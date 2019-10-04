The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Domestic Violence Widespread In Tajikistan; Abuse Is Not A Crime Domestic violence is commonplace in Tajikistan, where the law doesn't explicitly criminalize abuse and the government is being criticized for failing to tackle the problem. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Explainer: What Is The Steinmeier Formula -- And Did Zelenskiy Just Capitulate To Moscow? Ukraine's president has thrown Kyiv's support behind the so-called Steinmeier Formula, saying agreement on the blueprint paves the way for top-level talks to end the war between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas. But what is the formula, and do Moscow and Kyiv really agree? By Christopher Miller

'Welcome To Hell, Part II': The Second Chechen War Twenty years ago, as Russia's prime minister, Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Chechnya that would come to define his rule and haunt it. By Amos Chapple

Stand Up And Be Counted: Ethnic Poles In Belarus Gear Up For Census The official number of ethnic Poles in Belarus declined sharply between the last two population counts, and activists say a persistent state campaign targeting their community is at least partly to blame. With a new census coming in October, they hope for an increase that could translate into more political power. By Tony Wesolowsky and RFE/RL's Belarus Service

The Story Of 'Poland's Anne Frank' A new documentary about Renia Spiegel, a young Polish Jew who was killed at the age of 18 by the Nazis in the Polish city of Przemysl, has premiered in Warsaw. Her diary, which details her life in the Przemysl ghetto, has just been published in English after lying in a bank vault for decades. By Neil Bowdler

Bones Of Contention With Bulgaria Threaten North Macedonia's EU Hopes Bulgaria supports the start of North Macedonia's EU membership talks but wants tools to block its entry into the bloc unless arguments about Balkan history are resolved to Sofia's satisfaction. By Ron Synovitz

Denial: How Moscow Portrays Its Occupation Of Poland And The Baltic States Eighty years ago, the Soviet Union used threats to impose a series of treaties on the Baltic states, allowing it to station troops on their territory. The treaties followed the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Nazi Germany, the Soviet invasion of Poland, and they laid the groundwork for the Soviet occupation of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in 1940. By Ray Furlong

A Language Scholar's Suicide Draws Official Disdain -- And Brings Hope To Russia's Minority Groups A Kremlin adviser for ethnic-minority issues downplayed the matter that Albert Razin killed himself over: disappearing languages. Advocates for the country's myriad smaller languages hope Razin's death may in fact spur new efforts to support languages, and cultures, they say are being quashed. By Mike Eckel

The Russian Bear Is Spooked By Greta The Eco-Activist The impassioned speech at the United Nations by 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has won her friends and enemies around the world. But in Russia her message triggered an especially hostile response. By Tony Wesolowsky