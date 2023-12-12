Biden Urges Zelenskiy Not To 'Give Up Hope' As Washington Debates Aid Package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on December 12 in a last-ditch effort to press for more military aid that experts say is crucial for the nation's survival. The Biden administration is urging Congress to approve a spending bill this week that includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. Biden said he had called on lawmakers to "do the right thing," while Zelenskiy tried to reassure Biden and Congress the massive aid package would be put to good use, stating that Ukraine's army is still strong and efforts to combat corruption are moving ahead.