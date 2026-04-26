'People Were Checking On One Another': RFE/RL Correspondent Describes Panic Inside Ballroom As Trump Was Evacuated

RFE/RL's senior Washington correspondent, Alex Raufoglu, was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when a gunman breached security at the black-tie gala attended by President Donald Trump. Security agents quickly tackled the suspect, prompting brief panic as they rushed the president from the Washington Hilton ballroom. Raufoglu recounted the chaotic scenes inside the hotel during and after the incident.

RFE/RL: Where exactly were you when the gunfire was heard? And what did you see first? Did you see the shooter or anything that could help describe what happened?

Alex Raufoglu: I was actually seated pretty close to one of the main entrances to the ballroom. My table number was 219, which was positioned along the central pathway leading directly to the stage. The way this room is designed every table has a clear view of both the stage and the entrances. So we were very aware of every movement in that area. We didn't actually see the shooter, but the main doors were open. So when the gunfire started outside, it was incredibly loud and unmistakable.

And, at first, there was a split second where some of us thought maybe something had dropped outside because, remember, servers were coming in and out. This was a time when dinner service was under way. But the confusion disappeared almost instantly, when the first loud bang was followed by several more in rapid succession.... That's when it became clear that something serious was happening out there.

RFE/RL: How did people inside the ballroom realize that this was gunfire and not something else?

Raufoglu: It took actually a few seconds, I want to say. The repetition of the shots, quick, sharp, and back to back, made it clear that this was not an accident because the doors were wide open and the sound carried directly into the room.

You could actually feel the shift immediately, I want to say, because people went from confusion to recognition almost at once. Some ducked under the table right away. Others froze briefly, trying to process what was happening. But within moments, the entire room understood that this was gunfire.

RFE/RL: What was the immediate reaction among journalists, officials, and guests?

Raufoglu: There was actually a mix of instinct and professionalism. Remember, this was a room full of journalists. So after that first moment of shock, many people reached their phones almost automatically, to document, to report, to understand.

At the same time, there was a real sense of urgency inside the room. People were checking on one another, asking if everyone was OK, making eye contact, staying close. We'd all spent hours together already that evening. We had several pre events. So there was a sense of familiarity inside the room.

Very quickly, reporters shifted into a reporting mode, sharing information with one another. Normally there's a competition in that environment to get the news out first, but, in that moment, accuracy and safety mattered more than speed, I want to say. Also, with limited Wi-Fi, we were relying on each other at that moment.

RFE/RL: How quickly did the Secret Service move President Trump out of the room?

Raufoglu: It actually happened extremely fast. Within seconds, I want to say. You could see that the Secret Service was already strategically positioned throughout the room. From where I was sitting, it looked like Vice President [JD Vance] was moved first, likely because he was closer to his side of the exit.

I saw President Trump. He was on stage, engaged in conversation, and almost immediately agents moved him out.... And then, obviously, he was escorted out very quickly and they also followed him. It was a highly coordinated response at that moment.

RFE/RL: Did security give clear instructions to attendees?

Raufoglu: Yes, actually, the instructions were clear. Stay down and stay quiet. Security wanted to assess the situation without any added confusion. At one point, even a few people I heard started shouting, "USA, USA." But they were quickly told to stop because noise could create more panic and interfere with security efforts.

After a few seconds, we were informed that the suspect had been neutralized, but we were still told to remain in place and wait for further instructions.

RFE/RL: What did you see near the security checkpoint or the main screening area, if anything?

Raufoglu: The ballroom itself is located in the lower level of the hotel. It's a basement and getting in requires [going] through a heavily controlled security checkpoint. There's an escalator going down, obviously after a security checkpoint. And then there's another second layer of security, right outside the gate.

This year, because the president was attending, the security was...tighter than usual. This is my 12th year attending this event. And clearly this year, they were better prepared. Also, the streets were closed off and we had to walk a couple of blocks to reach the entrance. There were also protesters outside. I saw them, but I had to walk through. It was a rainy day. But the access to the hotel was extremely restricted. You couldn't even approach the main entrance without showing your credentials to the Secret Service. Everyone had to hold tickets in their hand. From what I saw it was very secure.

RFE/RL: How long did the panic and lockdown last inside the venue?

Raufoglu: Lockdown actually lasted close to an hour, maybe a bit less. Initially, there was uncertainty about what would happen next. [There was] even some talk that the event might continue. Eventually, we were told that the president would not be returning and would instead address the situation in the White House from the White House podium. The area outside was still heavily secured.

RFE/RL: Did you see injured people or emergency responders treating anyone?

Raufoglu: Yes, briefly. You know, when some of us stepped out toward the hallway to use the bathroom, we saw maybe like one individual on the ground and emergency responders interacting with security personnel. I saw that. However, of course, we were quickly instructed to return to the ballroom. The restroom was closer to the main door, so we didn't get a full view of what was happening.

RFE/RL: And can you say more about the security measures ahead of and during the event?

Raufoglu: Security was significantly heightened, compared to previous years. Like I said, the president being present this year, there were road closures, I want to say, a few blocks more than usual outside, and then the multiple screening layers before even reaching the ballroom. Inside, Secret Service presence was very visible with agents positioned throughout the room. In a way, the intensity of the security and the incident itself created an unexpected moment of unity. You had journalists, government officials, and staff, people who don't always see eye to eye, suddenly all in the same situation, focused on safety and looking out for one another. It was a stark reminder of the stakes surrounding events like this and broader concerns about security.