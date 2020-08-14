We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Belarusian Opposition Presents Broadest Challenge Yet To Strongman Lukashenka After Disputed Election
Belarus has seen tumultuous presidential elections in the past, but this time things could be different. The opposition seems to have moved beyond the country's perennial Europe-Russia divide and found a formula that more Belarusians are ready to embrace. By Robert Coalson and Yury Drakakhrust

As Belarus's Strongman Seeks To Extend His Embattled Rule, Moscow Watches Warily
A New Twist As Opposition Leader Leaves Belarus Under Mysterious Circumstances. What's Next?
How Telegram Users Found A Way Through Belarus's Internet Lockdown
'How Can This Be Our Country?': Claims Of Torture Abound As Belarusian Jails Swell
Postelection Crackdown In Belarus
Belarus In Turmoil Amid Reported Death During Protests Over 'Rigged' Election
A human rights group says at least one person was killed in a brutal police crackdown as protests swept Belarus after the presidential election. The authorities say Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has won a landslide reelection victory, but the opposition says the results were falsified. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Buried In A Casino Wall, A Dark Secret From Romania's Communist Past
The discovery of a scrap of paper with the names of political prisoners scribbled in charcoal in 1951 and found in a casino wall has reminded many of the evils of Romania's communist past. By Alison Mutler
Serbian Artist Uses Belgrade Streets To Question Progress, Remind Public It's 'Always The Minority'
The street artist Pijanista has increasingly focused his ingenuity on worrisome trends in Serbia, from a budding surveillance society to a "fraudulent" vote. All from outside the narrow confines of "contemporary art." By Andy Heil and Ljudmila Cvetkovic
Putin Says Russia Has A COVID-19 Vaccine. Doubts Abound.
On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. By Matthew Luxmoore
Exclusive: Pompeo Discusses Belarus, Iran, And Afghan Bounty Claims
In a wide-ranging interview on August 12 in Prague with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke of a tough U.S. response to a crackdown in Belarus and said that Washington was determined to extend an international arms embargo against Iran. Pompeo also discussed claims that Russia offered money to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops and strongly rejected the suggestion that the handling of protests in the United States had damaged Washington's image around the world. By Ray Furlong
Past Tragedy, Present Visions Of 'Peace' Collide On New Srebrenica Monument
Local leaders leapt at plans for a new memorial to peace and solidarity in the Bosnian town synonymous with genocide. But controversially, the project ignores Srebrenica's tragic history. By Sadik Salimovic, Meliha Kesmer, and Andy Heil
The Legacy Of Serbia's 'Spomenik' Master
A look at the brutalist masterpieces of recently deceased sculptor Miodrag Zivkovic, who created some of Yugoslavia's most iconic monuments. By RFE/RL
Pakistan's 'Brotherly' Ties With Saudi Arabia Hit 'Rock-Bottom'
A diplomatic spat between close allies Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has exposed serious fissures in their relationship. By Frud Bezhan and Daud Khattak
Belly Of The Beast: Illicit Photos From Inside The Soviet Ekranoplan
A Russian photographer snuck into the world's only nuclear-capable, ground-effect vehicle and captured rare images of its interior. By Amos Chapple