The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Along Ukraine's Border, Fear, Suspicion, Exhaustion Seep Into A Russian Region
People in Russia's Belgorod border region have been at the forefront of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine since the very beginning. Nerves were already fraying even before last week's cross-border raid by militants aligned with Ukraine’s government. By Current Time
A Quick Ukrainian Defeat Of Russia Lessens Chances Of 'Black Swan Event,' Argues Former Military Adviser To Ukraine
Consider The Porcupine: Western Officials Struggle To Find A New Security Model For Ukraine
Ukrainian Analysts Studying Downed Russian Missiles, Drones
Amid a new wave of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, analysts in Kyiv are gaining useful intelligence from a collection of downed Russian aerial weapons. They have been studying the remains of Iranian Shahed drones and Russian Kinzhal missiles, among others. The Kremlin has said its hypersonic weapons cannot be stopped by antiaircraft defenses, but Ukrainians are finding ways to intercept some in midair. By Current Time, Andriy Kuzakov, and Will Tizard
'Z' Marks The Trouble Spot: Russia's Symbol Of War Appears In Northern Kosovo
Why would angry Serbs in northern Kosovo adopt a symbol of naked Russian aggression as they clashed with Kosovar police and NATO troops? By Mila Djurdjevic and Andy Heil
Kosovo 'Tactical Game' Is A Strategic Blunder, Security Expert Charles Kupchan Warns Amid Balkan Violence
Iran And Afghanistan's Taliban Clash As Water Dispute Boils Over
Tensions remain high following the deadly clashes between Iranian and Taliban border troops over cross-border water supplies. But while both Tehran and the Taliban are doubling down on their water rights, they are leaving the door open for a diplomatic resolution. By Michael Scollon
Unlawful Transfer: Inside The Russian System To Take Ukraine's Children
Moscow is making it easier to bring children taken from Ukraine into orphanages and families in Russia -- and harder for their real families or their country to bring them home. An RFE/RL investigation reveals details about the process that has earned President Vladimir Putin an arrest warrant for war crimes. By Svetlana Osipova
'I'm Tired Of Waiting': Relatives Fight For Hundreds Of Ukrainian Civilians Held For Years In Russian-Occupied Areas
Taliban Turquoise Taxi Rule Has Kabul Cabbies Seeing Red
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has ordered all taxi drivers in the capital, Kabul, to change the color of their vehicles to turquoise, infuriating many cabbies. Officials say the new color code will reduce kidnappings and other crimes. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler
In Georgia, If You Want To Hear The Ruling Party's Talking Points, Just Go To Church
The Georgian Orthodox Church is the most influential conservative force in the country -- anti-gay, anti-drug, and seemingly equivocating on the Ukraine war. The church often finds itself in lockstep with Georgia's ruling party. By Tamuna Chkareuli
Iranian Romance: Authorities Crack Down After Joyous Wedding Proposal
An Iranian cultural official has been fired after a viral video showed a man proposing to a woman without a head scarf at the tomb of a celebrated Persian poet. The video shows violations of Iran's harsh morality laws, such as women with their heads uncovered and the man publicly embracing the woman, while a crowd applauds. By Ray Furlong, Golnaz Esfandiari, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Does Not Believe In Drones: Why Are Military-Grade Drones Flying Over The City And Who’s Behind It?
The drones that slammed into buildings and hit other locations in Moscow this week were the second batch to rattle the Russian capital in a month. It’s still not clear who’s behind them, and what the goal is. Here’s what we know. By Mike Eckel
'Hold My Hand, Dad': Bulgarian Portrait Series Strikes A Chord
A photographer who asked fathers and their adult sons to link hands says the overwhelming response to the project has inspired him to take it international. By Amos Chapple