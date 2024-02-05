News
Zelenskiy Submits Drafts On Extending Martial Law, Mobilization Amid Hints He Will Reshuffle Leadership
Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to his country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, draft laws to extend martial law and the military mobilization in the country as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy's drafts provide for the extension of the two measures for another 90 days from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This will be the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the Verkhovna Rada will vote on the two measures.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The extensions, if approved by Ukrainian lawmakers, will overlap with Ukraine's presidential election cycle. A vote would have been held next month but is constitutionally prohibited from taking place when the country is under martial law.
In November, Zelenskiy strongly hinted at a potential delay of the presidential poll, saying it would be "irresponsible" to hold it under wartime conditions.
The two drafts were sent to lawmakers a day after Zelenskiy confirmed in an interview with Italian broadcaster RAI that he is considering operating changes among Ukraine's military and political leadership amid widespread speculation that he is about to dismiss General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military.
Zelenskiy, who has been reported to have a tense relationship with Zaluzhniy, said the changes he is considering are not aimed at individuals but regard "the direction of the country's leadership."
“When we talk about this, I mean a replacement of a series of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military. If we want to win we must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, let ourselves down, we must have the right positive energy,” he said in the interview.
"I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the country's leadership," Zelenskiy added.
Polls show that Zaluzhniy is as popular, if not more so, than Zelenskiy, and some experts fear that were Zelenskiy to oust Zaluzhniy it would demoralize some of Ukraine troops and undermine national unity.
With reporting by RAI and AP
More News
Russian-Appointed Minister In Ukraine's Lysychansk Killed In Missile Attack
A missile attack on a restaurant in Ukraine’s Russia-occupied city of Lysychansk killed Moscow-installed Emergency Minister Aleksei Poteleshchenko over the weekend, Russian media reports said on February 5. Russian officials accused Ukraine of targeting civilian buildings in Lysychansk, adding that, in all, 28 persons, including a child were killed in the attack. Ukrainian authorities in the region of Lysychansk said the restaurant’s bakery had produced bread for Russian troops invading Ukraine and its premises were used for meetings by occupying Russian officials. Kyiv has yet to comment officially on the deadly strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Government Resigns, Toqaev Appoints Roman Sklyar As Acting Prime Minister
The Kazakh presidential service said on February 5 that the Central Asian nation's leader, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, accepted government's resignation and appointed Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister. According to the presidential decree, the government will continue its duties until the Cabinet's new staff is approved. No reason for the move was given. The decree took force immediately after it was signed. Toqaev was previously scheduled to chair a government session on the oil-rich former Soviet republic's economy on February 7.
Kazakh Government Resigns, Toqaev Appoints Roman Sklyar As Acting Prime Minister
The Kazakh presidential service said on February 5 that the Central Asian nation's leader, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, accepted government's resignation and appointed Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister. According to the presidential decree, the government will continue its duties until the Cabinet's new staff is approved. No reason for the move was given. The decree took force immediately after it was signed. Toqaev was previously scheduled to chair a government session on the oil-rich former Soviet republic's economy on February 7.
Montenegro Extradites Business Partner Of 'Crypto King' To South Korea
PODGORICA -- Montenegro has extradited a business partner of Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King" who is wanted in both the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Kwon and his business partner Hon Chang-joon, who have been in custody in Montenegro for most of the past year, were sentenced by a court in June 2023 to four months in prison for traveling with forged passports after they tried to board a plane to Dubai.
Police said on February 5 that Hon Chang-joon was handed over to South Korean officials at the airport in Podgorica and was to be flown back to his home country based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.
Kwon remains in custody in Montenegro while officials decide whether he will be extradited to South Korea or the United States.
Kwon said in his defense at the time that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged.
A Montenegrin court on November 24 said Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea but that the final decision as to which country he will be extradited rests with Montenegro's Justice Minister Andrej Milovic. That decision has yet to be made.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May last year, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calls "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud."
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan has issued an eight-count indictment against Kwon for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy. His firm recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
In his native south Korea, Kwon is wanted for fraudulent unfair trading and fraud.
Co-founder of TerraformLabs Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korea in April for violations of capital markets law.
France To Summon Russian Ambassador Over Slain Aid Workers
Russia's ambassador to France will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on February 5 over the deaths of two French aid workers last week in a bombardment in Ukraine, a diplomatic source told AFP. The ministry "will also denounce reinforced disinformation targeting France," the source said, days after defense chiefs flagged a "coordinated Russian scheme" to spread false information. Tensions have risen between Moscow and Paris in recent days, with the Russian government blasting a "militarist frenzy" in France after it announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Kyiv this month.
Popular Russian Singer's Tour Across Siberia Canceled At Request Of Pro-War Groups
Ogannes Tukhmanyan, an organizer of concerts of popular Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite, said on February 5 that the entertainer's tour across Siberia next month had been canceled. Last month, several groups that support Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine demanded local authorities cancel Orbakaite's concerts in the cities of Blagoveshchensk and Ulan-Ude, saying she holds a U.S. passport and permanently resides in the United States, "a country that provides a military support" to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Anti-War Candidate Vows To Fight As Election Commission Warns Of 'Flawed' Signatures
Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war presidential hopeful who has galvanized Russian opposition to President Vladimir Putin, said on January 5 that the Central Election Commission (TsIK) told him a technicality could keep him off the ballot in an election next month, but he vowed to fight the allegation.
Nadezhdin met with TsIK officials on February 5, five days after submitting more than the 100,000 support signatures needed to apply to be a candidate for the March 15-17 election as thousands of Russians were shown lining up to join his campaign.
The 60-year-old academic and former lawmaker said TsIK officials said they found "flaws" in more than 15 percent of the support signatures in his application, with a final decision expected on his candidacy on February 7.
"It will be enough for us to prove the eligibility of 4,500 signatures of the 9,209 that were recognized as invalid," Nadezhdin wrote on Telegram.
"If the Central Election Commission refuses to register me, I will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court."
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
Nadezhdin has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
The TsIK routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, the entire signature process forming a kind of filter against unwelcome developments.
Russia's presidential election law allows for flaws in up to 5 percent of signatures among 60,000 that are checked to approve a candidate's registration.
Nadezhdin's spokesman Pavel Burlakov said, "We do not agree with the commission's decision."
"The whole world has seen that we have compiled all the signatures fairly," Burlakov said.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate last week and approved almost immediately after the TsIK found a flaw rate of 0.15 percent in his supporting signatures.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Those who were expected to be Putin's main challengers currently are either incarcerated or fled the country, fearing for their safety.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
- By Current Time
Russian Helicopter Crashes In Lake, Killing Three
Russia's emergencies service says one of its helicopters has crashed into Lake Onega, in the northwestern region of Karelia, killing all three crew on board. Communication was lost with the Mi-8 helicopter, which was on a training mission, on February 4, the service said. The wreckage was located some 11 kilometers from the shore of the lake, Europe's second-largest, at a depth of 50 meters, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement on February 5. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, authorities said, adding that an investigation has been opened. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
At Least 10 Police Officers Killed In Attack In Pakistan's Northwest Days Before Polls
Dozens of heavily armed fighters attacked a police station in Pakistan's volatile northwest before dawn on February 5, killing at least 10 police officers and wounding six others who fled, authorities said.
The attack, which comes just three days ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8, was not immediately claimed by any group. Pakistan has seen a growing number of militant attacks over the past several months.
The Chaudwan police station in Daraban, a town in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan, was attacked by dozens of fighters at around 3 a.m., local police said in a statement.
An hourslong firefight ensued between the security forces and the attackers, who also used grenades, said Daraban deputy police chief Malik Anees ul Hassan, adding that security forces were now searching for the perpetrators.
The attack was the second in two months in the same district, after a suicide car bomb killed at least 23 troops and wounded another 32 outside a police station on December 5.
Following that attack, claimed by a little-known group, Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan, believed to have ties with the Pakistani Taliban, Pakistani security forces launched several operations, killing dozens of militants across the region, according to the military.
Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State (IS) and other militant groups have for years attacked security forces and civilians in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Violence has also been on the rise the southwestern province of Balochistan, where four police officers and two civilians were killed late last month by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group.
The recent upsurge in violence in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has prompted security concerns among authorities ahead of the February 8 election, but Pakistan's election commission, after consultations with security officials, said that polls would go ahead as planned.
Central authorities said thousands of army and police will be deployed across Pakistan to ensure the safety of the election.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal But The House Speaker Declares It 'Dead On Arrival'
U.S. senators on February 5 released a highly anticipated $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies, but it quickly ran into opposition from House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson. The proposal could be the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid -- a major foreign policy goal shared by both the Senate’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, and top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell. But Johnson said on social media that it would be “dead on arrival” if it reaches the House.
U.S. Strikes Missiles In Yemen, Says Military
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen February 4 -- one meant for land attacks and the others for targeting ships. The strikes came a day after U.S. and British forces launched air raids against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthis. U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel To Recruit Workers From Uzbekistan, India, Sri Lanka In Place Of Palestinians
Israel's government said on February 4 that it would bring in 65,000 foreign workers from Uzbekistan, India, and Sri Lanka to resume construction stalled since October 7 when Palestinian workers were sent home in the wake of the attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU. Some 72,000 Palestinian workers were employed on construction sites in Israel prior to the attack, which prompted the government to lay them off and exclude them from Israel for security reasons. A Housing Ministry spokesperson said new groups of foreign workers were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Turkey Confirms Imminent Putin Visit, Without Specifying Date
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan on February 4 confirmed an imminent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, without announcing an exact date. "This visit will provide us the opportunity to discuss numerous issues," the minister told state television. Local media have mentioned February 12 as a likely date, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office hasn't confirmed it. Turkey -- which would be the first NATO member that Putin has visited since the February 2022 start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- last month finally approved Sweden's entry into the Atlantic alliance.
Russia Charges Self-Exiled Ex-Duma Deputy Who Opposed War With 'High Treason'
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov, a former State Duma deputy who opposed President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, with high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.
Ponomaryov confirmed the charges in a Facebook post on February 4, saying the FSB has “opened several criminal cases, including treason in the form of defection to the side of the enemy [and] participation in calls for terror, all combined into one proceeding.”
“By the way, I have also combined all forms of struggle against Putinism in one proceeding. And something tells me that my efficiency will be higher,” he said in mocking the Kremlin.
A year ago, Ponomaryov, was added to the Interior Ministry's list of alleged terrorists and extremists, a move often used to crack down on political opponents.
Ponomaryov, 48, was the lone lawmaker at the State Duma who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived after obtaining citizenship.
His current whereabouts are unclear, but the Facebook post indicated that he was in Berlin.
In August 2022, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ponomaryov on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from his interview to the Forum of a Free Russia YouTube channel, in which he condemned the war in Ukraine.
The FSB, in its statement, said that "the Investigative Directorate opened and consolidated into a single criminal case” the charges of “high treason in the form of siding with an enemy,” “participation in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist under Russian laws,” and “public Internet calls for activities aimed against Russia’s security.”
Report: G7, EU Consider Plan To Use Frozen Russian Assets As Collateral To Help Rebuild Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading industrial nations and the EU are considering a proposal to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, according to a report on February 4 by Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter. Under the proposal, Ukraine’s allies could sell debt to contribute to the reconstruction of the country. Frozen assets would be used as collateral. Proponents argue that any eventual settlement to the conflict under international law will find Russia liable to pay for the damage it has caused. Should Russia refuse, claims could be made on the frozen assets, proponents said.
- By dpa
Berlin Monitoring Targeted Disruptions To Baltic Satellite Navigation
German security agencies are closely tracking targeted disruptions of satellite navigation in the Baltic Sea region. German security researchers, aviation experts, and military personnel are monitoring the GPS interference closely, locating specific sources of interference, though these have not been made public. "Since December 2023, sporadic interference with the navigation signals emitted by the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite navigation system has been reported from the northeastern area of German airspace," the German Transport Ministry told the dpa news agency. Specialists say Russia could be one possible source of the disruptions. Moscow protects its own cities with a kind of jamming shield against attacks.
At Least 40 Police Officers Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Pakistan
At least 40 police officers were injured in a bus-truck collision in the Buner region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials told Radio Mashaal on February 4. An official with the regional rescue agency said 50 people were on the police bus when it was hit by a truck near the village of Mandlam. The personnel were in the region to conduct work related to upcoming elections. Serious road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure, and the use of unfit vehicles. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Republican Lawmakers Announce Bill That Provides More Military Aid To Israel But None For Ukraine
Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would move forward on a new package of military aid to Israel that leaves out more assistance for Ukraine. The top Republican in the House, Mike Johnson, unveiled the plan in a letter to Republican colleagues on February 3. The proposal sets up a legislative clash with a competing measure being finalized in the Senate. That measure pairs major changes to U.S. immigration policies with a wider package of military aid for both Israel and Ukraine. President Joe Biden has pleaded with lawmakers to authorize new Ukraine aid, while Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for the November presidential election, has signaled opposition.
U.S. Vows Additional Steps -- 'Some Perhaps Unseen' -- In Attacks Against Iran-Linked Sites
Washington vowed additional military action against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East following two days of attacks in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in retaliation for months of assaults on U.S. assets in the region, including a drone attack that killed three American service members in Jordan last month.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said in a series of TV interviews on February 4 that U.S. strikes on February 2-3 were just the “first round” of military action and that more will follow.
“It began with strikes on Friday night [February 2], but that is not the end of it,” he told NBC TV.
“We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or people are killed.”
He told CBS there will be "more steps -- some seen, some perhaps unseen," adding, though, that "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."
Earlier on February 4, U.S. forces said they hit an additional Huthi target in Yemen, destroying what they said was an “anti-ship cruise missile” site that had threatened Red Sea shipping traffic.
The statement by U.S. Central Command, released early on February 4, came hours after the United States and Britain stuck more than three dozen targets in Yemen that officials identified as sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group.
The U.S. statement did not identify where the “anti-ship cruise missile” site was located, and said only that U.S. forces acted in “self-defense.”
A spokesman for Huthi fighters, who have fired dozens missiles at commercial ship traffic passing through the Red Sea, earlier said the attacks "will not deter us" and vowed a response.
In the strikes on February 3, U.S. officials said 36 targets in 13 different locations in Yemen had been hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by Tomahawk missiles fired by warships in the Red Sea.
They were the latest in a widening campaign by U.S. forces and its allies hitting locations not only Yemen, but also, on February 2, in Syria and Iraq. All the targets are where Iranian-linked proxy groups are believed to be operating, U.S. officials say.
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have extensive ties to militias throughout the Middle East, accused the United States of undermining regional stability.
The “attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.
Iraqi officials have also reacted angrily.
The U.S. response followed an incident on January 28 in Jordan, when a drone hit a U.S. base, killing three American service members. Washington blamed Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The wider Middle East continues to grapple with the Israeli military operation in Gaza that is aimed at rooting out the U.S. and EU-designated terror group Hamas. Gaza has been devastated by the Israeli onslaught, with outside observers saying tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.
Officials in the Middle East, and also some in Washington, D.C., have warned that the expanding U.S. strikes risk sparking a broader war in the region.
With reporting by AP
Cosmonaut Sets Record For Cumulative Time In Space, Says Russian Agency
Russia’s space agency said cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko had set a world record for total cumulative time spent in space. Roskosmos said in a statement that Kononenko had clocked 879 total days in orbit as of February 4, surpassing the previous record held by his compatriot, Gennady Padalka. Kononenko, 59, racked up the tally over five trips to the International Space Station, first beginning in 2008. The record is a bright spot for Russia’s beleaguered space program, which has been battered by Western sanctions. Roskosmos has also slipped behind private companies like Space X which are rapidly expanding their space programs. American Peggy Whitson holds NASA's record for cumulative days in space: 655.
Zelenskiy Meets Soldiers On Frontline Visit As Storm Around Zaluzhniy's Possible Ouster Grows
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a frontline village on February 4, hailing the “warriors” who are fighting there amid reports he is preparing to fire his popular military commander, while Moscow-installed officials said the search-and-rescue effort at the site of a building attack in Russia-occupied Lysychansk has ended, with the death toll set at 28.
"I have the great honor to be here today, to reward you, because you have such a difficult and decisive mission on your shoulders, to repel the enemy and win this war," Zelenskiy told soldiers on February 4 following his visit to Robotyne, a southern village in the Zaporizhzhya region that was one of the few successes by Ukrainian forces during last year’s counteroffensive.
The presidential office released video of Zelenskiy handing out medals to troops of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which led the advance on Robotyne, a village with a prewar population of about 450 people.
While there, Zelenskiy appointed Ivan Federov -- mayor of now-occupied Melitopol who was once abducted by Russia -- as head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region.
Fedorov was abducted in March 2022 when he refused to cooperate with Russians troops, triggering local protests and calls by Zelenskiy for his immediate release. He was released five days later.
Zelenskiy faces a growing political storm amid reports he is poised to push out the country’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Polls show that Zaluzhniy is as popular, if not more so, than Zelenskiy, and some experts fear that, were Zelenskiy to oust Zaluzhniy, it would demoralize some of Ukraine's troops and undermine national unity.
There has been no official word from Zelenskiy’s office about his intentions in regard to Zaluzhniy’s position, although numerous media reports have said the president has informed his U.S. allies of an impending move.
In remarks to Italian TV late on February 4, Zelenskiy said, without being specific, that he is considering “replacing a number of state leaders," not only in the military.
"It is a question of the people who are to lead Ukraine," he told told RAI television when asked about reports that he is about to fire Zaluzhniy.
"A reset is necessary. I am talking about a replacement of a number of state leaders, not only in the army sector. I am reflecting on this replacement. It's a question for the entire leadership of the country."
"I have in mind something serious that does not concern a single person but the direction of the country's leadership."
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the search-and-rescue operation at the site of a deadly building attack in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk has been completed.
Rescuers early on February 4 recovered more bodies from the rubble of the building in eastern Ukraine that was hit by apparent artillery fire, bringing the death toll to 28.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said in a post to Telegram that a child was among the bodies recovered from the rubble of the building, which it said housed a bakery and a restaurant. Another 10 people were rescued.
Moscow-imposed officials in the Luhansk region, which is nearly entirely controlled by Russia, initially blamed a Ukrainian drone strike for the attack, but later shifted explanations, asserting it was actually Ukrainian artillery. The claim could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian officials have made no comment on the incident.
Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of fierce fighting.
Nearly two years into Russia’s mass invasion of Ukraine, the battlefield along the nearly 1,200-kilometer front line stretching from northeast Ukraine to the south-central region of Kherson has largely frozen. After an unsuccessful counteroffensive last fall, Ukrainian troops have turned to rebuilding their forces, and shoring up defenses.
Russia, for its part, has continued to push forward in several, localized offensives: near Kupyansk in the north, and around the industrial city of Avdiyivka, to the south.
Both sides have also launched longer-range attacks this winter, using long-distance precision artillery, drones, and air-launched cruise missiles.
Ukraine has increasingly used its drone arsenal to target industrial sites within Russia itself. On February 3, an apparent Ukrainian drone strike hit one of the largest oil refineries in Volgograd, about 400 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.
Firefighters put out the blaze after several hours, and it was unclear the extent of the damage at the refinery, which is owned by Lukoil, and is one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and fuel for ships.
In Ukraine’s Sumy region, the military administration there said Russian forces had shelled the region in 16 separate attacks the previous day.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services, Reuters, and AP
Amnesty International Demands Release Of Afghan Educational Activists Held By Taliban
Amnesty International called on Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban rulers to free two activists working for the Fekre Behtar educational organization, who the rights group said were “arbitrarily arrested” in October 2023 in Kabul. Amnesty said that “Ahmad Fahim Azimi and Seddiqullah Afghan’s arrest and arbitrary detention are against international human rights law. They must be immediately and unconditionally released.” Amnesty said the men were falsely accused of assisting girls from the national robotic team to leave the country, inciting women protesters, and organizing protests. They have denied the allegations. After taking power in August 2021, the Taliban severely restricted the rights of women and girls, especially in educational matters.
Moldova's Separatist Transdniester Region Says It Needs More Russian Gas
Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region of Transdniester said on February 3 that it needs more Russian natural gas to operate its industry. Moldova long depended on Russia for gas but last year met its needs from European markets, leaving all available gas from Russian giant Gazprom for the breakaway eastern region. Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has backed the switch to European gas in her drive to abandon the country's Soviet legacy and join the EU. Transdniester split from Moldova before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state. Russia maintains troops in the separatist territory.
Rights Groups, U.S. Assail Serbian Court's Acquittal Of Ex-Intelligence Officers In 1999 Murder Of Journalist
BELGRADE -- Western nations, rights groups, family members, and opposition activists condemned a February 2 ruling by a Belgrade appeals court to acquit four former Serbian intelligence officers who had been convicted and imprisoned in the 1999 murder of a prominent journalist and government critic.
“I am shocked by this scandalous ruling,” said Jelena Curuvija, the leader of a media rights group and daughter of Slavko Curuvija, who was shot dead in front of his Belgrade apartment on April 11, 1999.
The U.S. State Department, in remarks to VOA, said that “it is disheartening to see that justice and responsibility for Slavko Curuvija's killers remain elusive, even 25 years after his murder. A sad day for journalism."
"We reaffirm our commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists and call on the global community to unite in seeking accountability for those who direct and perpetrate violence, harass and intimidate media workers," the State Department added.
Teresa Ribeiro, a representative for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), assailed the court ruling.
“The fact that this case still remains unresolved, almost 25 years after this courageous journalist was murdered, is very disturbing,” Ribeiro said in a statement.
“Impunity for this heinous crime is not only extremely painful for Curuvija’s family and colleagues, but also deeply disappointing for the whole of Serbian society. The true test of a rule-of-law based society is how it delivers justice, especially to those who put themselves at risk to uphold the values of a free press,” she added.
Slavko Curuvija’s killing became a symbol of the fight for journalistic freedom in a Serbia led at the time by Yugoslav and Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who ruled from 1989 to 2000, when he was overthrown.
Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at a UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
He died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
The Court of Appeals in the Serbian capital on February 2 overturned the convictions of the four former intelligence officers, clearing Radomir Markovic of charges of instigating aggravated murder, and Milan Radonjic, Miroslav Kurak, and Ratko Romic, as accomplices in committing aggravated murder.
"In the absence of direct and indirect evidence that conclusively proves that Markovic, Radonjic, Kurak, and Romic are perpetrators of this criminal act, the Court of Appeals finds that the allegations of the indictment are not unequivocally proven," the court said in a statement on its website.
The trial for the murder began in June 2015 -- nearly 17 years after Curuvija's death.
In 2019, the Special Court in Belgrade found the four former state security members guilty of the murder, sentencing them to terms of 20-30 years.
The court stated that the immediate perpetrator of the murder was an unknown person.
However, the Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in September 2020, citing that the Special Court exceeded the charges and altered the factual situation described in the indictment by introducing an unknown person as the immediate perpetrator of the murder.
In a retrial in December 2021, the Special Court issued a new verdict, again sentencing Markovic and Radonjic to 30 years each, while Romic and Kurak received 20-year terms.
At the time, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the verdict “as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists” in the Balkans.
Following the appeals court’s February 2 verdict, RSF said it was "devastated" by the acquittal.
Jelena Curuvija said the latest ruling “sends a frightening message to all journalists and all people.”
“This verdict is a proof that the dark forces of the 1990s still rule this country. This is a land of darkness.”
Serbia’s current leader, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, is a former ultranationalist who was information minister in the late 1990s when Milosevic led Serbia into war with NATO over Kosovo.
Vucic has attempted to maintain traditional close ties with Russia while at the same time continuing to press the Balkan nation’s hopes of joining the European Union.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Another Brick In The Great Kremlin Firewall: Mass Internet Outages Part Of 'Sovereign Internet'2
Airports And Emptiness: Inside The Azerbaijani Districts Recaptured From Armenia3
Ukraine Claims It Sank Another Russian Warship In Crimea4
CIA Director Says Ukraine War 'Corroding' Putin's Grip On Power5
Interview: 'I Don't See How This Cannot Happen,' Bill Browder Says Of Seizing Russian Assets6
Top Biden Official Confident Congress Will Pass Ukraine Aid As Senators Struggle To Agree On Bill7
Iranian 'Spy Ship' In Spotlight As U.S. Seeks Retaliation Against Tehran8
'Manuscripts Don't Burn': Film Adaptation Of Soviet Classic Faces Possible Ban For Director's Anti-War Stance9
A Ukrainian Banker's Arrest On Decade-Old Deal Strikes A Nerve In Kyiv's Business Community10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe