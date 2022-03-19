Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thanks Swiss Protesters, Urges Oligarch Crackdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for fresh talks with Moscow more than three weeks into Russia's invasion of his country as fighting continued to rage throughout Ukraine and as Russia said it had used hypersonic missiles for the first time in the west.

In the southern Black Sea city of Mykolayiv, local authorities and witnesses on March 19 reported that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in a Russian air strike on a military barracks.

In a video posted to Facebook on March 19, Zelenskiy said that "this is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that several generations will not recover."

Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.

The Ukrainian president's comments came as Russia said its troops had entered the center of Mariupol, a key port on the Sea of Azov that has been besieged for weeks.

Russia's heavy bombardment of the city, including a strike on a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering, has led to accusations that Russia was committing war crimes.

On March 18, Zelenskiy said that 130 people had been rescued from the theater but that "hundreds" more were still trapped under the rubble.

Some 350,000 people remain inside the city in horrific conditions, aid workers say.

In Mykolayiv, "no fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck, AFP quoted a 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier at the site as saying on March 19.

"At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble," said the man.

The regional governor also said an attack occurred but did not provide details. The reports could not immediately be independently confirmed.

During a one-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol and called for the siege on the city to be lifted and for international law to be respected.

Putin accused Kyiv of unsubstantiated "war crimes" in areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, according to the Kremlin.

Putin also claimed that Moscow was doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine, although there is overwhelming evidence that Russian forces have indiscriminately attacked civilian targets.

Ukraine announced on March 19 that 10 humanitarian corridors had been set up with Moscow's agreement to allow civilians to escape fighting in cities around the country, including Mariupol, the capital, Kyiv, and for the evacuation of civilians in the eastern Luhansk region.

The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of the war, based on video and photographic documenting several hundred incidents that have potentially harmed or affected civilians.

While the Russian invasion has reportedly bogged down in much of the country and resulted in heavy losses of troops and military equipment, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities amid international calls for an immediate cease-fire.

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service reported that Russian troops were concentrating their shelling on eastern and southern Ukraine, and were regrouping near the capital, Kyiv.

Most regions sounded air alarms on the night of March 18-19, according to the service, but that shelling had become less intense in areas other than Mariupol, the southern Black Sea city of Mykolayiv, and areas adjacent to separatist-held parts of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had "temporarily" lost access to the Sea of Azov as a result of Russian military operations in the Donesk region, where Mariupol is located.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on March 19 that it had used its new Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time to destroy a weapons storage facility in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed to the Ukrayinska pravda newspaper that a missile and ammunition warehouse in Ivano-Frankivsk had been hit by a missile strike, but he said it had not been determined whether the missile used was a Kinzhal.

Russia also said it had used a coastal missile system to destroy radio and reconnaissance centers it said were used by the Ukrainian military near the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the Russian ministry's claim.

WATCH: The mayor of the southern city of Melitopol was taken prisoner by Russian forces and held for several days until he was released in exchange for six Russian prisoners of war.

On March 18, Putin delivered a combative speech before a huge crowd at a state-organized concert in a Moscow stadium, using the venue to justify the invasion of Ukraine. Reports say many public-sector workers were coerced into attending the event.

In response, Zelenskiy said that the estimated 100,000 people who reportedly gathered in front of Luzhniki stadium, along with the reported 95,000 who were inside the stadium itself, roughly corresponded to the number of Russian troops that had invaded Ukraine.

Referring to Ukrainian estimates of Russian troop losses since the war began on February 24, Zelenskiy said, "And now imagine 14,000 corpses in this stadium, in addition to tens of thousands more wounded and maimed people."

"The war must end, Ukraine's proposals are on the table," he added.

Both Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have reported progress in recent talks between the two sides.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has led millions of civilians to flee the country. The Polish Border Guard service has reported that more than 2 million refugees had entered Poland, while the UN has said more than 3 million have fled the fighting in Ukraine overall.

The World Health Organization said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine, killing 12 people and injuring 34.

The UN said at least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine through March 18. The actual toll is thought to be much higher as the UN has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.

On March 19, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said 112 children had been killed and 140 wounded.

Most of the casualties in Ukraine have resulted from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, according to the UN human rights office.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP