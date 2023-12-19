Zelenskiy Says Military Aid Expected Soon, Despite Delays in U.S. Congress

At a press conference in Kyiv on December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is counting on additional military aid from the United States to help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. He said the aid -- in particular Patriot missile systems -- is expected soon, although a major U.S. spending package is currently held up in Congress. Zelenskiy also said that in the second year of the war, Russia has achieved "no victories whatsoever" in Ukraine.