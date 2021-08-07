Wildfires Devastate Kosovo Mountains

Large areas of the so-called Accursed Mountains -- also known as the Albanian Alps -- have been scorched by wildfires raging for days in western Kosovo near the border with Albania. At least one person is known to have died trying to save livestock on his farm. Kosovar armed forces have been called in to help local firefighters. NATO forces are providing helicopters to drop water from the air. Exclusive drone images recorded by RFE/RL's Balkan Service on August 6 near the village of Shtupeq show smoldering conflagrations and the devastated landscape they've left behind.