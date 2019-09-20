Zelenskiy To Meet Trump In New York Next Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with President Donald Trump and other world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.



It would be the first meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents since Zelenskiy's inauguration in May.



Zelenskiy will be in the United States on September 23-26 to attend the annual UN gathering, during which he will deliver a speech, his office said on September 20.



He is also due to participate in the September 24-25 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) summit at the UN headquarters in New York, and meet with leaders of the Ukrainian community of the United States, leaders of Jewish organizations, and representatives of the U.S. business community.



The announcement of Zelenskiy's meeting with Trump comes after the U.S. administration released $250 million in military aid to Ukraine that the White House had previously held for review.



The aid is largely meant to train and equip Ukrainian forces as they fight against Russia-backed separatists in a war that has lasted more than five years, killed more than 13,000 people, and torn apart a large swath of eastern Ukraine.



Washington has given Ukraine more than $3 billion in aid, including $1.5 billion in lethal and nonlethal military goods over the past five years, and is advising the country on the reform of its armed forces.