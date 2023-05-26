The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Who's Who Among Russian Mercenary Companies The Wagner Group is by far the most notorious Russian mercenary company, its soldiers having played visible roles in conflict, chaos, and commerce from African countries to Ukraine, where they have led Russia's long, bloody push to take Bakhmut. But Wagner is not Russia's only private military company. By Mark Krutov, Sergei Dobrynin, and RFE/RL's Idel.Realities

Ukrainian Army Says Russians Walked Into Bakhmut 'Trap' A Ukrainian Army spokesman said on May 22 that Russian forces walked straight into a "trap" in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian troops advancing on the flanks of the town poised to encircle them. The comment came a day after Russia claimed to have captured Bakhmut -- a claim it has made repeatedly in recent weeks. By Borys Sachalko, Current Time, Serhiy Nuzhnenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Ray Furlong

'Just The Beginning': Experts Fear The Worst As Russian Museums Return Treasures To Church The controversial handovers of two of Russia's most revered pieces of art to the Orthodox Church leave experts wondering what may be next. By RFE/RL's North.Realities

Between Migration And Low Wages: Can Uzbekistan Solve Its Poverty Problem? The annual meeting of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development last week saw investors hail the opportunity of Uzbekistan and its growing market of around 35 million people. But with so much of the population battling to make ends meet, can the country fulfill that potential? By Chris Rickleton

'It Will Perish When I'm Gone': Russian Language Usage Plunges in Wartime Ukraine As it seeks to fight off the Russian invasion, Ukraine is experiencing the most rapid shift away from the use of the Russian language in its recent history. The process, accelerated by Russia's renewed attempts to erase Ukrainian culture and sow divisions within the country, is far from painless. By Aleksander Palikot

Is Wagner Chief Prigozhin 'A Special Operation Inside A Special Operation'? The brash and profane Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken on a high public profile in recent months, with his forces embroiled in heavy fighting in Ukraine. Is he harboring political ambitions or does he remain Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal enforcer? By Robert Coalson

The Kazakh Cop Who Turned In His Badge To Become A Photographer In Japan Hayato Matsumoto, a Japanese-Kazakh photographer, recalls life in the Soviet Union and serving as a policeman investigating violent crime, before finding a calmer life in Japan. By Petr Trotsenko

Traditional Potters In Afghanistan Face An Uncertain Future An Afghan father and son have dedicated themselves to upholding a 1,000-year-old heritage of handmade ceramics in Kandahar. By RFE/RL and Mohammad Sadiq Rishtinai

Kyrgyz Cowboys Risk Lives On Alpine Horse Drive As spring comes to an end in the landlocked Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, local cowboys must drive their horses high into the mountains in search of greener pastures. During the three-day journey, the men hardly get a moments rest as they guide over 150 horses along busy highways and up the sides of ridged mountain slopes. The grueling trek takes the riders through stunning scenery and to remote locations that evoke the rich nomadic history of the Kyrgyz people. By Adilet Bektursunov, Current Time, and Austin Malloy​