Drone video shot on April 18 shows wildfires burning in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, about 150 kilometers west of the capital, Kyiv. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that three planes and 600 firefighters battled about 15 blazes. Smoke from the fires contributed to air pollution in Kyiv. As of April 20, Avakov said that most of the fires were extinguished but that four were were still burning.