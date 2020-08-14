We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Belarus In Turmoil Amid Reported Death During Protests Over 'Rigged' Election A human rights group says at least one person was killed in a brutal police crackdown as protests swept Belarus after the presidential election. The authorities say Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has won a landslide reelection victory, but the opposition says the results were falsified. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Belarus Service

Buried In A Casino Wall, A Dark Secret From Romania's Communist Past The discovery of a scrap of paper with the names of political prisoners scribbled in charcoal in 1951 and found in a casino wall has reminded many of the evils of Romania's communist past. By Alison Mutler

Serbian Artist Uses Belgrade Streets To Question Progress, Remind Public It's 'Always The Minority' The street artist Pijanista has increasingly focused his ingenuity on worrisome trends in Serbia, from a budding surveillance society to a "fraudulent" vote. All from outside the narrow confines of "contemporary art." By Andy Heil and Ljudmila Cvetkovic

Putin Says Russia Has A COVID-19 Vaccine. Doubts Abound. On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. By Matthew Luxmoore

Exclusive: Pompeo Discusses Belarus, Iran, And Afghan Bounty Claims In a wide-ranging interview on August 12 in Prague with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke of a tough U.S. response to a crackdown in Belarus and said that Washington was determined to extend an international arms embargo against Iran. Pompeo also discussed claims that Russia offered money to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops and strongly rejected the suggestion that the handling of protests in the United States had damaged Washington's image around the world. By Ray Furlong

Past Tragedy, Present Visions Of 'Peace' Collide On New Srebrenica Monument Local leaders leapt at plans for a new memorial to peace and solidarity in the Bosnian town synonymous with genocide. But controversially, the project ignores Srebrenica's tragic history. By Sadik Salimovic, Meliha Kesmer, and Andy Heil

The Legacy Of Serbia's 'Spomenik' Master A look at the brutalist masterpieces of recently deceased sculptor Miodrag Zivkovic, who created some of Yugoslavia's most iconic monuments. By RFE/RL

Pakistan's 'Brotherly' Ties With Saudi Arabia Hit 'Rock-Bottom' A diplomatic spat between close allies Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has exposed serious fissures in their relationship. By Frud Bezhan and Daud Khattak