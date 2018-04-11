White House: Trump Believes He Has Power To Fire U.S. Special Counsel

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump believes he has the power to dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"He certainly believes he has the power to do so," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a daily news briefing on April 10.

Sanders said Trump believed Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and his presidential campaign had "gone too far" after federal agents raided the offices of the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen on April 9.

"We'll see what happens," replied Trump when he was asked on April 9 if he would fire Mueller.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on April 9, accused the FBI of "breaking into" his attorney's office and accused Mueller of conducting a "witch-hunt."

Trump's remarks renewed speculation that he might try to dismiss Mueller, who was appointed last year after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who at the time was leading the Russia investigation.

Under Justice Department regulations, only Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation, can fire Mueller.

