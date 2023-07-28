The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'We Bury A Lot Of People Here': How One Siberian Village Has Been Emptied By The Ukraine Invasion The southeastern Siberian settlement of Domna has long been a military town, with most locals seeing only drugs or military service as an escape from the region’s grinding poverty. By RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities

A Drowned World Exposed: Receding Dnieper River Reveals Remnants Of The Past After Dam Breach In Ukraine The destruction of the Kakhovka dam caused disaster in southern Ukraine -- and uncovered long-inundated lands sometimes called the Cossack Atlantis. Archaeologists expect a flood of discoveries, but Russia still holds much of the territory that has been exposed by the receding waters of the Dnieper. By Aleksander Palikot

'A City Of Dreams': Russian-Born Artist Describes Life In Ukraine’s Odesa Under Bombardment A Russian-born poet, designer, and artist who has lived in the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa since 2015 describes how the war has enraged a city that was once favorably inclined toward Russia. “Now there are no people like that,” she said. By Andrei Filimonov

The Caspian Is Shrinking, And Kazakhstan Has Front Row Seats The Caspian Sea is shared by five states – Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. But it is Kazakhstan, where the giant lake is most shallow, that arguably faces the most immediate consequences of dropping water levels. By Ainur Saparova and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

Wartime TV In Ukraine: Much-Needed Unity Or A 'Marathon Of Propaganda'? Ukraine’s media landscape has shifted in the face of the Russian invasion, with the influence of billionaire tycoons waning and 24-hour programming supported by the state dominating TV. The sweeping changes may be part of the staunch resistance to Moscow’s onslaught, but they also create risks that could grow as the war rages on -- or after it ends. By Aleksander Palikot

Archaeologists Go Swimming To Map Flooded Georgian Heritage In Turkey A team of Georgian archaeologists is racing to map and record a Georgian medieval castle and church complex near the town of Yusufeli in Turkey's Artvin Province. The complex and the town are disappearing underwater as part of a controversial dam project along the Coruh River. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service and Neil Bowdler

Half-Blinded By Iranian Police: A Protester's Story Amateur video shows the moment Erfan Ramizipour was shot in the eyes by Iranian security forces as he took part in mass anti-regime protests in 2022. The 24-year-old is just one of many protesters who have been shot in the eyes, in what appears to have been a deliberate tactic. Now in Germany, he is receiving medical care -- and continuing to battle for justice in his homeland. By Ray Furlong, Shahriar Siami, Golnaz Esfandiari, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda

'Man Does Not Live There, But Survives': An Arctic City Through A Photographer's Lens The remote Russian city of Norilsk, above the Arctic Circle, is known for its history of forced labor camps, mining, and railways. Photojournalist Aleksandr Kharitonov, who grew up there, shares images and stories with RFE/RL that capture the region's unheralded beauty, as well as its dark past. By RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities

'The Horror Is Not Endless': How A Russian Activist Comforts Political Prisoners, One Letter At A Time Yelena Sannikova, a 63-year-old writer and former political prisoner, has dedicated her life to supporting Russians imprisoned for their political beliefs. Since she was a teenager, she has been writing letters to prisoners, not even stopping when she was in Siberian exile herself. By Andrei Filimonov