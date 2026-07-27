'A Robot Won't Do': 60-Year-Old Ukrainian Volunteer Supplies Front Lines Amid Rise Of Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Russian drone attacks are making it increasingly dangerous to deliver supplies to Ukraine's frontline troops. While Kyiv is deploying unmanned ground vehicles for some of the riskiest missions, volunteers like 60-year-old Mykhaylo continue making supply runs the old-fashioned way. He makes dangerous boat trips to support Ukrainian infantry while under almost constant attack in the Donetsk region.