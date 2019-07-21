Zelenskiy's Party On Track For 43.9 Percent, Exit Poll Shows

KYIV -- The party of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on track for a strong showing in snap parliamentary elections according to exit polls as he seeks a mandate to push through reforms

Zelenskiy’s Servant Of The People is set to garner 43.9 percent of the vote for party lists, according to the first exit poll. Voting ended at 8 p.m. local time.



Under Ukrainian law, half of the seats are distributed according to lists generated by the parties; the other half are distributed to majority winners in districts where there is only a single-member constituency. Exit polls for the latter were still not available.

A total of five parties surpassed the 5 percent threshold to win seats in the new parliament.

Opposition Platform, a political party pushing for better ties with Russia, was on track to receive 11.5 percent while European Solidarity, which is allied with former President Petro Poroshenko, is set to get 8.9 percent.

Fatherland, the party of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, was on track for 7.6 percent and Holos, a startup led by musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk was at 6.3 percent.