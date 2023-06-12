Zelenskiy Signs Decree On Moving Victory Day From May 9 To May 8

Ukraine says it has liberated a fourth settlement in the eastern region of Donetsk and made further advances in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting as Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russia appears to be kicking into gear.

"The national flag is flying over [the village of] Storozhove again, and this will be the case with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land," Ukrainian forces' press center reported on June 12 in a message accompanied by a video showing Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the village.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Ukraine on June 11 said three Donetsk region villages -- Makarivka, Neskuchne, and Blahodatne -- had been retaken by Kyiv's forces. The claim could not be independently confirmed.

Separately on June 12, a group called the Zaporizhzhya Separate Territorial Defense Brigade said it had freed the village of Novodarivka in the southern region more than a week ago.

"On June 4, 2023, as part of a defense operation, the village of Novodarivka was liberated from the occupiers by the joint actions of the mechanized unit and the combined unit of the Zaporizhzhya Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. Numerous attempts by the enemy to return the settlement under their control that lasted for several days were unsuccessful," the group said on Facebook.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has not officially confirmed the group's claim.

In the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainian military has managed to advance up to 700 meters, while the Russian Army suffered losses, Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, told Ukrainian state television on June 12.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the previous day that Ukrainian forces continued to make advances in the Bakhmut area.

The Donetsk city of Bakhmut was the scene of the longest and fiercest battle for the control of the Donbas, where Ukraine had put up fierce resistance for several months before recently going on the offensive.

Earlier on June 12, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said heavy fighting had been taking place over the past day in Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 25 combat clashes over that period of time in the area.

A resident of Avdiyivka was killed as a result of shelling by Russian troops, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on June 12.

Russia, for its part, has claimed it has repelled Ukrainian attacks, recently posting photos of destroyed armored vehicles NATO had given to Ukraine.

On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.

However, Ukrainian forces moving in that direction have yet to reach the heavily fortified Russian lines, which are located about 10 kilometers south of the current fighting, military experts say.



There have been reports of heavy casualties on both sides since the counteroffensive began.

Many analysts have speculated that Ukraine will seek to move southeast toward Mariupol, an industrial city on the Azov Sea, in order to cut off and encircle Russian forces to the west.

Elsewhere, Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on June 12 that Russia and Ukraine had exchanged an almost equal number of prisoners of war.

Russia released 95 Ukrainian prisoners, while Ukraine released 94 Russian prisoners, Yermak said on Telegram, adding that the Ukrainians freed included some captured in Mariupol, including some defenders of the Azovstal plant, some who were taken prisoner near the Chernobyl nuclear plant, and some who fell into captivity on Snake Island in the Black Sea in the first months of the war.

Ukraine's counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood Kherson region in the south and slow down its counteroffensive.

Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel late on June 11 that about 4,000 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas in Kherson.

Zelenskiy added that dozens of towns and villages remained flooded, and "the worst situation, as before, is in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, from where volunteers are helping to evacuate Ukrainians under fire from the occupiers."

"Russian terrorists continue to fire at evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats on which people are being taken away," Zelenskiy said, adding that Russian fire had killed three civilians in Kherson over the past day in the area, and wounded 10.

Russia, which gained control of the dam shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has steadfastly rejected the accusations.

The United Nations has warned of catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.

The destruction of the dam has sparked concerns about the safety of the nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest. But Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strylets said on June 12 that the water levels in the plant's cooling ponds were stable and sufficiently high. "The situation is now under control," Strylets told Ukrainian television.

His statement came ahead of a visit that Rafael Grossi, the chief of the UN's nuclear agency, the IAEA, is due to begin at the Zaporizhzhya plant on June 13.

On June 11, the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces had blown up another dam, in Zaporizhzhya region, near the village of Novodarivka.

The destruction of the dam "led to the flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaliy River," military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said.

He said the incident did not affect the Ukrainian military operations in the area. The information could not be independently confirmed immediately.

With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, and AP