not to worry about catching the virus as Chisinau "has the biggest cemetery in Europe." With only about 35 percent of the population vaccinated, the initiative is badly needed. By Alison Mutler

'Most Of The Dead Are Women In Their 50s': Ukrainian Doctors Still Fighting To Save Lives Doctors in the city of Kakhovka in southern Ukraine say the situation is stabilizing a little after a deadly COVID-19 surge but that they're still inundated with new cases. RFE/RL visited Kakhovka's Central City Hospital, where over 100 patients were hospitalized with the disease, including one child. Hospital staff said most of those dying were currently women in their 50s. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Neil Bowdler

Two Years After Iran's Deadly Crackdown On Protests, Families Of Victims Still Fighting For Justice Two years after Iran's November 2019 crackdown on anti-government protests that killed several hundred demonstrators, the families of many of the victims are still seeking justice. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Armenia's Khachkar Hunter The Armenian documenting the ancient cross-stones scattered across the farmland and forests of his home country. By Amos Chapple

Afghan Kids Put To Work Sorting Garbage In Tehran Despite Child Labor Ban Iranian officials say around 4,600 children collect recyclable garbage on the streets of Tehran to sell and that the numbers are growing. It's estimated that 95 percent are foreigners and most of them are young Afghans. Many other children work at markets or cleaning cars in the Iranian capital. Officials say they are being exploited for profit, citing an Iranian law banning child labor under the age of 15. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Neil Bowdler

The President And The Tycoon: Could A Fight Between Ukraine’s Leader And Its Richest Man Lead To Real Change? In Ukraine, tensions between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and powerful tycoon Rinat Akhmetov are growing. How their conflict plays out could have major consequences for the country and its influential oligarchs. By Todd Prince and Yevhen Solonyna