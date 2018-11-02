Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece are to consider a bid to co-host the 2030 soccer World Cup.

The initiative was announced at a meeting on November 2 in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna by the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania and the president of Serbia.

Although the 2030 contest is not officially open, South American football officials are already promoting a three-way centenary bid by Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930.

Also, English soccer officials have launched a feasibility study into bidding in partnership with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa