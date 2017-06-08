'We'll Put An End to Putin': Saakashvili Praises Chechen, Georgian Fighters In Ukraine

The former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odesa, Mikheil Saakashvili, has praised Chechen and Georgian fighters who are helping Ukrainian government forces battle Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL's North Caucasus Service on June 7 in Vienna, Saakashvili said Chechens and Georgians who had joined the conflict were fighting for freedom and would "put an end to" Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. (RFE/RL's North Caucasus Service)