News
- By AP
U.S.-Owned Vessel Hit By Huthi Missile Off Yemen, Raising Tensions
A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship on January 15 just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, officials said. The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, though not immediately claimed by the Huthis, further escalates tensions in the Red Sea, where attacks by the Huthis -- a Shi'ite group allied with Iran -- have roiled global shipping amid Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial shipping corridor. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Gibraltar Eagle's captain reported that the "port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."
More News
UNICEF Wants More Aid For Children Affected By Earthquake In Western Afghanistan
UNICEF, the UN's aid and relief organization for children, has called for greater support for the nearly 100,000 children affected by the October earthquakes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
In a January 15 statement marking 100 days since the first earthquake on October 7, UNICEF said that the tremors killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 21,000 homes, severely impacting the livelihoods of countless people in several Herat districts.
"To make matters worse, Herat Province is now gripped by a harsh winter, threatening lives and slowing efforts to rebuild," the statement said.
Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said villages that bore the brunt of the tremors were still suffering 100 days later.
"UNICEF is concerned about the survival of 96,000 children affected by the earthquakes if we are not able to provide the services they need to recover," he said, while appealing for more aid quickly.
Equiza said schools and health centers in the affected region were damaged beyond repair or had been destroyed completely.
"Children are still trying to cope with the loss and trauma," he added.
Equiza said nighttime freezing temperatures were now threatening the lives of children and their families.
Most residents affected by the tremors still live in tents, which are difficult to heat.
In Zindah Jan, one of the Herat districts most affected by the earthquakes, many require urgent humanitarian support to survive through the winter.
Gholam Ali, a resident of Naib Rafi village in Zindah Jan, said his children are sick because they live in an unheated tent.
"No one pays attention to us, no one even sees us," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"My children shiver from the cold because we have no stove, firewood, or coal," he added. "We have no warm clothes and blankets."
During the past week, Afghan philanthropists have distributed hundreds of houses they built in Herat. But the needs of those displaced by the tremors far exceed the supply of new housing units.
Local Lawmaker Added To Russian Wanted List After Criticizing Putin Over Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry on January 15 added a member of the Perm city council, Sergei Medvedev, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. On December 31, 2023, Medvedev posted a statement on social media criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine while calling President Vladimir Putin a "monster" and a "sleazebag." On January 11, Russia's Communist Party ejected Medvedev from its ranks, saying that law enforcement structures "will take care of him soon." Medvedev's current whereabouts is unknown. In an interview with the 59.ru website, Medvedev dismissed reports saying that he had fled Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Zelenskiy Arrives In Switzerland For Meeting With Swiss Leadership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Switzerland, where he will meet with the country's leaders and participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that he will hold talks with Swiss leaders in Bern. In Davos, Zelensky is to meet with representatives of the EU and NATO as well as with leaders of states and big businesses to look to strengthen the country's defenses and economic stability. "I will also discuss the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, sanctions, ways to use frozen Russian assets, humanitarian mine clearing, financial assistance, and recovery," Zelenskiy wrote.
Thousands In Russia's Bashkortostan Demand Release Of Activist
BAIMAK, Russia -- Thousands of people gathered on a central square of the city of Baimak in Russia's Bashkortostan region on January 15 to demand the release of activist Fail Alsynov, who is on trial on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Many of the protesters were sitting in cars, while thousands stood outside despite freezing temperatures, chanting, "Free Fail Alsynov," "Fail, we are with you," and "We are ordinary people and there will be more of us."
The protesters read out a statement to President Vladimir Putin requesting he fire Bashkortostan's leader, Radiy Khabirov.
The protest took place as a local court resumed Alsynov's trial, holding closing arguments and hearing Alsynov's last statement.
The trial is being held behind closed doors.
The court announced that on January 17 it will pronounce its verdict and sentence of the ex-leader of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture.
Last week, prosecutors asked the court to convict Alsynov and sentence him to four years in prison.
The charge against Alsynov stems from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino, where he criticized the local government's plans to start goldmining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators say Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity."
The investigation of Alsynov was initiated by Khabirov, who accused the activist of inciting ethnic hatred as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting the Russian armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group in May 2020, declaring it "extremist."
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
Latvian President Says Conscription Needed In Face Of Potential Russia Threat
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made the reintroduction of mandatory military service in Latvia a necessity even though the Baltic country is already a member of NATO, President Edgars Rinkevics told Current Time on January 15.
Amid warnings from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and military experts that Russia could pose a real threat to the Baltic states, compulsory military service became mandatory for Latvian men at the start of this year after parliament voted in April 2023 to reintroduce the draft after having abolished it in 2006.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"I have spoken to young men from the first draft, and we all understand that protecting our state will not be possible based on a voluntary basis [military service] alone," Rinkevics said.
Latvia, together with the other two Baltic states, Lithuania and Estonia, became a NATO member in 2004 following the regaining of independence from Moscow in the waning days of the Soviet Union.
Rinkevics said that Latvia sought membership in NATO because it always feared Moscow could attempt to reannex the three Baltic republics.
"Why are we in NATO? Because we realized from the first days, weeks, months after regaining independence that sooner or later we might face a similar situation, and the idea of a possible threat from Russia has always been in our mental perception," Rinkevics said.
Under the new legislation, able-bodied men aged 18 to 27 must serve 11 months in the regular armed forces or National Guard.
After completing the compulsory military service, they will become reservists in the National Guard for another five years, where they will have to complete a minimum of 21 days of individual training and a maximum of seven days of collective training annually.
Women aged 18 to 27 can also voluntarily apply for military service.
In parallel with the reintroduction of mandatory military service, Latvia, whose 1.9 million population includes an almost 25 percent-strong ethnic Russian minority, has moved to beef up its domestic legislation against cyberattacks and other crimes against the state.
Government and private sites in all three Baltic states have been increasingly subjected to Russian cyberattacks since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.
According to Microsoft data, Latvia ranks fifth in the number of cyberattacks related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine behind the United States, Poland, Britain, and Lithuania.
Rinkevics said that toughening punishments for such crimes will send a strong signal to the perpetrators.
"Now some punishments for crimes against the state, in my opinion, are inadequate," he said.
"Monetary fines, community service -- well, what kind of community service can a spy do? Will he clean documents in the state security service or somewhere else?
"Establishing a minimum threshold of punishment, which was not specified in the previous version of the criminal law...is a certain signal that the state is paying more attention to this [crime]."
At Least Three Dead In Fire At Baku Furniture Factory
The Prosecutor-General's Office in Azerbaijan said on January 15 that an explosion and fire at a furniture-producing facility in Baku killed at least three people and injured 24. A probe into a possible violation of fire-safety regulations and negligence that led to deaths has been launched, the office said in a statement, adding that the fire had been contained. The incident comes less than a week after a fire at the Perinatal Center in the Azerbaijani capital killed four infants early in the morning on January 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iran Files New Charges Against Two Journalists After Their Release
Two Iranian journalists face new charges for flouting Iran's hijab law after they published photographs on social media without wearing head scarves just hours after being temporarily released from prison, where they were serving lengthy sentences for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini.
Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi face new indictments, according to the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, in the case filed in Tehran's Revolutionary Court on January 15.
Mohammadi and Hamedi's case highlights the continued battle Tehran's conservative clerics are fighting to strictly enforce the hijab laws in the face of mass discontent over the policy.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move immediately triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the newly installed authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively for their coverage of the death of Amini, a 22 year old who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction. The two were granted “temporary release” from Tehran’s Evin Prison on bail on January 14 pending an appeal of their sentences.
Ali Alqasimehr, the head of Tehran's judiciary, said the decision to grant temporary release to the journalists was taken due to the protracted nature of the investigation and the appellate process. The pair were initially arrested last year.
Their case has attracted widespread support in Iran and abroad. Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem voiced her support for the pair while praising their courage and called them "real champions."
Hamedi was charged because she took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death in September 2022.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Director, Editors Of Kyrgyz News Website Detained After Offices Searched
BISHKEK -- Security officers in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, detained Asel Otorbaeva, the director-general of the 24.kg news website, and chief editor Makhinur Niyazova on January 15 after searching the independent media outlet's offices.
Niyazova told reporters while being forced into a police car that the searches and the detentions were linked to a probe into an article about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 24.kg's lawyer Nurbek Sadykov told RFE/RL that there was no official information about what exactly the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) is investigating.
24.kg reported later that one of its editors, Anton Lymar, was also detained, adding that he, as well as Otorbaeva and Niyazova, had been taken to the UKMK for questioning.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that security officers confiscated computers, laptops, printers, and other devices from the 24.kg offices. They sealed the offices after leaving the premises.
Sydykov said the security officers did not allow him and the website's other lawyers to be inside the offices during the searches.
The UKMK said in a statement hours later that the searches and detentions were linked to a probe on "propagating a war." No details were provided.
The Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights called the searches at 24.kg and the detention of its staff members a "worrying development."
Founded in 2006, 24.kg is one of the country's first online newspapers.
In September 2023, the 24.kg website was blocked in Russia over four of its reports about the war in Ukraine published in October 2022.
The reports were about Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities, casualties among Ukrainian civilians, European sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, and the mobilization of Russians to the armed forces announced in September 2022.
Kazakh Protesters Demanding Justice For Relatives Killed During January 2022 Unrest Detained
On January 15, police in the Kazakh capital, Astana, detained about a dozen protesters who approached the presidential office demanding justice for their relatives who were killed during anti-government protests in January 2022. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the mass unrest caused by the dispersal of the protests after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered security forces "to shoot to kill," claiming that "20,000 terrorists trained abroad" had taken over the country's largest city, Almaty. The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Detention Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist's Half-Brother Extended
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, on January 15 extended the pretrial detention of Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, until at least March 22. Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges that he and his relatives reject. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that investigators had openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest of the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Bashkortostan, Lilia Chanysheva, in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Officials Unexpectedly Allow Commemoration Of Nazarbaev Nemesis
Kazakhstan's authorities have unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of the Central Asian nation's former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
On January 14, politicians, public figures, lawmakers, and celebrities gathered for an event to commemorate Nurqadilov at a restaurant in central Almaty, the country's largest city. Special letters by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and the chairman of the Senate, Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, Maulen Ashimbaev, were read at the ceremony praising Nurqadilov's contribution to the building of Kazakh statehood.
Nurqadilov, was once mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. Official investigators ruled the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Toqaev's letter said a monument to Nurqadilov will be erected in his native Kegen district in the Almaty region, while one of local schools will be named after him and a plaque honoring him will be placed at the house in Almaty where he lived.
Nurqadilov's former associate, businessman Bolat Abilov, called the event commemorating Nurqadilov "a political, historical, and moral rehabilitation" of the politician, adding that all the Nazarbaev monuments across the nation must be demolished and memorials to honor Nurqadilov and other politicians and journalists who died amid suspicious circumstances must be built instead.
Nurqadilov’s death occurred around the same time as a series of deaths of opposition politicians and journalists.
Among them are the deaths of opposition leader and former Kazakh ambassador to Russia, Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found later the same day as the interview beaten and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died three days later in hospital.
Police said Sharipzhanov had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head and hands before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent of Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by zakon.kz
NOTE: RFE/RL correspondent Merhat Sharipzhanov is a brother of the late journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov.
Ukrainian Military Says It Shot Down 2 Russian Recon Aircraft
The Ukrainian military said on January 15 that its forces shot down two Russian reconnaissance aircraft during a "successful mission" above the Sea of Azov. "The Air Force of the Ukrainian military has destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 enemy air control center," the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said on Facebook. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about the downing of two Russian military planes. Russia's Defense Ministry has not commented on the claim. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Opposition Supporter Dies In Prison, Rights Defenders Say
The Vyasna human rights center said Vadzim Khrasko, a Belarusian prisoner who was serving a three-year prison term he was handed in August 2023 for making donations to opposition fundraising programs, died in prison last week at the age of 50. According to Vyasna, Khrasko, who died of pneumonia, is the fourth person incarcerated in connection with an August 2020 presidential election that was followed by unprecedented unrest to die in custody. The poll's official results handed victory to the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, while many said the election was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
UN Appeals For $4.2 Billion In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine This Year
The United Nations has asked donors for $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in the war-wracked country as well as for those who sought refuge abroad as Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.
More than 14.6 million Ukrainians inside the country, or some 40 percent of the total population, require humanitarian assistance this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in Geneva on January 15.
Additionally, the war also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to find refuge abroad, and as of the end of last year, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Europe," the OCHA said as it presented its Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Hundreds of thousands of children live in communities on the front lines of the war, terrified, traumatized and deprived of their basic needs. That fact alone should compel us to do everything we can to bring more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," OCHA chief Martin Griffiths said.
Ukraine has been subjected to a particularly intense campaign of Russian air strikes since the start of the year, adding to the hardships of an unusually harsh spell of cold weather for Ukraine's civilians.
"In front-line towns and villages, people have exhausted their meagre resources and rely on aid to survive," the OCHA said.
"In the Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions, families shelter in damaged houses with no piped water, gas or electricity. Constant bombardments force people to spend their days in basements," it said.
The UN relief agency said that $3.1 billion, or 75 percent of the total, is to be allocated to support some 8.5 million people inside Ukraine, while the remaining $1.1 billion would be directed to cater to the needs of refugees and host communities in the countries that have received them.
“Although their plight is no longer in the headlines, millions of refugees from Ukraine still need urgent support,” said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “Host countries continue to extend protection and include them in society, but many vulnerable refugees still need help."
Ukrainian Rights Commissioner Says Only 517 Children Out Of Almost 20,000 Taken By Russia Have Been Returned
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, only 517 children of some 20,000 who were illegally taken and held in Russia have been returned, Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
According to official data issued by the Ukrainian authorities, at least 19,546 children had been taken from Ukraine to Russia as of the end of last year. The number refers only to those cases that were officially recorded, and the real figure is believed to be considerably higher.
.
Lubinets, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 14, said 2,828 adults were also returned, including 150 civilians.
“Our task is to return everyone,” Lubinets said, calling on the international community to “immediately step up efforts in this direction.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants in March last year against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, along with the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.
The ICC said Putin and Lvova-Belova were accused of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others."
The ICC said Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
The ICC decision was backed by the United States and most EU countries, but a joint EU decision was blocked by Hungary.
The Kremlin has rejected accusations of forced deportation. Russian authorities claim that they “saved children” from hostilities and are ready to return those whom their parents and guardians ask for.
Anti-War Candidate Barred From Running Against Putin Briefly Detained By Russian Police
Russian anti-war journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who was barred from running in the country's upcoming presidential election in March, was briefly detained in Tver, north of Moscow, on January 14. Duntsova said she was stopped by police after she left a meeting during which she announced she was founding a new party called Dawn. She said police stopped her car and took her to a police station where she was tested for drugs. Duntsova said she was released after the test result came out as negative. Last month Duntsova was barred from running in the election due to alleged mistakes in her application. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Reuters
Russia Welcomes North Korean Foreign Minister For Talks On Deepening Ties
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is in Russia this week for talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as the two countries deepen economic, political, and military ties. Choe arrived in Moscow on January 14 and was met by officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the North Korean Embassy, Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA reported on January 15. As Russia's international isolation has grown over its war in Ukraine, analysts say Moscow has seen increasing value in its ties with North Korea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Crew Of Iran-Held Tanker Safe, Greek Owners Say
The crew of a tanker seized by Iran's navy this week are safe, the vessel's Greek owners said on January 14. Empire Navigation said an associate had contacted Iranian authorities and reported that "all the crew members on board the St. Nikolas are safe and in good health." The company said it hadn't been itself able to directly contact the 19-man crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged ship anchored near the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Eighteen Filipinos and a Greek are on board. Iran said it seized the ship off Oman on January 11 to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker last year by the United States.
- By dpa
War In Ukraine Having Consequences For Russia's Health-Care System, U.K. Says
Russia's war against Ukraine is also affecting Russian health care, according to British intelligence reports. Russian civilians are most likely feeling the effects of the war via cuts to their own health-care system, the British Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence update on January 14. Russian media had reported that the general public across the country was having problems accessing hospital services, the ministry wrote. Medicines such as antibiotics are also in short supply. The war is probably contributing significantly to this situation, as wounded soldiers have to be treated in hospitals.
Romanian Farmers Again Block Truck Movement At Ukrainian Border
Romanian farmers have again blocked the movement of trucks at the Siret checkpoint near the border with Ukraine, authorities on both sides said on January 14. Romanian farmers are demanding the government provide assistance, including with subsidies, to counter high insurance rates and to compete with a flood of Ukrainian products entering the European Union. A similar protest on January 13 disrupted traffic for six hours, Ukrainian border officials said. Car and bus traffic was not affected. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Journalists Jailed Over Amini Coverage Granted 'Temporary' Release On Bail
Two Iranian journalists handed long prison terms for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amina have been granted “temporary release” on bail pending an appeal of their sentences, the country's judiciary said.
Journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi -- sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively – left Tehran’s Evin Prison on January 14.
According to Iranian state media reports, the two have been barred from leaving the country.
The two women have been in custody for 17 months, despite global calls for their release.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad police and her funeral ceremony," United For Iran, a U.S.-based nonprofit managed by activists and former Iranian political prisoners, said in a statement in October 2023.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations,” the statement continued. “The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown and became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Convicted Former Russian Mayor Released To Fight In Ukraine
A former mayor of the Russian Pacific coast port of Vladivostok, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2023 for bribe-taking, has been released from prison to serve in the Russian military in Ukraine. A lawyer for former Mayor Oleg Gumenyuk said on January 14 that his client’s whereabouts at the moment are unknown after he signed a contract with the military late last year. Earlier, former Khakasia region Deputy Governor Sergei Novikov and Rustyam Abushayev, a former mayor of the Far Eastern city of Bolshoi Kamen, both serving prison terms for corruption, were released to serve in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Heads To Davos For 'Peace Formula' Talks As Dnipro Marks Anniversary Of Deadly Missile Strike
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro gathered on January 14 to mark the first anniversary of a Russian missile strike on a residential building that killed 46 civilians, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepared to travel to the Swiss city of Davos to discuss his proposed “peace formula” and attend the World Economic Forum.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In Dnipro, locals brought flowers, toys, and other items to the ruins of the building that was destroyed in the January 14, 2023, missile strike. Six of the killed were children, while dozens were injured in the strike, which occurred on a weekend when many residents were in the building.
Although Moscow denies targeting civilians since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian missiles, drones, and rockets regularly strike residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across the country.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy’s office said the president will travel to Davos on January 15 to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in the resort town to discuss his 10-point “peace formula.”
“In the course of the visit, the president will meet with the presidents of both houses of parliament, party leaders, and the president of Switzerland, take part in the World Economic Forum and hold a series of bilateral meetings,” his office said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy’s office, had arrived in Davos and addressed the gathering, held one day ahead of the opening there of the World Economic Forum. It was the fourth international meeting to discuss the Ukrainian “peace formula.”
Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy’s office, addressed a gathering of security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations in Davos, one day ahead of the opening there of the World Economic Forum. It was the fourth international meeting to discuss the Ukrainian “peace formula.”
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who co-chaired the talks with Yermak, told a news conference that Russia should eventually be brought in to such talks, but he added that the time was not right for that yet.
"We will need to find a path to include Russia in the process. There will be no peace without Russia having its word to say," Cassis said. "But this does not mean -- quite the contrary -- that we should just be depressed and sit there and wait for Russia to do something. Every minute that we wait, dozens of civilians in Ukraine are killed or wounded. We have no right to wait forever.”
Participants said the Davos sessions are focused on criteria needed to end the fighting, bring about withdrawal of Russian troops, achieve justice for crimes committed during the war, and to prevent a restarting of the conflict in the future, according to AFP.
In a post on Telegram, Yermak said he briefed delegates “about the consequences of recent massive rocket attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities.”
“A simple cease-fire will not be the end of Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Yermak wrote, “but will only give the aggressor a pause to accumulate strength. This is definitely not the way to peace. The Russians do not want peace. They want dominance.”
Yermak echoed remarks earlier by Cassis stating that it was important that China – an ally of Russia – participated in any future peace formula talks.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to lead his country’s delegation to Davos later this week.
Asked if Zelenskiy would meet Li, Yermak told reporters, "Let's see."
Zelenskiy last year presented his 10-point peace formula that includes the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, among other things.
Also on the diplomatic front, France's new foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, stopped in Berlin on January 14 following his visit to Kyiv, meeting his German counterpart and reiterating both nations’ commitment to aid Ukraine for as long as required.
"We are in full agreement...that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," Sejourne told a news conference alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock said Germany and France would remain "on the side of Ukraine as long as necessary, until Russia has withdrawn from Ukrainian territory."
She warned, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want to stop" and "is not stopping" his war with Ukraine.
The meeting of the two European Union powerhouse nations comes as the bloc is scheduled to hold a gathering on February 1 in an effort to unblock the 50 billion euro ($54.8 billion) Ukraine aid package that has been vetoed by the right-wing leader of Hungary, Viktor Orban.
The Kherson region military administration on January 14 reported 103 artillery strikes overnight, in addition to hundreds of mortar shells and drone attacks. Twenty-eight shells reportedly fell in the city of Kherson. Six civilians were reportedly injured in the strikes.
In its daily briefing on January 14, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 61 combat incidents in the previous 24 hours, with particularly heavy fighting around the Donetsk regional city of Avdiyivka. In recent weeks, Russian forces have been fighting to surround the city and dislodge Ukrainian defenders.
Russian Poet Lev Rubenshtein Dies Of Injuries After Being Hit By Car
Renowned Russian poet and essayist Lev Rubenshtein has died in Moscow at the age of 76, his family announced on January 14. Rubenshtein, the founder of the Moscow Conceptualism school, had been hospitalized since he was hit by a car on January 8, suffering head injuries. Rubenshtein has been one of Russia’s best-known poets since the 1970s. He was also a social activist who spoke out in support of the Pussy Riot collective and against Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
First It Was Eggs. Now Exploding Hot-Water Pipes. The Domestic Headaches Overshadowing Putin's Reelection Messaging2
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis3
War In Ukraine Having Consequences For Russia's Health-Care System, U.K. Says4
Machine-Gun Poet: The Work And Untimely Death Of Maksym Kryvtsov5
The Battle To Clear The Black Sea Of Mines6
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine7
22,000 Russians Left Shivering as Heating Plant Fails8
Russia Says It Shot Down Drones Over Its Territory; Kharkiv Hotel Hit By Missiles9
Serbia Blasts Kosovo's Rearming Of Police As 'Extremely Provocative, Dangerous'10
On The Ground, Two Years In, Polish Volunteers Labor To Help Ukrainians Cope With War
Subscribe