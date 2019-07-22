'There Needs To Be Change' -- Ukrainian Voters Put President's Party On Course For Historic Parliamentary Majority
Ukrainian voters had high expectations after appearing to give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party an unprecedented majority in parliament to tackle corruption and end the war against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Partial results from the July 21 snap election showed Zelenskiy's Servant of the People was poised to become the first party in Ukraine's postindependence history to obtain a majority in the parliament.