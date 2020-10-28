Workhorse Russian Tu-154 Passenger Jet Flies Into Retirement

The last Tu-154 passenger jet still in service in Russia has completed its final scheduled commercial flight.

On October 28, the Alrosa airline announced that the aircraft had flown from the Yakutia region city of Mirny to Siberia’s Novosibirsk with 140 passengers on board.

The Tu-154 was developed by the Soviet Tupolev design bureau and was the most widely used midrange passenger aircraft in the Soviet Union.

More than 1,000 of them saw service.

The plane made its maiden flight on October 3, 1968, and was brought into regular commercial use in 1972.

Production of the Tu-154 ended in 2013.

The European Union banned the Tu-154 in 2006 because of its high engine noise and fuel consumption.

North Korea's Air Koryo still has two Tu-154s flying commercial routes.