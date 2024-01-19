News
- By AFP
U.S. Carries Out Fresh Strikes Against Yemen's Huthis
The U.S. military on January 19 carried out another round of strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said. "This morning, U.S. forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. It was the fourth "preemptive action" taken in the past week against Huthi missile launchers, Kirby said, adding that the actions were "done in self-defense, but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as merchant shipping."
More News
Human Rights Advocates Worried Over Treatment Of Afghan Women Detained By Taliban
A women's rights advocate with Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed concern over the treatment of Afghan women activists currently held in Taliban detention.
Heather Barr, associate women's rights director at HRW, says the women detained by Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist rulers are facing inappropriate treatment in prisons.
"I have documented that women face adverse prison conditions and denial of due process," Barr said on January 19.
"They also face torture and are being subjected to horrible preconditions before being released," she added.
In addition, Barr said the Taliban was forcing families of detained women activists who don't comply with the rules to hand over their property documents.
"Their families are threatened that if these women create problems again, their property will be confiscated, and their families will become homeless," she said.
Leila Basim, a member of the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women, said another member of the movement, Munizha Siddiqi, had been languishing in Taliban captivity since her arrest on September 24.
"During the past two months, her family tried very hard to meet her in Kabul’s Pul-e Charkhi prison," she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Basim said that the family had agreed to all the Taliban's conditions, but Siddiqi is still being kept in prison.
"Every door they knock on is being shut to them, which is alarming," she said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban government, did not respond to Radio Azadi's request for comment.
The Taliban government has neither confirmed nor denied the arrest of Siddiqi and other female campaigners. The number of women who are being held by the Taliban is unknown.
Since its return to power in August 2021, the Taliban has banned women from education, employment, and public life, with few exceptions, and since the beginning of this year, has arrested scores of women for allegedly violating its Islamic dress code.
The dress code and other regulations restricting women’s lives are based on the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Siberian City Cancels Concert At Request Of NGO That Supports Russia's War In Ukraine
Authorities in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude on January 19 announced that a concert by popular singer Kristina Orbakaite scheduled for March 13 has been canceled due to a request by the Brothers-in-Arms NGO, which supports Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The NGO issued a statement saying that Orbakaite cannot perform in Russia because she has not publicly expressed her attitude about the war in Ukraine and resides in the United States with her family as a dual Russian-U.S. citizen. Orbakaite's mother, prominent singer Alla Pugachyova, has publicly condemned Russia's invasion and currently resides in Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Leader Of Uzbek Diaspora In Russia Detained Over Meme
A Moscow court on January 19 sent a leader of the Uzbek diaspora in Russia, Usman Baratov, to pretrial detention for at least two months on a charge of inciting hatred with his online posts. Baratov pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stemmed from a post last month related to an abrupt increase of egg prices in Russia. Baratov's post contained a photo of an unattractive hen with a caption saying: "No bloody eggs to you! Bring back the roosters from the front line!" Baratov was arrested amid an outcry by pro-Kremlin bloggers who said the post humiliated the wives of Russian men mobilized to fight in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ransomware Group Offers Hacked Serbian Electricity Provider's Data For Download
Ransomware hacking group Qilin, which at the end of December took responsibility for a cyberattack on Serbia's sole electricity provider, is offering the free download of hundreds of thousands of documents allegedly taken from the state-owned company.
Qilin said it was offering more than 34 gigabytes of Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) data on the dark web now and a second tranche will be available on January 27.
The group did not explain further in its short blog post on January 18, but in a ransomware cyberattack, hackers threaten to release stolen data to the public if the entity that was attacked does not pay the ransom.
EPS, wholly owned by the government of Serbia, is the only electric company in the country. It also handles all distribution and trading.
Qilin uses malicious software to infect information systems and block the owners of the data stored on the systems from accessing it. Victims are then told they must pay a ransom to get access to their data. Various online sources say the group typically targets the systems of critical infrastructure, such as energy, traffic, health care, and telecommunications.
Qilin’s blog post included about 20 documents, mostly contracts, invoices, and screenshots of employees' folders.
RFE/RL cannot confirm the authenticity of these documents nor the documents that the group says it is offering for download on the dark web. Users must use the notoriously difficult-to-use Tor browser to download them, and the site where Qilin says the documents are available has been overloaded.
The public first learned that EPS was hacked on December 18 when the company announced it was recovering from an "unprecedented cryptotype cyberattack." The public was reassured at the time that its systems and data were safe.
But since then the public has received no information about when the attack started and whether it has ended, which parts of the system were targeted, and no explanation of how the incident happened.
EPS and the Serbian government did not respond to RFE/RL's request about the documents that Qilin says it is offering. Questions sent to the Office for High-Tech Crime, which is leading the investigation into the cyberattack, also went unanswered.
"We will not make statements during the evidence-gathering stage in this case until the moment when publishing will not affect or jeopardize our further proceedings," the office said in a written response to RFE/RL.
Ivan Markovic a cybersecurity expert and contributor to the Bezbedan Balkan blog, which tracks cyber-incidents, says the silence from EPS and the government speaks to the seriousness of the problem.
"Our institutions are not ready to face such attacks, and as a rule they try to cover up every incident," he told RFE/RL, adding that technical details can be omitted from public announcements if their release would endanger the system.
Details about plans to restore the system, what kind of data was put at risk, and how much information has fallen into the wrong hands can affect everyone's security and should be shared with citizens, he said.
He also said that it is not necessarily the case that all documents possessed by the malicious party are available for download, and whether a ransom was paid is irrelevant.
"What we are sure of and what is important is that the EPS data is in the possession of a third party," which, he said, follows the usual pattern of such cyber-incidents.
Iran Says Two Suspects Killed, More Detained In Connection With Deadly Kerman Attacks
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says two people were killed in a shoot-out and several others detained during a sweep to arrest suspects in connection with the deadly suicide bombings earlier this month in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 91 people.
The ministry said in a statement on January 19 that two Islamic State (IS) group suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces. The ministry said the "foreign terrorists" had planned a new attack targeting a law enforcement center in Kerman.
Police have been hunting for suspects in the attack since IS claimed that two of its members detonated explosive belts in a crowd gathered for a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.
The ministry added in the statement that one of those arrested was Mohammad Omran Tanveer, also known as Abu Omran.
Identified by the Iranian intelligence forces as "an IS emir and bomb-making specialist," Tanveer is linked to Abdullah Tajiki, who the ministry has previously said was the primary architect and supporter of the Kerman bombings.
The ministry said that since it began searching for those behind the bombings, it had captured several IS members connected to Abdul Hakim Touhidi, a commander of the group's terrorist operations, and had foiled a planned terrorist attack near a holy shrine in the outskirts of the city of Mashhad.
The detailed statements from the Intelligence Ministry are unusual and follow heightened criticism of the Islamic republic's security organizations over the bombings, the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldova Accuses Israelis Of Wartime Abuse Of Construction Workers, Suspends Labor Deal
CHISINAU -- Moldova has paused a recruitment effort to funnel construction workers to Israel, alleging that Israelis have put Moldovans in "high-risk conflict zones," withheld passports, and committed other abuses while plugging gaps in their workforce brought on by the current war in the Gaza Strip.
The Labor Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL's Moldovan Service this week that Chisinau had "temporarily postponed" the latest round of recruitment under the bilateral agreement following the accusations by Moldovan citizens, but said it could resume once Israel confirmed the practices were stopped and "security and respect" for Moldovan nationals were ensured.
Israel has faced an acute labor squeeze since hundreds of thousands of reservists and other Israelis were called up to fight and thousands of Palestinians were denied access to jobs in Israel after gunmen from the EU- and U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas carried out a massive cross-border attack that killed just over 1,100 people, most of them Israeli civilians, on October 7.
"As a result of the deterioration of the security situation in the state of Israel, workers from the Republic of Moldova were employed to work in high-risk conflict zones, some citizens had their passports withheld by employers, complaints were registered about the confiscation of workers' luggage, as well as Israeli authorities carried out activities of direct recruitment of Moldovan workers, on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, which is contrary to the provisions of the agreement," the ministry said in a January 17 response to an RFE/RL access-to-information request.
The ministry did not accuse the Israeli state of perpetrating the abuses. It said Moldovan officials have reported the "violations" to Israel and asked it to put a stop to them and "ensure the security and respect of the rights of workers coming from the Republic of Moldova," one of Europe's poorest countries with a population of some 3.4 million.
The Moldovan Embassy in Tel Aviv said some 13,000 Moldovans were in Israel before the current war broke out. Many work at construction sites or provide care for the elderly, inside or outside the auspices of the recruitment agreement.
Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's request for comment on the Labor Ministry's accusations.
Since the war erupted in early October, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has sought to extend worker visas and attract more foreign labor from around the world, including by raising its quota on foreign construction workers by roughly half, to 65,000 individuals.
It appealed publicly for 1,200 new Moldovan workers for the construction sector, including blacksmiths, painters, and carpenters.
Speaking in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, the director of the Foreign Workers Administration, Inbal Mashash, named Moldova, along with Thailand and Sri Lanka, as countries where Israeli hopes were highest for more guest workers.
The bilateral Moldovan-Israeli agreement on temporary employment in "certain sectors" including construction in Israel was signed in 2012 and has been amended on multiple occasions, including in December.
In addition to setting up training and procedures to regulate and steer labor flows, it imposes restrictions that include a ban on Israeli companies recruiting on Moldovan territory.
In its decade-long existence, some 17,000 Moldovans have worked in Israel under the auspices of the agreement through 28 rounds of recruitment. At the last available official count, in 2022, there were about 4,000 participating Moldovans.
"The [29th] recruitment round will resume once the above-mentioned irregularities are eliminated and we receive confirmation from the Israeli side of the necessary measures being taken to ensure security and respect for the rights of employed [Moldovan] citizens on the territory of the state of Israel," the Moldovan Labor Ministry said.
From the early days of the current war, Moldovans have spoken out about family concerns and the pressures to pack up and leave Israel, but most appear to have stayed.
As rumors spread of pressure on Moldovan construction workers to stay in Israel after a January 5 pause announcement, Labor Minister Alexei Buzu confirmed there were problems but focused on the accusation that Israeli firms were improperly recruiting Moldovans outside the program or for repeat stints.
A failure to comply with some provisions brings "a risk that other commitments will be ignored [or] will not be delivered at the time or according to the expectations described in the agreement," he said.
Buzu stopped short of leveling some of the most serious accusations involving Moldovan workers being sent to work in 'high-risk conflict zones" or having their passports or belongings taken from them.
Reuters has reported that the worker shortage is costing Israel's construction sector around $37 million per day.
Moldova's National Employment Agency (ANOFM) is responsible for implementing the Israeli-Moldovan recruitment agreement. The Labor Ministry said the agency had already lined up construction recruits and scheduled professional exams for the end of December before the postponement.
The ministry said a similar agreement on the home-caregiver sector between Moldova and Israel -- the subject of negotiations in December -- had “not yet been signed."
The Hamas-led surprise attack on October 7 sparked a massive response from Israel including devastating aerial bombardments and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which was home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the latest fighting displaced most of them.
The Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza say 24,700 people have been killed in the subsequent fighting and 62,000 more injured.
Iran Rejects Dutch Claim That Infant Killed In Iraq Strikes
Iran has rejected a claim by the Netherlands that a Dutch infant was killed in Tehran-ordered air strikes this week on Iraqi Kurdistan.
Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 19 that the Dutch government had summoned the Iranian ambassador following the death of the infant in Irbil as a result of missile strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15.
The Foreign Ministry has given no further details on the child, though Bruins Slot said the government was helping the family involved.
The IRGC struck the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, targeting what it said was an Israeli "spy headquarters." The attack has been condemned by Iraq and Western powers, including the United States.
The strikes came amid growing concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and European Union as a terrorist organization, may escalate and engulf the entire region.
Iraqi and Kurdish authorities said the strikes targeted the home of well-known Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who was killed along with his wife and two children.
Baghdad recalled its ambassador from Tehran the day after the attack and lodged a complaint against its neighbor with the United Nations Security Council.
"We have no evidence of the death of a child in the terrorist base of Mossad in northern Iraq," Iranian foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Bruins Slot, according to an Iranian statement, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.
The Iranian statement came hours after Bruins Slot said she had spoken to Amir-Abdollahian "for clarification" about the death of the baby, whom she said was less than a year old.
"The death of the young child...is truly heartbreaking," Bruins Slot wrote, "strongly" condemning the IRGC strikes.
The IRGC said the strikes in Iraq were in response to the killing of several "Resistance Axis" commanders, including IRGC generals, by Israel. The so-called Resistance Axis refers to Iran's network of allies in the region.
Three IRGC generals were killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria in December, including Iran's top commander in the country, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
The IRGC also suggested that the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly twin suicide bombings in Kerman on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Armenian Prime Minister Calls For New Constitution
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says Armenia needs an entirely new constitution rather than a constitutional reform to ensure his country's democratic "legitimacy" and viability.
Pashinian told a meeting at the Justice Ministry on January 19 that the next constitution should make Armenia "more competitive and viable in the new geopolitical conditions."
"The Republic of Armenia must have a constitution voted by the people of the Republic of Armenia, which should not give rise to doubts, this is also an important emphasis on legitimacy," he added.
Pashinian said the new constitution must be put to a vote by the public "so that there will be no doubts" about its authority, though he didn't offer a time frame for drafting and adopting a new constitution.
The prime minister added that he supported the parliamentary system of government, deeming it "the most appropriate" for Armenia.
His comments come a day after Armenia updated a European Union delegation on its constitutional review process.
The Armenian Constitution was adopted in 1995 and amended twice in 2005 and 2015. Following the second amendment, the country moved from a semipresidential to a parliamentary form of governance.
In 2021, Pashinian, a liberal opposition leader who rose to lead the country on the back of a 2018 revolution that ousted the former ruling elite, formed the Council for Constitutional Reforms, which has sought to improve the parliamentary system.
His popularity has taken major hits in recent years, in large part because of the loss to Azerbaijan in the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War and the subsequent Azerbaijani military retaking of Karabakh in 2023. Still, he remains more popular than the opposition.
Yerevan and Baku have expressed a desire to settle their decades-long conflict and take steps toward normalizing relations, though recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have raised questions in Armenia about the fate of the negotiations.
Under Pashinian, and especially after the devastating losses to Azerbaijan, Armenia has gradually distanced itself from its traditional ally Russia and moved closer to the West.
On January 19, the prime minister hosted Javier Colomina, the NATO secretary-general's special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Senior Hamas Member
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on January 19 that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, to discuss the "ongoing tension in the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict" and "the humanitarian crisis in Gaza sector that has reached catastrophic scales." The Russian side "stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of October 7, 2023, and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens," a statement from the Foreign Ministry added.
Gas Explosion Kills Four Members Of One Family In Russia's Daghestan
Four members of one family were killed after an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a house in the capital of Russia's Daghestan, Makhachkala. Authorities in the North Caucasus region said a woman, whose three children were killed by the blast a day earlier, died in the hospital on January 19. The woman's husband remains in intensive care. Investigators say the blast was caused by tampering with a segment of the house's gas pipe. Gas explosions occur frequently across Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Presidential Initiative To Send Peacekeeping Troops To Middle East, Africa
Both of the Kazakh parliament's chambers, the Mazhilis and the Senate, approved on January 19 a presidential proposal to send 430 Kazakh peacekeepers to the Middle East and Africa. Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaqsylyqov said the troops will join the UN Disengagement Observer Force on the Golan Heights, the UN Truce Supervision Organization that monitors Middle East peace, the UN Mission in South Sudan, and the UN Interim Security Force for Abye in Sudan. Kazakhstan is the only country among former Soviet republics in Central Asia participating in international peacekeeping programs. Dozens of Kazakh soldiers assisted international peacekeepers in Iraq in 2003-08. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Lawyer Says Investigators Offered Deal To Kazakh Journalist To Stop Criticizing Government
Ghalym Nurpeisov, a lawyer for jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, said on January 19 that his client was offered a suspended prison term in exchange for agreeing to stop criticizing the government. If he didn't take the deal, he was threatened with a seven-year prison sentence. Nurpeisov said his client rejected the deal. Mukhammedkarim was sent to pretrial detention in June 2023 on a charge of financing an extremist group and participating in the activities of the banned opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement, charges that he and his supporters have said are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Prison Sentence Rejected
An Astana court on January 19 rejected an appeal filed by the chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, against the seven-year prison term he was handed in late November. He was convicted of taking part in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement and its financing. Zhylanbaev has called the charges politically motivated. DVK, led by the fugitive opposition politician Mukhtar Ablyazov, was declared extremist and banned in the Central Asian country in March 2018. International and domestic human rights organizations have urged the Kazakh authorities to immediately release Zhylanbaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Border Service Says Traffic Resumes At One Of Three Blocked Crossings With Romania
Ukraine's Border Service says traffic has resumed through one of three border crossings with Romania blocked by protesting haulers and farmers. "The blocking of truck traffic through the Vicovu De Sus checkpoint opposite the Ukrainian border crossing of Krasnoilsk has ended. Traffic has resumed," the Border Service said on January 19. Two other crossings, Siret-Porubne and Halmeu-Dyakovo remain partially or completely blocked. Romanian protesters are demanding a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Prosecutors Seek 28 Years In Prison For Woman Charged In Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia -- Prosecutors have asked a military court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg to sentence Darya Trepova, who is accused of being involved in the killing of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, to 28 years in prison on charges of terrorism and forgery.
An RFE/RL correspondent reported from the scene that the prosecutor also asked the court on January 19 to sentence Trepova's co-defendant, Dmitry Kasintsev, to 22 months in prison on a charge of sheltering a suspect, adding that the defendants must also pay 800,000 rubles (almost $10,000) each in fines.
Trepova, who pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge and guilty to the charge of document forgery, was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2, 2023, killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. Fifty-two people were wounded in the attack.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with people when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that exploded.
Trepova said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device in the bust.
Kasintsev, who is accused of providing Trepova with accommodation after the deadly blast, pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
The 26-year-old Trepova is charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
The Ukrainian-born Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
West Must Be Prepared For War With Russia, NATO Official Warns Ahead Of Major Military Drills
NATO has warned that the West should step up preparations for the unexpected,including a war with Russia, as Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing the two-year mark amid worries over possible political fatigue among some of Kyiv's Western allies.
"We have to realize it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia," Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the NATO military committee chief, said in Brussels ahead of the start of the alliance's largest exercise since the end of the Cold War.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The alliance needs to be on high alert for war and "expect the unexpected," Bauer said, adding, “In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a warfighting transformation of NATO.”
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also warned that the war in Ukraine could expand to neighboring countries.
"We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day -- most recently again against our friends in the Baltic states," Pistorius told the Tagesspiegel newspaper on January 19.
To step up its preparedness, NATO will launch the Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise next month, which will run through May and will involve some 90,000 troops who will rehearse the alliance's execution of its regional plans.
The exercise “will show that NATO can conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, across thousands of kilometers, from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe, and in any condition,” the 31-nation organization said in a statement.
With the front line in eastern Ukraine largely unchanged for months, Russia has kept striking Ukraine's cities and towns with drones and cruise missiles, while Kyiv has been targeting economic and military objectives deeper inside Russia.
On January 19, a Ukrainian drone reportedly attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a fire at oil storage tanks before being shot down by Russian air defense.
"An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems," regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.
"During the destruction of the air target, ammunition was dropped on the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote, adding that the fire was being put out by firefighters. He said there were no human casualties.
Social media footage purportedly showed a fire burning alongside what appeared to be storage tanks.
The attack on Klintsy came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone that had attempted to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal in St. Petersburg.
The drone wreckage fell on the premises of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, according to Russian officials.
St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city, with some 5.6 million inhabitants and is located at 900 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Shooter Of Enlistment Officer In Siberia Gets 19 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
Ruslan Zinin, who shot a military commissioner at an enlistment center in Siberia in 2022 amid protests against a military mobilization for the war in Ukraine, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
A military court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk sentenced Zinin on January 19 after finding him guilty of conducting a "terrorist act" and illegally possessing a firearm.
Zinin shot military commissioner Aleksandr Yeliseyev at a recruitment center in the city of Ust-Ilimsk on September 26, 2022, while he was recruiting soldiers amid rising tensions over the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization to support Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yeliseyev was rushed to hospital in grave condition but survived.
Zinin was initially charged with attempted murder, but in March last year the charge was changed to "a terrorist act."
Zinin's trial was held behind closed doors. Media reports said earlier that Zinin had explained his action as an attempt to prevent the recruitment of his friend to the war in Ukraine.
Later reports said Zinin told the judge that he wanted to prevent one of his three brothers, who was summoned to the recruitment center, from being mobilized to the war after his best friend, who never served in the army, was sent to Ukraine and died there.
Zinin's brother, who was 18 at the time, was not mobilized after the incident.
The mobilization to the war in Ukraine, announced by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, was met with countrywide protests and the mass flight from Russia of men potentially eligible for military duty.
Thousands of people were detained in Russian towns and cities for protesting against mobilization, while several military enlistment centers and other administrative buildings in the country have been targeted in arson attacks.
The largest protest against the mobilization took place over the weekend in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan.
State Of Emergency Announced In Russia's Novosibirsk As Heating Pipes Burst During Cold Snap
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on January 19 announced a state of emergency after another heating pipe burst -- the third such accident in the last 24 hours and the fourth this week. The latest pipe rupture left more than 100 residential buildings without heating while outside temperatures fell to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Since January 1, accidents at heating and electricity supply systems have been registered in at least 43 regions in Russia. The issue comes as President Vladimir Putin tries to show living standards are good as he runs for reelection in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bashkir Singer's Whereabouts Unknown After His Home Was Raided By Security Forces
Bashkir singer Altynay Valitov, a supporter of activist Fail Alsynov who was sentenced to four years on January 17 for "inciting ethnic hatred," has gone incommunicado after his domicile in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan republic, was raided by security forces. Valitov posted a video online on January 18, appealing to Ufa residents to come to his home because police officers were “coming." He later wrote that police had left. His video was subsequently deleted and he disappeared from social media and did not answer calls from journalists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Gather In Ufa To Support Imprisoned Activist Amid Crackdown
Hundreds of people gathered on the central square in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region on January 19 to support activist Fail Alsynov after his sentencing two days earlier to four years in prison on a charge of "inciting ethnic hatred" sparked clashes with police.
The demonstrators sang songs in the Bashkir language and danced in circles as they tried to ward off police officers monitoring the event by saying they were just out walking on Ufa's Salavat Yulayev Square.
Riot police (OMON), however, detained more than 10 people, including a man who held Bashkortostan's national flag and a young woman who had a poster on her back saying "Qara Halyq," or "ordinary people," but is directly translated from Bashkir as "black people." The phrase, used against Alsynov in his case, was interpreted by investigators as "insulting" even though he and his supporters have insisted on the proper interpretation of the phrase.
The demonstrators tried to stop a police vehicle from taking away four people. A minor clash with law enforcement ensued, but the car managed to leave the square with the detained individuals.
A day earlier, Bashkortostan's Interior Ministry issued a warning about legal repercussions for "unsanctioned public gatherings and rallies."
The united press service of administrative courts in Bashkortostan said in a statement on January 19 that 17 people have been sentenced to jail terms of between eight and 15 days since January 17 for taking part in rallies in the town of Baimak to support Alsynov.
Separately, local media reports on January 19 said Bashkir singer Altynai Valitov, who openly supported Alsynov, went incommunicado after his residence in Ufa was raided by security forces.
On January 17, Valitov posted a video statement on the Internet condemning Alsynov's incarceration and calling on Bashkirs and other indigenous peoples in Russia's ethnic republics to stage rallies to "defend their rights."
The next day, Valitov posted another video online appealing to Ufa residents to come to his residence because police officers had "forced their way" into his home.
He later wrote that police had left. The video was subsequently deleted and he disappeared from social media and did not answer calls from journalists.
The situation around Alsynov's trial got tense on January 15 when some 5,000 people gathered in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement by two days to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the outcome of the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered again in front of the court, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave the site. Bashkortostan officials said later that 40 people, including 22 law enforcement officers were injured in the violence.
Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass unrest and using violence against law enforcement.
It was Bashkortostan's Kremlin-backed leader, Radiy Khabirov, who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of "inciting ethnic hatred" as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino. In it, he criticized the local government’s plans to start mining gold near the village as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
On January 19, commenting on the situation in Bashkortostan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "there is no mass unrest" there.
"I would not agree with such a description as 'mass unrest and mass protests'...There are separate expressions [of such things] and they fall under the competence of local authorities and law enforcement entities," Peskov said.
With reporting by Baza and TASS
U.S. Conducts New Strikes Hitting Huthi Anti-Ship Missiles As Shipping Disruptions Grow
The U.S. launched new strikes against Huthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on January 18 as growing tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks that could reignite inflation. The two Huthi anti-ship missiles targeted were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and U.S. Navy vessels, the U.S. military said. Attacks by the Iran-allied Huthi rebels on ships in and around the Red Sea since November have already slowed trade between Asia and Europe.
Ukrainian Drone Sets Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Bryansk Region, Says Governor
A Ukrainian drone on January 19 attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a fire at oil storage tanks before being shot down by Russian air defenses, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram. "An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems. During the destruction of the air target, ammunition was dropped on the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote, adding that the blaze was being put out by firefighters. He said there were no human casualties. Social media footage purportedly showed a fire burning alongside what appeared to be storage tanks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Pakistan Says 'No Desire' to Escalate Tensions With Iran
Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said his country "has no interest or desire" to escalate tensions with neighboring Iran after cross-border skirmishes this week killed at least 11 people on both sides.
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in Iran, an attack that Tehran said killed at least nine people, including six children and two women.
Jilani, who is heading the Foreign Ministry as part of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar's government, told his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during a call on January 19 that Pakistan targeted "terrorist camps" belonging to Baluch separatists "inside Iran."
"Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation," Jilani said, according to a short statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry after the call.
Later, Jilani emphasized the need for "closer cooperation on security issues" in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Amir-Abdollahian told Jilani that the two countries should "seriously pursue" cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement, adding that Jilani had invited Amir-Abdollahian to make an "official visit" to Islamabad.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan Province came after an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16 that killed two children. Tehran said it targeted the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl, which is designated as a terrorist entity by both Iran and the United States.
Jilani's comment comes as Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), which brings together the country’s top civilian and military figures, is set to convene a meeting on January 19 to discuss the standoff with Iran.
On January 18, Fidan spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who expressed his country's desire to "expand relations with neighboring countries."
In Zahedan, the capital of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan Province, protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers on January 19 to condemn what they described as the "ethnic cleansing" of the Baluch people. Videos shared on social media by Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations in the impoverished province, showed protesters chanting against the Iranian leadership, the IRGC, and Pakistan.
The tit-for-tat strikes have plunged relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan into crisis and threatened to ignite a full-scale war in the volatile region, experts say.
Pakistan recalled its ambassador following Iran's strikes on January 16 and told the Iranian ambassador, who was in Tehran at the time, not to return to Islamabad.
While criticizing Islamabad for the scale of the attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry on January 18 appeared to try to allay concerns of rising tensions, striking a conciliatory tone in its statement by referring to Pakistan as a "friend and brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
Russia Rejects U.S. Arms Control Talks, Citing U.S. Support For Ukraine
Russia on January 18 rejected U.S.-Russian arms control talks because of U.S. support for Ukraine, a stance Washington said cast doubt on Moscow's openness to a successor to the last treaty limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Washington had proposed separating the issues of Ukraine and the resumption of talks on arms control. Lavrov said the proposal was unacceptable to Russia because of the West's backing of Ukraine and accused the West of conducting a "hybrid war" against Moscow. However, he did not rule out the possibility of future arms control talks.
