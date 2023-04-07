The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Caucasus Transformed: The Artist Who Captured Armenia As Soviet Rule Began Drawings by Chisinau-born artist Pavel Shillingovsky show Armenia being reshaped at the beginning of the communist period. By Amos Chapple

The Russian Orthodox Priest Preaching For War Andrei Tkachev has become known for fiery sermons in which he says death in war is the best way to go. He's just one of many pro-war Russian Orthodox priests in a church that, according to one senior former member, has lost its way. Some Russian clergymen have gone as far as to reinterpret the Christian commandments to give grounds for Moscow's brutal war in Ukraine. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

'Someday The Darkness Will Pass': Russian Couple Flees Putin's War Machine For Life At Sea Journalist Arseny Vesnin and his girlfriend, Ksenia, escaped repression in Russia and now live, work, and protest their country’s war from a small yacht in the Mediterranean Sea. By Yulia Paramonova

Exclusive: Leaked Files Show China And Russia Sharing Tactics On Internet Control, Censorship A window into the level of cooperation between China and Russia in censoring their respective Internets and monitoring dissent was unveiled in files from closed-door meetings in 2017 and 2019 between officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China and Roskomnadzor that were obtained by RFE/RL. By Daniil Belovodyev, Andrei Soshnikov, and Reid Standish

Praying In The 'Gray Zone': Ukraine's Frontline Sappers Ukrainian assault brigade sappers risk everything to clear the front line of mines laid by Russian forces -- and lay their own. They often work a few hundred meters from Russian positions, leaving them vulnerable to attack. As one sapper told Current Time correspondent Oleksiy Prodayvoda about a recent mission: "I thought I wasn't coming back." By Oleksiy Prodayvoda, Current Time, and Austin Malloy

Thousands Mobilized In Impoverished Turkmenistan For State-Led 'Health Day' Turkmen officials have ordered thousands of workers and students to take part in nationwide events, including a mass bike ride, for World Health Day on April 7. The cash-strapped country is known for its lavish events, but critics call it a waste of state funds when people are struggling to deal with the country’s decimated economy and low standard of living. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

'Empty Promises': Wives Of Russian Soldiers Fighting In Ukraine Say Pay Is Not What Was Promised More and more Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are complaining of not receiving their salaries on time, in full, or at all, leaving their wives at home to struggle with getting by and, in many cases, raising kids. Some blame it on bungled Russian bureaucracy, but the pay woes come as the Kremlin struggles with shrinking revenues as Western sanctions for its unprovoked invasion appear to bite. By Oleg Artyushenko

Ukrainian Photographer Turns War Wounds Into Works Of Art A new photo project by Ukrainian photographer Marta Syrko captures stunning images of soldiers and civilians wounded during Russia's war on the country. In the project's first 2 1/2 months, Syrko has photographed seven Ukrainians who were seriously injured during the war. As casualties continue to grow, Syrko says the project focuses on body diversity and body positivity for those who have been maimed during fighting. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Austin Malloy

Jakov Milatovic, The Man Who Unseated Montenegro's Longtime Leader Thirty-six-year-old Jakov Milatovic on April 2 slammed the door on three decades of political domination by Montenegro's first postindependence president. Montenegrins have taken a big leap of faith. By Andy Heil and RFE/RL's Balkan Service