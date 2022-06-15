News
Zelenskiy Calls For Harsher Russia Sanctions, EU Candidate Status For Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to ratchet up its sanctions regime on Russia, calling for a seventh EU package of punitive measures against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The 27-nation EU agreed late last month to a sixth package of sanctions that will halt the majority of imports of Russian oil, but exempted crude delivered by pipeline in a concession to holdout Hungary.
In a video-link address to both chambers of the Czech parliament on June 15, Zelenskiy thanked the Czech Republic for the assistance provided to Ukraine so far but urged the West not to stop the support for Ukraine.
"We are with you. Be with us," Zelenskiy told Czech lawmakers, who applauded him.
Zelenskiy also called on the EU to give Ukraine candidate status -- the first step on the years-long road to membership in the bloc.
He also warned about Russia's territorial ambitions, saying President Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied only with the conquest of Ukraine.
"Russia is not interested only in our Mariupol, Syevyerodonetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. No, its ambitions are projected on a vast area from Warsaw to Sofia," he said.
"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples," he said.
"The person who wants to seize everything will never stop at taking only part of what they want," Zelenskiy said.
The Czech Republic assumes the EU's rotating presidency on July 1.
All Of The Latest News
Kazakh Opposition Politician Mamai Marks 34th Birthday In Detention Center
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of civil rights activists and opposition politicians have gathered in front of a detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, to mark the 34th birthday of Zhanbolat Mamai, the jailed leader of the unregistered Democratic Party.
Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center on June 15 wore T-shirts with his portrait and held posters saying, "[President Qasym-Zhomart] Toqaev, Free Zhanbolat!" and "Prosecuting Zhanbolat Is Prosecuting the Future!"
The former secretary of Kazakhstan's Security Council, Tolegen Zhukeev, opposition politicians Bolat Abilov and Rysbek Sarsenbai, noted human rights defender Erlan Qaliev, and other activists were among Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, was allowed to enter the detention center to meet her husband on his birthday.
Mamai's associate Abzal Dostiyarov said this was Mamai's third birthday behind bars as he was in custody on his birthdays in 2012 and 2017 as well while being held for his activism.
Human Rights Watch has demanded Kazakh authorities release Mamai immediately, saying the case launched against him appears to be totally unfounded.
The charges were filed against Mamai on June 6. He has been in pretrial detention since mid-March on separate charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Before that, he served 15 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned vigil to commemorate peaceful protesters who were killed by Kazakh security forces during the January 2022 protests.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly antigovernment protests in January. The protests started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 230 people were killed during dispersal of protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent weeks on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots. More trials are pending.
Macron Vows To 'Do Everything' To Stop Russian War Machine In Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to "do everything" to halt Russia's war on Ukraine in an apparent departure from his previous stance toward Moscow that had sparked concern in Kyiv and among European allies of France's commitment to stand up to Moscow.
Macron, who arrived in Romania late on June 15 for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank and Moldova, has been criticized by Ukraine and Eastern European allies for what they perceived as being less supportive of Ukraine as it battles to repel Russian troops.
"We will do everything to stop Russia's war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and continue to negotiate," Macron told French, U.S., British, and other allied troops at NATO's Kogalniceanu military base near Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta.
Macron is due to travel to Moldova's capital, Chisinau, later on June 15, for consultations with pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Some media reports, which have not been confirmed by Macron's office, say he will then head to Kyiv for a visit on June 16 that could also include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
"We need to support Ukraine," Macron told a joint news conference with Iohannis on June 15.
"From the first day, France said clearly that Russia is the aggressor," Macron said when asked about his repeated statements that Russia should not be humiliated during diplomatic attempts to bring the conflict to an end.
"But we must be clear-headed: We are not at war with Russia," added Macron, who has continued to keep communication channels open with the Kremlin since the start of the invasion.
"The Ukrainian president and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia," he said.
France leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, including 500 French soldiers, and has also deployed a surface-to-air missile system.
Macron's visit to Kyiv, if confirmed, would come a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate.
Several EU nations, including France, have voiced scepticism about Ukraine's becoming a candidate to joining the 27-member group.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, digi24.ro, hotnews.ro, and Reuters
- By Emil Danielyan
In Change Of Tactics, Armenian Opposition Scales Back Protests
YEREVAN -- More than six weeks after the start of their "resistance movement," Armenia’s main opposition groups have announced they will scale back almost daily demonstrations aimed at toppling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and instead focus on weekly rallies to build larger crowds of protesters upset over the government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
Ishkhan Saghatelian, one of the opposition leaders, said late on June 14 that many Armenians who were unhappy with Pashinian’s government have avoided participating in the protests, so a change of tactics was needed.
“We have not yet managed to get all those people to the streets and bring them to this square. There are still people who think this is a fight for power, for the return of former rulers to power,” Saghatelian told thousands of supporters rallying in Yerevan’s France Square, the site of the opposition tent camp.
The two opposition alliances represented in the Armenian parliament launched their campaign to oust the prime minister on May 1, two weeks after Pashinian signaled his readiness to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and “lower the bar” on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh acceptable to the Armenian side.
They accused Pashinian of helping Baku regain full control of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
Opposition supporters have since regularly marched through the city center, blocking access to roads and the entrances to government buildings while repeatedly clashing with riot police.
The most serious of those clashes, which broke out on June 3, left dozens of protesters and police officers seriously injured.
Pashinian and his political allies have dismissed the opposition demands for his resignation saying the opposition has failed to attract popular support for regime change.
Saghatelian, who has been the main speaker at the protests, said that while the goal of unseating the prime minister has yet to be reached, the opposition has managed to “awaken society” and scuttle a “new capitulation agreement” with Azerbaijan. The protests have shown Pashinian lacks a popular “mandate to lead Armenia to vital concessions” to Baku, he said.
“We will definitely oust Nikol, but we will do that bloodlessly,” Saghatelian told the crowd.
The opposition, he added, has to “change the structure and tactic of our resistance movement in a way that will allow us to give it new impetus.”
They will now hold major rallies on a weekly basis and set up, in the meantime, new structures inside and outside Yerevan, he said.
Saghatelian said they will also keep fighting for the release of more than three dozen opposition activists and supporters arrested during the protest movement.
The vast majority of them were charged with assaulting police officers or government loyalists. Opposition leaders reject the accusations as politically motivated.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russians Making Advances In Syevyerodonetsk As West Discusses More Weapons For Ukraine
Russian forces are now in control of most of Syevyerodonetsk despite fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces who are suffering painful losses in the weeks-long battle for the key eastern city as Western countries prepare to announce further deliveries of arms and munitions amid repeated and impassioned appeals from Kyiv.
Russia told Ukrainian forces who were holed up in the Azot chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk to lay down their arms on June 15, pledging to ensure a humanitarian corridor for the civilians who are also taking shelter in the plant, but Ukraine so far has not responded to Moscow's offer.
British military intelligence said in its daily bulletin on June 15 that several hundred civilians are currently in underground bunkers at the Azot chemical plant together with Ukrainian fighters.
The bulletin issued by Britain's Defense Ministry said that it was "highly unlikely" Moscow had anticipated such stubborn opposition from the Ukrainians during its original planning for the invasion.
It added that in the face of the determined Ukrainian response, Russia has resorted to urban-warfare tactics that rely on the heavy use of artillery, causing extensive collateral damage throughout the city.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 14 in a late-night address that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery.
"We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons," Zelenskiy said. "Our country does not have them yet at a sufficient level, but it is in Ukraine and right now that there is the greatest need for such weapons. Procrastination in providing them cannot be justified."
The region has been the scene of a weeks-long battle in the Donbas region and the "losses, unfortunately, are painful," he said.
The head of Russia's National Defense Management Center, general Mikhail Mizintsev, promised a humanitarian corridor would be opened to evacuate civilians from the Azot plant from 8 a.m. Moscow time on June 15. Mizintsev said evacuees would be taken to the town of Svatovo, 60 kilometers to the north in territory under the control of Russian and separatist forces.
Ukraine has not reacted to the proposal by Mizintsev, who is accused by Kyiv of human rights violations while commanding troops during the long siege of Mariupol, Ukraine's key port on the Sea of Azov that has been taken over by the Russians.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine is also seeing "painful losses" in the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv, where Russia is trying to strengthen its position after being pushed back.
Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said earlier that Ukraine has received just 10 percent of the weapons it has requested from the West to help fight the Russian invasion.
"No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war," Malyar said in a televised briefing, saying the West should speed up the delivery of the arms.
Western countries have promised to send sophisticated weapons, including advanced rockets, but deploying them is taking time.
Malyar said there should be "a clear timeframe" for the deliveries "because every day there's a delay, we're talking about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians."
Dozens of defense ministers from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are expected to discuss more weapons deliveries to Ukraine on June 15 in Brussels ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers that will start later in the day, U.S. defense officials said.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is poised to lead the discussions of the group of nearly 50 countries, officials said.
NATO is officially not participating in the talks, to avoid being militarily involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and as non-aligned countries are also part of the group chaired by the United States.
With the Luhansk region with its key city of Syevyerodonetsk almost completely in Russian hands, a senior NATO official told CNN that the war in Ukraine has reached a critical point.
"I think that you're about to get to the point where one side or the other will be successful," said the official.
"Either the Russians will reach Slovyansk and Kramatorsk [in the Donetsk region adjacent to Luhansk] or the Ukrainians will stop them here. And if the Ukrainians are able to hold the line here, in the face of this number of forces, that will matter."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, and AFP
Stoltenberg Agrees That Ukraine Needs More Heavy Weapons From West
Western countries must send Ukraine more heavy weaponry as it battles Russian forces advancing in the east of the country, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 14.
"Yes, Ukraine should have more heavy weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference at The Hague after meeting with the leaders of seven European NATO allies ahead of a summit at the end of June.
NATO is already "stepping up" deliveries and officials would be meeting in Brussels on June 15 to coordinate further support, including heavy weaponry, Stoltenberg said.
Ukraine’s requests for heavy weapons have grown even louder in recent weeks as its forces are outmatched in the struggle to push back Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on June 14 specifically called for more long-range weapons.
While Stoltenberg agreed that Kyiv should be supplied with more heavy weaponry, he provided no details.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hosted Stoltenberg and the leaders of Poland, Romania, Latvia, Portugal, and Belgium ahead of the NATO summit, which is scheduled for June 29-30 in Madrid.
"In terms of weaponry, we stand united here that it is crucial for Russia to lose the war," Rutte told reporters. "And as we cannot have a direct confrontation between NATO troops and Russia, what we need to do is make sure that Ukraine can fight that war, that it has access to all the necessary weaponry."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lamented that the West’s actions thus far have not sufficiently supported Ukraine.
"We have not done enough to defend Ukraine, to support the Ukrainian people, to support their freedom and sovereignty," he told the press conference.
"And this is why I urge you, I ask you to do much more to deliver weapons, artillery to Ukraine. They need this to defend their country."
Western countries would have no credibility if Ukraine lost against Russia, he added.
"This would be a complete failure and disaster of the European Union, of our values, and of NATO," Morawiecki said.
Stoltenberg said NATO leaders will “agree a major strengthening of our posture" at the Madrid summit.
NATO must build out "even higher readiness" and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he added.
Asked about Sweden and Finland's applications to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said he was seeking "a united way forward" to resolve opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems as Swedish support of Kurdish militants.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Pretrial Detention Extended For U.S. Women's Basketball Star Held In Russia
The pretrial detention of American basketball star Brittney Griner has been extended to July 2 at the request of Russian investigators, the TASS news agency reported on June 14.
It is the latest extension of Griner’s detention following her arrest in February at an airport near Moscow as she traveled back to the United States for the start of training camp with her Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, the Phoenix Mercury. She was in Russia to play for the UMMC Yekaterinburg during the offseason.
Griner, 31, could face a 10-year jail sentence on possible charges over traces of cannabis or hashish oil in a vape device allegedly uncovered in a search of her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport.
U.S. officials have classified her arrest as "wrongful detainment." As such, it is being overseen by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens.
The U.S. State Department became aware of the latest extension of Griner’s pretrial detention through media reports, department spokesman Ned Price said on June 14. Speaking at a briefing, Price again called for her release.
Officials from Carstens' office met on June 13 with members of the Phoenix Mercury along with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat-Texas) and Representative Greg Stanton (Democrat-Arizona).
"We are on day 116 since [Griner] has been wrongfully detained," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said after the meeting. "It was great to hear from the State Department that we should continue to amplify that message and that we should continue to press all those who have any influence or power to help bring [Griner] home. She's our teammate, she's an American and we want her back home."
Griner, who played on two Olympic gold medal teams, has played for the Mercury since 2013 and for the Russian team for six seasons.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S. Open Will Allow Russian, Belarusian Players
The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 tournament in New York City later this year.
The U.S. Open announced the decision on June 14, saying Russian and Belarusian players will have to compete under a neutral flag.
The move comes after Wimbledon, the third grand-slam tournament of the year, became the first to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The decision in April by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, has been criticized by the world governing body for men's professional tennis as being unfair.
Russians Daniil Medvedev, the current world No. 1, and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, are barred from participating in the tournament, which starts on June 27 in London. In the women's draw, two-time grand-slam winner Victoria Azarenka, ranked 19th in the world, and Aryna Sabalenka, ranked fifth, are barred from playing. Both players are from Belarus.
The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which runs the U.S. Open, "has previously condemned, and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the USTA said in a news release.
The USTA supports the ban against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international team competitions implemented by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the organization said.
It also supports the ITF’s directive for players from Russia and Belarus to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions.
“We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions,” the USTA said. “Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.”
The USTA will introduce a broad set of initiatives to amplify existing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, the USTA said. It also will work with the players and both the men’s and the women’s tours to use the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29, as a platform to further a humanitarian program known as Tennis Plays for Peace.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Bans 49 U.K. Citizens, Including Prominent Journalists, From Entering Russia
Russia has banned 49 British journalists and defense figures from entering Russia, saying they have distributed false information about the war in Ukraine or been responsible for arms deliveries to the country.
The 29 journalists blacklisted “are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information" about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 14.
"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society," the statement said.
The journalists represent major outlets, including the BBC, Sky News, the Financial Times, the Daily Telegraph, the Independent, and the Guardian. The list includes news anchors, editors, and senior managers.
Another 20 British military officials and figures who Moscow said were linked to the defense industry were also banned from entering Russia. It said they were “involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.”
The list of people associated with defense includes the British deputy defense secretary, the commander of the Royal Navy, three members of Parliament, and top executives of defense contractors BAE Systems and Thales.
The British government has so far offered more than £750 million ($937 million) in military support to Ukraine, including air-defense systems, thousands of anti-tank missiles, various types of munitions, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other equipment.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Pensioners, Public Employees Protest Iranian Government's 'Lies,' Hypocrisy'
Pensioners and retired public employees have again taken to the streets in the southern city of Ahvaz amid growing discontent over living conditions in Iran and the government's failure to address the problem.
Videos released from the June 14 rally in front of the Ahvaz governor's office showed demonstrators chanting against what they called the "lies" and "hypocrisy" of the Islamic republic's officials.
"You talk about Imam Husayn, but you act like thieves," referring to Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and the third Shia Imam.
The recent round of protests by pensioners and retirees comes after the government announced on June 6 that it would increase the monthly salaries of non-minimum wage retirees by 10 percent, far below a previous pledge for a hike of 38 percent plus 5.15 million Iranian rials ($16).
Legislation to enact the increase was rejected by lawmakers, leading to the lower increase, which pensioners say is too little given that the inflation rate currently stands at more than 45 percent.
At the rallies, which have taken place for several days, people have complained that the government's promises and statements fail to reflect the reality of their lives and those of their families.
Earlier on June 14, Labor Minister Hojjatullah Abdul Maleki, who supported a 10 percent increase in non-minimum wage pensions, resigned.
It is not clear whether his resignation was related to the protests, but a senior lawmaker blamed the minister’s “incompetence” for the unrest.
Abdul Maleki is the first cabinet minister to resign since hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi came to power last year.
His remarks on economics and employment have been repeatedly criticized and ridiculed by experts and cyberspace activists. Prior to taking office, he had said that anyone could start a business with a budget of 10 million Iranian rials ($31).
The president accepted Abdul Maleki’s resignation and appointed Mohammad-Hadi Zahedivafa as the caretaker labor minister.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have launched protests in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
In addition, Iran’s economy has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless and resulted in soaring consumer prices.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Belarus Bans Tut.by Media Company After Designating It As 'Extremist' Organization
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has designated company Tut.by Media as “extremist” and banned its operations in Belarus as a crackdown on independent media and journalists continues.
The Supreme Court of Belarus said on June 14 that the decision made by the Economic Court of Minsk takes effect immediately. It did not outline the reasons for the court's decision.
Last August, the news outlet tut.by and the media site zerkalo.io -- both owned by the parent company Tut.by Media -- were blocked by Belarusian authorities, who also froze the company’s bank accounts and detained a number of staff for alleged tax evasion.
Tut.by was one of the most prominent websites covering a crackdown on protests after a disputed presidential election in August 2020 gave authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office despite widespread allegations of fraud.
Belarusian authorities have shuttered several media outlets, including the Polish-funded Belsat television channel, the popular Nasha Niva newspaper, the Minsk office of RFE/RL, and dozens of regional publications for their independent coverage of Lukashenka's regime.
European Court Rules Russia's Foreign Agents Law Violates Human Rights
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia's foreign agents law violates the rights of the groups and individuals designated as foreign agents and ordered Russia to issue compensation.
Russian authorities have used the controversial foreign agents law to quash opposition to President Vladimir Putin by cracking down on NGOs, media outlets, and individuals that the government designated as foreign agents.
In a case filed by 73 Russian groups and in some cases the directors of the groups, the ECHR ruled unanimously on June 14 that the law violated the European Convention on Human Rights by denying them freedom of assembly and association.
Russia’s foreign agents law was adopted in 2012 and has been modified repeatedly since to include nonprofit organizations, media outlets, journalists, and activists.
It has been used it to label organizations and individuals it deems to be engaging in political activity using foreign financial support. The designation requires the groups to label their publications with a lengthy disclaimer and subjects them to a costly and burdensome regime of reporting their income and spending.
The 73 plaintiffs in the case include groups involved in civil-society issues, human rights, environmental protection, cultural heritage, education, and migration.
Their complaints, filed to the court between 2013 and 2018, denounced the auditing and bureaucratic requirements they were subjected to after being deemed foreign agents, the limits on their public gatherings and other activities, and heavy fines.
They alleged an infringement of their freedoms of expression and of assembly and association, both of which are guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as discrimination because of their political views.
The ECHR judges upheld the claims, saying "the interference with the applicant organizations' rights had been neither prescribed by law nor 'necessary in a democratic society.'"
The court found that the classification of organizations as engaging in “political activity” and receiving “foreign funding” had been based on an overly broad and unforeseeable interpretation of those terms.
It said the use of political activity as a criterion to designate groups as foreign agents produced "incoherent results and engendered uncertainty among NGOs wishing to engage in civil society activities relating to, in particular, human rights or the protection of the environment or charity work."
The court also ordered Russia to pay the applicants a total of 1.02 million euros ($1.1 million) in damages as well as 119,000 euros for costs and expenses.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the ruling because parliament had ended the ECHR’s jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed last week.
The measure says Russia will not carry out rulings issued after March 15, the day Moscow said it would pull out of the Council of Europe after pressure mounted for Moscow to be expelled.
"Russia no longer implements these decisions," Peskov told reporters.
The ruling comes a week after the lower house of Russia's parliament gave initial approval to a bill further tightening the foreign agent legislation.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Rights Defender Karimbeigi Arrested After Raid On Mother's Home
Rights activist Maryam Karimbeigi has been arrested by Iranian security forces after they raided and ransacked her mother's home.
Shahnaz Akmali, Karimbeigi's mother, revealed the arrest of her daughter in a video on June 14. Her other child, Mostafa Karimbeigi, was killed in the crackdown that followed mass street protests over the disputed June 2009 presidential vote.
Akmali said the agents took her daughter with them after confiscating her belongings. She has not yet been notified of the charges against her daughter.
Maryam Karimbeigi and her mother have become outspoken defenders of rights for those killed during peaceful protests in Iran since Mostafa Karimbeigi was shot and killed by Iranian security forces during widespread protests following a disputed 2009 presidential election.
Police carried out a similar raid against her in February, but she was not at home when the operation took place.
In April she was summoned to the security office at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, to receive an official explanation after she was allegedly expelled from the school while studying for her master's degree in sociology.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Chemical Plant Blast In Southern Iran Injures 133, Leaky Tank Likely The Cause
An explosion at a major chemical plant in southern Iran has injured at least 133 people and released a cloud of toxic gas into the air, prompting officials to cut links to the area.
The head of the Emergency Center in Fars Province said the blast occurred on June 14 at a sodium-carbonate plant in the city of Firuzabad, about 900 kilometers south of Tehran near the Persian Gulf coast.
The state ISNA news agency quoted Vahid Hosseini, head of the Shiraz Medical Sciences Center, as saying that 114 of the 133 people taken to hospital because of the explosion had already been released.
Most of the injuries, he said, were respiratory and "prompt treatment" minimized the impact on the victims.
The state IRNA news agency said the explosion most likely was triggered by a gas leak in one of the chemical tanks.
Kremlin Says Britain Should Address Separatist Leaders Regarding UK Nationals Sentenced To Death
The Kremlin says the United Kingdom should address the leaders of separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region and not Moscow over two Britons sentenced to death last week for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on June 14 that British authorities had not turned to Moscow regarding the fate of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who, along with Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities" by what separatists called the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"They should address the authorities of the country that pronounced the sentences, and that is not the Russian Federation," Peskov said.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son is also a Ukrainian citizen and should be treated accordingly.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of its citizens as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Convention, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participating in hostilities.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on June 14 that she would do whatever was necessary to secure the release of the two.
"I have assured the families that I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I am not going to go into our strategy live on air...The best route is through the Ukrainians," she told BBC Radio.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on June 11 that she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
Among UN member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Siberian Prosecutor Seeks Prison Term For LGBT Artist Over Work Depicting Female Body Parts
The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Siberia has asked a court to sentence LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova to three years and two months in prison for drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
Tsvetkova, 29, is charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a page on social media called The Vagina Monologues, which showed abstract art of female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues.
Tsvetkova's mother, Anna Khodyreva, wrote on Facebook that the prosecutor made the request for a lengthy prison sentence at a trial being held at a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on June 14.
Tsvetkova's trial began in April last year after a nearly 1 1/2- year investigation, during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May last year she launched a hunger strike to protest against the case against her.
The drawn-out trial is ostensibly being held behind closed doors because prosecutors need to show evidence in the form of artistic images and drawings of women's bodies.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and "Kafkaesque absurdity."
Navalny Transferred From Prison To Unknown Location
An associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says the Kremlin critic has been transferred from his penal colony to an unknown location.
"Aleksei Navalny was taken away from the Correctional Colony No.2. His lawyer, who wanted to see him, was held in the reception area until 2 p.m., and then told: 'We do not have such an inmate here. We do not know where Aleksei is now and what penitentiary he is being transferred to,'" Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter.
"As long as we don't know where Alexei is, he remains one-on-one with the system that has already tried to kill him, so our main task now is to locate him as soon as possible," she added.
Yarmysh said later on Popular Politics, a YouTube Russian politics program, that Navalny is in danger and could be killed in the prison camp system.
She said that Navalny's family members were not notified in advance of the transfer and also do not know where he is.
Yarmysh also commented on Twitter about reports that Navalny might have been transferred to Correctional Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo near the city of Kovrov, saying this had not been confirmed.
Navalny previously said that he may be transferred to Correctional Colony No. 6, known for its harsher conditions. Melekhovo is some 150 kilometers east of the Pokrov penal colony where he had been serving his sentence.
The United States on June 14 called on Russia to grant Navalny access to his lawyers and medical care and condemned the "politically motivated" actions against him.
Russian authorities "will be held accountable by the international community for anything to befall Mr. Navalny," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We reiterate our call for his immediate release as well as an end to the persecution of his many supporters," Price said.
Navalny, 46, was expected to be transferred to a penal colony with harsher conditions after the Moscow City Court rejected his appeal in May against a new nine-year jail term he was handed in March on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving a prison term from the earlier case in Correctional Colony No. 2 in Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2.5-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded Russian authorities release him.
War In Ukraine Said To Be Causing Livestock Deaths In Central Kazakhstan
The wave of livestock deaths in Central Kazakhstan has been blamed on a lack of vaccines from Ukraine and Russia, supplies of which were disrupted after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor on February 24.
In recent days, an infectious disease killed 76 cows and calves in the Shet district of Kazakhstan's central Qaraghandy region, while 150 more cows are suspected of being infected with the illness.
Qaiyrbek Tursynbekov, head of the Veterinary Directorate in the Qaraghandy region, said in a televised interview late on June 13 that the sudden wave of cattle mortality was caused by a shortage of vaccines against anaerobic infection. The medicines are usually supplied by Ukraine and Russia.
"Our plan was to vaccinate 3,000 livestock in that village. However, we were able to vaccinate only 25 percent of them because we did not have enough vaccines," Tursynbekov said, adding that his region lacks 350,000 doses to fight anaerobic infection and other diseases.
"Our vaccine suppliers are Ukraine and Russia. The equipment to diagnose the disease also comes from Ukraine. We failed to get enough vaccines for our planned vaccinations this season,” he said.
Authorities in the village of Aqshoqy intensified sanitary controls and established areas to burn animals that have died from what local veterinary experts determined were anaerobic infections.
Tursynbekov emphasized that vaccine deliveries need to resume as soon as possible to avoid the wider spread of infections in the region and across the country.
Based on reporting by Astana TV
Pope Francis Slams Russia For Its 'Brutality' In War Against Ukraine
Pope Francis has chided Russia for the "brutality" shown by its troops in the war it launched against Ukraine, which has been "brave" in its fight to defend itself.
"What we are seeing is the brutality and ferocity with which this war is being carried out by the troops, generally mercenaries, used by the Russians," the pontiff said in a talk with Jesuit media members, which took place last month and was published on June 14.
Francis told the journalists -- all of whom were from Europe -- that it appeared Russia thought the war would be over in a week, "but they miscalculated."
"They encountered a brave people, a people who are struggling to survive and who have a history of struggle," he said.
Nonetheless, the 85-year-old pontiff said some diplomats understood there were signs that a conflict was looming on the horizon.
He recalled one head of state told him months before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that the NATO military alliance was "barking at the gates of Russia," which could be interpreted as a provocation, especially by Moscow, which "will allow no foreign power to approach."
"But the danger is that we only see this, which is monstrous, and we do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented. And note the interest in testing and selling weapons. It is very sad, but at the end of the day that is what is at stake," he added.
The pope quickly followed the comments up by asking himself rhetorically if that made him "pro-Putin?"
"No, I am not. It would be simplistic and wrong to say such a thing."
HRW Urges Kazakhstan To Release Opposition Figure Mamai
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded Kazakh authorities release opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai, who faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests early this year.
In a June 13 statement, HRW said the case launched against Mamai "appears to be totally unfounded, and Kazakh authorities should release him immediately.”
The charges were filed against the 33-year-old head of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party on June 6.
Mamai has been in pretrial detention since mid-March on separate charges of insulting an official and distributing false information. Those charges carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Before that, he served 15 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned vigil to commemorate peaceful protesters who were killed by security forces during the January 2022 protests.
"A day after President [Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev] stated that human rights are at the fore for Kazakhstan, the authorities bring baseless criminal charges against an opposition leader for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," HRW's Europe and Central Asian director, Hugh Williamson, said in the statement.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the country's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the oil-rich country's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
The protests started over a fuel price hike that spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 230 people were killed during the dispersal of protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent weeks on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots.
"Kazakhstan should stop prosecuting political and civil activists for peacefully exercising their right to free speech during the January events," Williamson said.
"Instead, it should set up an independent investigation involving national and international experts to establish what happened during these events and hold those responsible for grave human rights violations to account."
One Tajik Border Guard Killed In Border Skirmish With Kyrgyz Guards
A Tajik border guard has been shot dead in a clash with Kyrgyz guards along the volatile and poorly demarcated common border, RFE/RL's Tajik Service cited sources in the Dusti district near the Kyrgyz border as saying.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said the commander of Tajikistan’s Kekh border-guard point was severely wounded after the Kyrgyz side "suddenly opened gunfire and shelled the village of Vorukh with mortars."
The Tajik side "condemns the provocative actions of Kyrgyzstan's military and demand from the Kyrgyz side to undertake immediate measures to prevent similar incidents future," the Interior Ministry's statement said.
According to a statement by the Kyrgyz border guards, a shot was fired from the Tajik border post of Kekh in the direction of the Kyrgyz border checkpoint in the Bulak-Bashy area of the Kyrgyzstan's Batken region at around 7 a.m. (0100 GMT/UTC) on June 14.
The military there "returned fire in the direction of the Tajik outpost," the Kyrgyz statement said. It did not report any casualties on the Kyrgyz side.
Kyrgyz officials also said that the situation along the border remains tense.
Tajik authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident, but RFE/RL's Tajik Service quoted sources as saying that a 26-year-old Tajik border guard was killed in the exchange of fire.
Both sides said border guard commanders and local governors held talks regarding the incident.
Kekh is close to the Tajik border city of Isfara, where several troops on both sides were wounded in a similar incident on June 3.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
In April, a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out, while two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were wounded.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Zelenskiy Wants More Reassurance Of Germany's Support, Says Chancellor Should Visit Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to adopt a clearer position on the war between Ukraine and Russia.
"We need Chancellor Scholz to reassure us that Germany supports Ukraine," Zelenskiy said an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on June 13. "He and his government must decide: there can't be a trade-off between Ukraine and relations with Russia."
Zelenskiy's comments came amid speculation that Scholz could make his first trip to Kyiv since the start of the war.
Online magazine Focus, citing Italian newspaper La Stampa, reported that Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would travel to the Ukrainian capital on June 16.
The German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on June 12 the trio planned to go before a Group of Seven summit at the end of June.
Scholz declined to comment on those reports on June 13, saying that he wouldn't go beyond what his spokesperson told reporters earlier in the day. The spokesperson had declined to discuss the reports.
Several other European leaders, Germany's opposition leader, and members of Scholz's cabinet have visited Ukraine to express solidarity with the country in the face of Russia's military assault, raising the pressure on him to do likewise.
Scholz has rebuffed those calls, saying he would only go once he had something concrete to announce.
While Germany has contributed considerable financial and military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Scholz's government has been criticized both at home and abroad for being slower to send aid than the United States and some smaller European countries.
Scholz pushed back against such criticism, saying that the advanced howitzers Germany is providing are some of the world's most advanced mobile artillery systems. Their delivery has taken time in part because Germany has had to train Ukrainian crews to use them.
"I think it would be good if those who express their views on this or that issue spent a moment thinking about it first," he said.
Zelenskiy made clear in the interview that he believes Germany's military support could have come faster.
"To be honest, Germany joined a little later than some of our neighboring countries, as far as the arms deliveries were concerned. That's a fact," he said.
He added that it was "important that Chancellor Scholz comes here during wartime" and said he expected Scholz to show "personal support" for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and on the issue of sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Russia Earned More Than $96 Billion From Fossil-Fuel Exports In First 100 Days Of War, Report Says
Russia earned 93 billion euros ($96.8 billion) from fossil-fuel exports during the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine, a new report shows.
The European Union imported 61 percent of Russia's fossil-fuel exports during the period, according to the report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Russia's fossil-fuel revenues come first from the sale of crude oil, followed by pipeline gas, oil products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and coal.
The independent, Finland-based researcher issued its report on June 13 as Kyiv continues to urge the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off its financing for the war.
The EU last month agreed to a compromise deal that cuts imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds by targeting Russian oil delivered by sea while temporarily exempting oil delivered by pipeline.
The CREA report says that the global rise in fossil-fuel prices meant that the Kremlin's coffers continued to be filled even as Russia's exports plummeted in May as countries shunned its supplies.
Russia's average export prices were about 60 percent higher than last year, helping Russia's export revenues to reach record highs, according to CREA.
China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and France, are among the countries that have increased their purchases of fossil fuels from Russia.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Merchants Take To The Streets As Currency Woes Worsen
Merchants and shopkeepers at bazaars in some Iranian cities have protested a tax increase as the economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the rial weakens to historic lows against the dollar.
A day after the rial fell to 33,200 per dollar and rallies were held in Tehran's bazaars, merchants in Kazerun in Fars Province closed their market on June 13 to protest the country's economic conditions.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have risked taking to the streets in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns, including on June 12 in the capital, where there was a significant police presence to disperse the crowds.
Since the start of the Persian year in mid-March, the rial has lost just over one-quarter of its value against the dollar.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on June 12 called on Tehran to resume talks "now" on reviving the nuclear accord before things get "much more problematic."
Iran last week turned off 27 cameras used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment in response to an impending IAEA adoption of a Western-led resolution criticizing the country for failing to cooperate.
Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
