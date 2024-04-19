The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Everyone Is Against Us': Iranian RFE/RL Listeners' War Worries Senior Israeli government ministers are reportedly still debating how the country will respond to an Iranian attack in which more than 300 missiles and drones were fired directly at the country. Listeners to RFE/RL's Radio Farda urged restraint on both sides as a Harvard professor of international relations said he didn't expect Israel to respond in the short term. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Saeid Jafari

Guarding The Memory Of The Brutal Russian Siege Of Chernihiv, As Bombs Fall Again In a damaged cemetery and a dank cellar where Russian soldiers held hundreds of people captive, the scars of the siege of Chernihiv are still fresh. As rockets rain down again, Ukrainians wage a battle to preserve the memory of the onslaught that unfolded in the first weeks of full-scale war. By Kollen Post

Kazakhs Prepare For Second Wave As Central Asia, Russia Struggle With Floods In the Kazakh city of Oral, thousands of residents are building dams and preparing for another wave of flooding that could arrive on April 20. With no help from the state, people in a village in the Russian region of Orenburg raised money to build their own 1.5-kilometer-long dam. And in Tajikistan, flooding has destroyed homes in many villages. By RFE/RL's Kazakh and Tajik services

How Georgia's Ruling Party Is Using Laws On 'Foreign Agents' And 'Gay Propaganda' To Maintain Its Grip On Power Georgia's ruling party has introduced laws that would ban "gay propaganda" and create a "foreign agents" registry. Ahead of critical elections in October, critics say that the laws are part of an effort to portray the opposition as captives of foreign interests inimical to Georgian values. By Joshua Kucera

Facebook Restrictions The 'Last Nail In The Coffin' For Free Speech In Afghanistan The Taliban says it has finalized plans to block or restrict access to Facebook. Afghans who depend on it as a means to circumvent school bans and the Taliban's dominance of media say any attempts to curtail Facebook would be the "final nail in the coffin" for free speech in their country. By Omid Marzban and Michael Scollon

Ukrainian With 'No Chance' Of Walking Now A Para Powerlifter Dmytro Polovich was born with cerebral palsy and he was given no chance of ever walking. But with the help of his mother, Polovich defied the odds and competes as a powerlifter in his home country, Ukraine. Russia's full-scale invasion forced him to flee Ukraine and now he's settled in Moldova. By RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, Eugenia Apostu, Andrei Moracu, and Alexandru Ianciu

In Bosnia, A Legal Loophole Lets War Criminals Get Off With Just A Fine Uniquely among its neighbors and over the long-running objections of the OSCE, courts in Bosnia-Herzegovina have allowed more than a dozen people convicted of war crimes including rape and torture to buy their way out of prison time. By Marija Augustinovic-Stojak and Una Cilic

Rough Police Raids Rattle Kyrgyz Capital's Creative Subculture After Kyrgyz police claimed success in targeting several night venues in antinarcotics raids, participants in capital Bishkek’s growing subcultures fear artistic spaces are under attack. By Chris Rickleton