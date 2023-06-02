The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Ukrainian Analysts Studying Downed Russian Missiles, Drones Amid a new wave of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, analysts in Kyiv are gaining useful intelligence from a collection of downed Russian aerial weapons. They have been studying the remains of Iranian Shahed drones and Russian Kinzhal missiles, among others. The Kremlin has said its hypersonic weapons cannot be stopped by antiaircraft defenses, but Ukrainians are finding ways to intercept some in midair. By Current Time, Andriy Kuzakov, and Will Tizard

Iran And Afghanistan's Taliban Clash As Water Dispute Boils Over Tensions remain high following the deadly clashes between Iranian and Taliban border troops over cross-border water supplies. But while both Tehran and the Taliban are doubling down on their water rights, they are leaving the door open for a diplomatic resolution. By Michael Scollon

Unlawful Transfer: Inside The Russian System To Take Ukraine's Children Moscow is making it easier to bring children taken from Ukraine into orphanages and families in Russia -- and harder for their real families or their country to bring them home. An RFE/RL investigation reveals details about the process that has earned President Vladimir Putin an arrest warrant for war crimes. By Svetlana Osipova See Also: 'I'm Tired Of Waiting': Relatives Fight For Hundreds Of Ukrainian Civilians Held For Years In Russian-Occupied Areas

Taliban Turquoise Taxi Rule Has Kabul Cabbies Seeing Red The Taliban government in Afghanistan has ordered all taxi drivers in the capital, Kabul, to change the color of their vehicles to turquoise, infuriating many cabbies. Officials say the new color code will reduce kidnappings and other crimes. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler

In Georgia, If You Want To Hear The Ruling Party's Talking Points, Just Go To Church The Georgian Orthodox Church is the most influential conservative force in the country -- anti-gay, anti-drug, and seemingly equivocating on the Ukraine war. The church often finds itself in lockstep with Georgia's ruling party. By Tamuna Chkareuli

Iranian Romance: Authorities Crack Down After Joyous Wedding Proposal An Iranian cultural official has been fired after a viral video showed a man proposing to a woman without a head scarf at the tomb of a celebrated Persian poet. The video shows violations of Iran's harsh morality laws, such as women with their heads uncovered and the man publicly embracing the woman, while a crowd applauds. By Ray Furlong, Golnaz Esfandiari, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Moscow Does Not Believe In Drones: Why Are Military-Grade Drones Flying Over The City And Who’s Behind It? The drones that slammed into buildings and hit other locations in Moscow this week were the second batch to rattle the Russian capital in a month. It’s still not clear who’s behind them, and what the goal is. Here’s what we know. By Mike Eckel