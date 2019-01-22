American Charged As Spy In Russia Appealing Pretrial Detention Order

The Moscow City Court says Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen facing espionage charges in Russia, will attend a January 22 hearing in which he is appealing against his pretrial detention.



"Whelan will be brought to the court to personally attend the court proceedings,” Moscow City Court spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Interfax on January 21.



Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency quoted Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, as saying that Russian authorities have cited "state secrets" in order to close the January 22 hearing to the public.



Zherebenkov says Whelan will be provided an interpreter because he does not speak Russian.



Whelan's appeal calls for a Russian court's pretrial detention order against him to be reversed and for the Moscow City Court to set bail for his release.



A former U.S. Marine who also holds citizenship in Ireland, Canada, and Britain, Whelan was arrested in Moscow by Federal Security Service (FSB) agents on December 28.



The next day, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention at least until February 28.



Russian officials have not released details of the espionage allegations against him.



He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in a Russian prison if convicted.



Zherebenkov says Whelan has denied the charges against him.

Based on reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, and Ekho Moskvy