Zelenskiy Meets In Kyiv With NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has held talks in Kyiv with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a small group of other officials from NATO and Ukraine.



Zelenskiy's office said the meeting early on October 31 involved "a narrow circle" of delegates.



After the talks, Zelenskiy and Stoltenberg took part in a session of the Ukraine-NATO commission where Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has never recognized Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.



Stoltenberg said that peace agreements aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces must be implemented by all sides.



Stoltenberg also said that NATO supports Zelenskiy's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict.

He said NATO was assisting Ukraine in order to strengthen its defense institutions and its armed forces.



According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine needs to continue reforms to secure the country's security and to ensure its future membership in NATO.



Zelenskiy said Ukraine was "ready for shifting to a new level," and joining NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Program.



The Ukrainian president also expressed hope that cooperation between NATO and Kyiv "will deepen to strengthen our defense capabilities."



Stoltenberg was scheduled to speak at the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, later on October 31.