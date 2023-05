Arina Khavanskykh's husband, Serhiy, fought Russian forces during the siege of the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol. After he was captured, there was an explosion at a detention center that killed more than 50 prisoners of war. She hasn't heard any news of him since but is determined to find out whether he's still alive. May 20 marks a year since the Azovstal steel works fell under Russian control.