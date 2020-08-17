World Reacts To Growing Postelection Turmoil In Belarus
European Union leaders will hold an emergency meeting on August 19 to discuss the growing crisis in Belarus. Mass protests have entered their second week with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukanshenka, whom they accuse of rigging the August 9 election. But Lukashenka has refused to "surrender the country," while the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised Lukashenka military help if needed.