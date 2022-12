7 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold an inscribed Ukrainian flag brought by Zelenskiy from Bakhmut.



In his address, Zelenskiy compared the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers defending Bakhmut to that shown by U.S. troops fighting Adolf Hitler’s troops in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, also during the Christmas season.



"Bakhmut stands," Zelenskiy said to cheers. "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender."