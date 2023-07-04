News
Zelenskiy Looks Forward To More 'Fruitful Cooperation' After NATO Chief's Mandate Extended
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a telephone call on July 4 that he looks forward to "continuing our fruitful cooperation" after Stoltenberg's contract to lead the military alliance was extended by one year.
Zelenskiy congratulated Stoltenberg and thanked him for his "constant personal efforts to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations," according to the presidential press service. Zelenskiy also emphasized that "now is the time for powerful decisions and concrete steps in this direction."
The press service added that the two leaders also discussed the situation at the front and "the latest events inside Russia" during the call, which came as they coordinated positions before next week's NATO summit in Vilnius.
Stoltenberg commented on the conversation in a tweet. "A very good conversation with President Zelenskiy about the latest events in Ukraine and our preparations for the NATO summit. In Vilnius, the members of the Alliance will make decisions on strengthening long-term support, improving our political ties and bringing Ukraine closer to NATO," he wrote.
NATO announced earlier on July 4 that Stoltenberg’s contract will be extended by another year as the military alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader as war rages in Ukraine rather than try to agree on a successor.
Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic alliance’s civilian leader since 2014, and his tenure had already been extended three times before the latest decision to keep him.
"Honoured by NATO allies' decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024," Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. "In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever."
The extension will see Stoltenberg remain in charge during next year's summit in Washington marking the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding.
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other NATO nations also hailed the decision to extend Stoltenberg as the alliance’s chief.
"With his steady leadership, experience, and judgment, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Expected To Visit Sofia On Same Day As Parliamentary Vote On Ukraine's Membership In NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Bulgaria on July 6, according to Bulgarian media reports confirmed by RFE/RL.
Though the Council of Ministers said it could not confirm the reports, sources within the ruling majority told RFE/RL they were true.
Information about Zelenskiy's visit first appeared in Bulgarian news media on July 4. It was also published by Ukrainian media, but only quoting the Bulgarian news reports.
Zelenskiy’s visit to Sofia is expected to coincide with the Bulgarian parliament's adoption of a declaration in support of Ukraine's NATO membership.
The declaration on July 4 won the support parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and a vote on the declaration is included in the parliament's draft agenda for this week.
Bulgarian news reports say Zelenskiy's visit will be a chance for him to express gratitude for Bulgaria's assistance and make new requests for support.
The government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who took power in early June, has signaled a break from the previous caretaker government's reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine.
Despite Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's stated opposition to sending military aid to Kyiv, the government last week approved a new package. The Council of Ministers said it was in accordance with a December 2022 parliamentary vote approving an agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine on the provision of arms, equipment, and ammunition.
Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgarian, a member of NATO and the European Union, will take place just days ahead of a NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius at which Ukrainian membership in NATO and new military aid is expected to be discussed.
The last time Bulgarian government representatives met with Zelenskiy was during a visit in April 2022 to Kyiv of a delegation headed by then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Later, Petkov admitted that Bulgaria had sent military aid to Ukraine through third countries because of the resistance of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which was a coalition partner at the time.
Romanian Authorities Raid Dozens Of Homes For Elderly Over Suspicion Of 'Inhumane' Treatment
Romanian authorities on July 4 raided several nursing homes and elderly care facilities in Bucharest and other locations in Romania over allegations of patient abuse.
Prosecutors with Romania’s anti-organized crime agency (DIICOT) and Romanian police searched dozens of homes as part of an investigation into mistreatment and exploitation of elderly and disabled people.
The victims were subjected to “inhumane” or degrading treatment, were forced to work without pay, and were not given sufficient food and adequate medical treatment in facilities for the care of elderly and disabled people, DIICOT said in a news release.
The prosecutors allege that two criminal gangs exploited vulnerable people in a systematic way for profit at the homes, which had been paid to look after their residents.
In addition to ill-treatment, the vulnerable people were kept "in a state of servitude to the members of organized criminal groups" so that the groups’ leaders and the other members could illegally collect their benefits, Romanian police said.
In addition to raids at the facilities, the police said another 21 searches took place in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Ialomița at the offices of public and private institutions that should have defended the interests of vulnerable people but did not do so.
According to DIICOT and Romanian police, 26 arrest warrants were issued for suspects, whose hearings are to be held at the DIICOT headquarters.
Another 15 witnesses were summoned, and their hearings will be held at the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of the Romanian Police.
The actions on July 4 took place after Romanian media published reports in February that revealed some of the treatment. In one of the reports residents of the village of Voluntari near Bucharest told broadcaster Digi24 they had seen residents begging for food at the fence around one of the homes.
With reporting by dpa
Kallas Says NATO Membership 'Only Security Guarantee' For Ukraine But Rules Out Offer While Fighting Continues
TALLINN -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on July 4 said that NATO membership "is the only security guarantee" for Ukraine and said it is important that NATO member countries agree during their upcoming summit in Vilnius on "practical steps" on how Ukraine gets into the alliance.
It is important that during the July 11-12 summit members "go beyond the Bucharest wording," she said, referring to the 2008 summit declaration that offered Ukraine an opportunity to join the alliance without a concrete timetable.
But she cautioned that membership won't happen as long as fighting is ongoing.
"Of course, we understand it cannot happen when the war is going on. But we have to have a clear pathway [for] how Ukraine gets there," she said in an interview with RFE/RL in Tallinn one week ahead of the crucial summit.
During the summit, the alliance is expected to seek ways to provide Ukraine additional security guarantees but stop short of full Ukrainian membership, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long pushed for.
What the pathway for Ukrainian membership will look like is currently under discussion as officials from the 31 NATO allies currently negotiate the wording of the summit declaration.
According to RFE/RL sources familiar with the topic but barred from speaking on the record, the declaration could say that NATO commits to Ukrainian membership when "consequences" or "conditions allow" and that the topic could be reexamined during the NATO summit in Washington next summer.
Another idea being discussed is based on the Cold War model under which West Germany was in NATO and was covered by the alliance's mutual defense clause, Article 5, while East Germany was not.
Kallas, however, poured cold water on such a design, saying it would effectively reward Russia for its invasion.
"The end of the war is when Russia goes back to Russia. If we say…you get some territories, then aggression actually pays off," she said. "It is a very bad signal for international law and also the security of the whole world if [Russian aggression] pays off. That is the most important thing to keep in mind."
Kallas also reflected on the declaration of the Bucharest summit in 2008, which resulted in Ukraine and Georgia often going hand in hand in pursuing NATO membership.
But at the upcoming summit, Ukraine is set to be represented by Zelenskiy, who will meet with the other heads of state and governments, while Georgia will be represented by its foreign minister and participate in a lower-level meeting with other so-called "partners at risk" such as Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova.
Asked why this "de-coupling" has occurred, Kallas said the current leadership of Georgia "does not really believe in NATO membership" and pointed to a think-tank event in May in Bratislava in which Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said NATO enlargement was at the root of the war in Ukraine.
"It was the [Bratislava] conference where the prime minister of Georgia was saying that NATO is at fault for the war in Ukraine," she said, adding that the Georgian leader said this even though NATO is a defense alliance.
"NATO has not done anything. Ukraine has not done anything to really provoke Russia to attack them," Kallas said, noting that even Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin said that this has been "a false narrative" of the Russian leadership to justify attacking Ukraine.
She compared the situation in Georgia with that of Ukraine during the 2004-05 Orange Revolution that brought a pro-Western government to power after months of demonstrations prompted by a flawed presidential vote.
"I think Georgia is where Ukraine was years ago when they had the Orange Revolution, so that they also widely consider Europe (the EU) as their future. But that also requires reforms on their side," Kallas said.
Italy Freezes Russian Oligarchs' Assets Worth $2.5 Billion
Italy has frozen Russian oligarchs' assets valued at around 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) following the invasion of Ukraine last year, the country's central bank said on July 4. Italy seized assets -- including bank accounts, luxury villas, yachts and cars -- as part of the European Union's sanctions against the Kremlin and its backers. In its annual report, the Bank of Italy's anti-money laundering unit (UIF) said the 2-billion-euro figure had been updated to the end of June. UIF Director Enzo Serata added that financial holdings worth around 330 million euros, linked to 80 individuals, had been frozen as part of the sanctions regime. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Iran Executes Three Rapists Who Lured Women To Fake Clinic
Iran executed three men on July 4 who were convicted of raping women they had lured to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic and injected with anaesthetic drugs. They were found guilty of conspiring in 12 cases of sexual assault in late 2021 in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported. The three men "who raped a number of women in an unauthorised beauty salon were hanged in Bandar Abbas prison this morning," Hormozgan's Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahramani was quoted as saying. According to rights group Amnesty International, Iran executes more people than any other nation except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.
- By AP
Taliban Bans Women's Beauty Salons In Afghanistan
The Taliban is banning women's beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said on July 4. It's the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces, and most forms of employment. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, gave no details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media. The ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. To read the original story by Associated Press, click here.
Pakistan Grants Extra Powers To Graft Body Probing Imran Khan
Pakistan has issued a presidential ordinance granting extra detention powers to the country's anti-graft body that is currently investigating a case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reported on July 4. Khan, the country's main opposition leader who has faced a string of cases since being ousted from power last year, was arrested in the graft case in May, which led to violent protests across the country. He was later released on bail. The legal tweaks involved granting the anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the ability to issue arrest warrants and detain suspects for 30 days if they did not cooperate with an investigation, Geo News reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Give Ukraine Quick Path To NATO After War, Lithuanian Leader Tells Allies
Lithuania's president urged NATO leaders to be bolder in addressing Ukraine's push for membership at a summit in his country next week, saying this would boost Kyiv's battlefield performance while Moscow would see any caution as weakness. In an interview with Reuters, President Gitanas Nauseda advised NATO allies to disregard fears that bringing Ukraine into the U.S.-led military alliance would provoke Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. "We should not hesitate to take bolder decisions because otherwise the Putin regime will decide that the Western allies are too weak, (that they should be) pushed to the corner and they will surrender," Nauseda said on July 3. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Magnitude 5.3-5.7 Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea Region Near Azerbaijan
An earthquake measuring 5.3 to 5.7 magnitude hit the Caspian Sea region near Azerbaijan, local media reported early on July 4. The Trend news agency quoted the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan as saying the earthquake occurred just after midnight near the capital, Baku, and was felt throughout the country. Russia's TASS news agency, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, said the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of the city of Khachmaz, a city of 37,100 people. No other information was immediately available. The U.S. Geological Survey rated the earthquake at magnitude 5.4. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Award-Winning Russian Journalist And Lawyer Badly Beaten in Chechnya
An award-winning Russian investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta and a lawyer were badly beaten by armed men during a trip to Chechnya, the human rights group Team Against Torture reported on July 4.
Journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov are currently at a hospital in Grozny. They sustained multiple injuries, the rights group reported. "Milashina's fingers have been broken, and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body," the group said on social media. It added that Nemov had been stabbed in the leg.
"It was a classic kidnapping.... They pinned our driver down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head," Milashina told Mansur Soltayev, a Chechen human rights official, as she lay in the hospital in Grozny.
Both Milashina and Nemov were due to be transferred to Beslan.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing by a court of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Musayeva has been put on trial for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated. Hours after the attack against Milashina and Nemov, a Chechen court found Musayeva guilty and sentenced her to 5 1/2 years at a penal colony.
Milashina and Nemov were attacked while heading from the airport to the capital, Grozny, rights groups said, adding that their equipment and documents were destroyed.
Milashina has spent years reporting on human rights violations in Chechnya, including the arrest and torture of gay men in the region. She had received threats before. In 2020, Milashina and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel.
The human rights group Memorial said the attackers shaved Milashina's head, broke several of her fingers, and covered her head with green dye.
"They were brutally kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and had their equipment taken away and smashed," Memorial said in a post on Telegram.
"While being beaten, they were told: "You have been warned. Get out of here and don't write anything."
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova asked investigators to look into the attack on Milashina and Nemov.
The Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was "horrified by the savage attack" on Milashina.
Milashina's paper, Novaza Gazeta, was last year stripped of its license in a move that its editor, Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov, said was politically motivated.
Novaya Gazeta, known for its investigative reports, has since 2000 seen six journalists and contributors killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Moldova Shoot-Out Suspect Dies In Custody, Airport Security Probed
A man accused of killing two security officials in a shoot-out last week at Moldova's main airport died of multiple gunshot wounds on July 3, as authorities in the ex-Soviet state ordered an enquiry into beefing up airport security. President Maia Sandu declared July 4 a day of mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half staff after the June 30 incident. Posthumous medals were awarded to the two victims. An official statement, quoting police, announced the death of Rustam Asurov, 43, a native of Tajikistan, who seized a gun from a security officer after being refused entry to Moldova. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Attack On Kharkiv Town Injures 31 As Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Drone Attack Near Moscow
More than 30 people, including nine children, were injured on July 4 in a Russian strike on the town of Pervomayskiy in the eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said as the Ukrainian military reported continued heavy fighting in the Donetsk region.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that the shelling took place around 1:35 p.m. local time, setting several cars on fire and blowing out the windows of a residential building.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A 10-month-old baby and a 1-year-old child are among the injured, Synyehubov said.
The strike hit a parking lot outside the residential building in the town of Pervomayskiy, which is relatively far from current hotspots in the Donbas region.
Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, also commented on the attack, saying the Russians fired "a high-explosive shell."
Both Synyehubov and Yermak posted photos on Telegram of what they said showed some of the destruction caused, including images of burned cars lying on their sides or upside down apparently from the impact.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said Ukrainian troops knocked out the enemy from a number of positions.
"The defense forces are advancing in the [southern] direction," Tarnavskiy said on Telegram. "Units of missile troops and artillery performed 1,283 fire missions during the day."
He said the fighting took out three companies of Russian troops -- killed or wounded -- and equipment, including two tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military early on July 4 reported heavy fighting in Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It said there had been a total of 40 combat clashes during the previous 24 hours.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir spent a day with members of Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region.
There was also heavy fighting in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, where Ukrainian forces were advancing, Ukraine's military leadership said.
The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces during the day on July 3 carried out 56 air strikes and 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems, adding that the attacks had killed and injured an unspecified number of civilians.
The report came as Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding areas that resulted in the temporary restriction of landings and takeoffs at the capital’s Vnukovo airport.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it repelled an attack from five Ukrainian drones in Moscow and a nearby region.
Air defenses destroyed four of the drones, and the fifth was intercepted and fell, the ministry said in a statement.
There were no casualties or damage as result of the "terrorist attack," the ministry said.
The spokesman of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, commented on the drone attack on Moscow.
"If we talk about Moscow, we traditionally do not comment on it. But it happens. If the Russian 45th brigade of special forces is engaged in sabotage in the Ukrainian rear, then this means that something can fly to Moscow," he said on national television.
The drone attack was the first known assault on the Russian capital since an abortive mutiny launched 11 days ago by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who released an audio message on Telegram on July 3 expressing gratitude to those who supported him and his group in their short-lived mutiny.
Prigozhin said he ordered his group to stop its advance in order to prevent a civil war. He and hundreds of his armed Wagner fighters led a brief uprising on June 24 that captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to carry out a march against Moscow.
The crisis was defused after Prigozhin accepted a deal that would allow him to go into exile in Belarus and give his men the choice of joining him there or integrating into the Russian military.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and The Hill
Former U.S. President Clinton Visits Albania, Urges Solution To Crisis In Northern Kosovo
TIRANA -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, during a visit to Albania, called for a solution to the crisis in northern Kosovo that has ratcheted up tensions between the Pristina government and the country’s Serb minority and Belgrade.
In a speech in Tirana on July 3, Clinton directly addressed the tensions that have boiled over following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority towns after Serbian leaders called for a boycott of the votes.
"There is a dispute going on in Kosovo that I wish had never happened," Clinton said during the first day of a two-day visit.
With the Serb boycott, minority Albanian candidates were able to win the mayoral posts with a minimum number of votes, leading to violent protests by many local Serbs after Kosovar authorities defied Western warnings and used force to install the winners in city halls.
Clinton said the Kosovo people "created those four towns for the benefit of the Serbs....So I think that they [Serb residents] made a mistake not to vote," Clinton said.
"I think it is easy for the Albanians, now in the majority [in Kosovo], to try to take advantage of the moment to make their point, but the real thing we need to do is to stop this nonsense...What big political issue can be advanced by having these tensions? The people in those municipalities need decent government and citizens need to vote," he said.
The protests, which turned violent and led to injuries among NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers and demonstrators, took place after Western-backed Pristina ignored pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat the ethnic Albanian mayors after the boycotted elections.
U.S. and EU diplomats told Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti that he needed to calm the situation in the north, hold new municipal elections, and return to dialogue with Serbia on normalizing relations. Diplomats have also long urged Belgrade to take steps to normalize relations with Kosovo, which it refuses to recognize.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to meet directly with Kurti in efforts to simmer tensions, which also rose when three Kosovar police officers were detained by Serbian authorities last month.
The government of Kosovo claimed they were illegally arrested on its territory. Serbia denied the claim and said the police had entered "deep" into their territory. The officers were later released.
Kosovo, which has a largely ethnic Albanian population, declared its sovereignty in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia.
Clinton remains popular in Kosovo and Albania for his efforts to stop the fighting. In 2019, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci awarded the visiting Clinton the Freedom Order in gratitude for his role in helping end the war.
In his July 3 remarks, Clinton -- who has no role in the current administration of President Joe Biden, who like Clinton, is a Democrat -- also said he is convinced the United States is "committed to Albania's freedom, strength, and integrity."
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama praised Clinton for his role in ending the war in Kosovo.
He called Clinton’s speech in March 1999, when announcing NATO's intervention in Kosovo, "another pearl" and said it was "about the history of Kosovo and our region, a defining stone of the road to the future."
He also thanked Clinton for assisting now NATO-member Albania as it emerged out of the former Communist regime.
Clinton served two terms as president from 1993 to 2001.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included quotes by Clinton that were incorrectly stated.
Renowned Iranian Artist Dies Reportedly From Alcohol Poisoning
Renowned Iranian artist Khosrow Hassanzadeh has reportedly died from bootleg alcohol poisoning. He was 60.
Hassanzadeh died on July 2 at a Tehran hospital, where he had been in a coma for nearly a week.
"With deep sorrow and disbelief, we have learned that the esteemed artist, painter, and member of the Association of Iranian Painters, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, has passed away," the Association of Iranian Painters said in a statement on July 2.
Reports said Hassanzadeh had been hospitalized after drinking "counterfeit alcohol."
Born in Tehran in 1963 in a working-class family, Hassanzadeh studied painting at the Tehran University of Art. He was mentored by prominent painter, graphist, and art curator Aydin Aghdashloo.
Hassanzadeh was a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran/Iraq War who had created some of his work based on his experience and memories of war.
Hassanzadeh’s paintings have been showcased in museums around the world, including the British Museum, the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.
His death comes amid a series of cases of fatal alcohol poisonings in the Islamic republic, where drinking alcohol has been banned since the 1979 revolution and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market.
Seventeen people died from alcohol poisoning in Karaj near the Iranian capital in recent weeks. Nearly 200 people were hospitalized after drinking bootleg alcohol that was believed to contain methanol.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said last month that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. He said that was a 30 percent increase compared with the previous year.
With reporting by the BBC
Navalny's Family Sues Penal Colony For Not Allowing Visits With Imprisoned Politician
Family members of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have officially sued the penal colony where he is being held for not allowing them access to him. His relatives on July 3 wrote on Navalny's social network that although every inmate has a right for three three-day visits and three four-hour visits by family members each year, his relatives have not been allowed to visit for a year and that his last telephone conversation with loved ones was allowed 11 months ago. Navalny's relatives vowed to go to the Constitutional Court if their demand to visit the politician is not met. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Meets With Detained Journalist Gershkovich, Says He's In 'Good Health'
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was granted access to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison on July 3 and reported that he is "in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," according to the State Department. It was the second such visit since his detention on March 29. A court last week upheld a request from Russia authorities to extend the Gershkovich’s pretrial detention until least August 30. The infrequency of consular access has been a growing point of contention between Washington and Moscow. U.S. citizen Gershkovich, 31, was detained while on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg. He is being held on espionage allegations, which the WSJ and the U.S. government vehemently deny. To read the original story by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Pakistan Shares See Biggest One-Day Gain In 15 Years After IMF Deal
Pakistan's benchmark share index scored its biggest single-day jump in 15 years on July 3, gaining around 6 percent on the first trading session after the country secured a last-gasp funding deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country on June 30 secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its economy some much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default. "Investors' confidence is sharply reviving as a result of the staff-level agreement with the IMF and $3 billion standby arrangement," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU's Von Der Leyen Vows To Hold Putin, 'Henchmen' Responsible As Center Opens To Probe Alleged Russian Crimes Against Ukraine
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to “leave no stone unturned” to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and others responsible for alleged crimes committed during the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine as the international community opened a new office in The Hague to investigate and gather evidence for any future trials.
"We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable," von der Leyen said in a statement on July 3 marking the opening of the International Center For The Prosecution Of The Crime Of Aggression (ICPA).
"The new international prosecution center will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," she added.
The new center, at the offices of the EU’s Eurojust justice agency, includes prosecutors from Ukraine, the EU, the United States, and the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is also located in The Hague.
The ICC has previously issued international arrest warrants for Putin on suspicion of war crimes, including the alleged deportation of children to Russia from Ukraine.
The new center looks to plug some gaps in the ICC’s jurisdiction, which does not allow it to prosecute crimes of aggression -- a key charge leveled against the Kremlin in its unprovoked February 2022 attack on Ukraine.
The Eurojust agency has already established a database for evidence on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide related to the war.
“With the setup of the ICPA, the European Union reiterates its commitment to ensuring full accountability for the international crimes committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the crime of aggression,” European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said.
He added that the ICPA is a “clear signal to the world that the prohibition of the use of force continues to be the foundation of our international rule-based order and that those who violate it will be held accountable.”
Ukraine Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, speaking at the center’s opening, said a special tribunal for Russian leadership was now "inevitable."
"We are gathered here on the occasion of a truly historic moment. I would say an epoch-defining moment," Kostin told reporters.
In an interview before the opening, Kostin said that "we need experts, we need forensics, we need additional information, including intelligence information, in order for this case to be strong, because we all know that the crime of aggression is the leadership crime."
Ukrainian officials have pressed for a special tribunal since the ass killings of civilians was discovered in the town of Bucha in April 2022 following the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Russia has denied it targets civilians, despite evidence and witnesses to the contrary. It has also labeled its invasion a "special military operation" and forbids the use of the word "war" among reports in Russia.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Emaciated Saakashvili Reiterates Innocence In Georgia Trial As Zelenskiy Urges His Release
TBILISI -- An emaciated Mikheil Saakashvili reiterated his innocence from a medical clinic as the former Georgian president took part in a trial via video link for the first time since February.
Saakashvili, whose state of health appears to have significantly deteriorated, also called on the Georgian government to let him "openly debate" with them so that "people can decide who is right and who is wrong."
"If need be, put an electronic bracelet on me...but do not prevent the Georgian people from making their own choice," Saakashvili said, stressing that he will continue his political activities if he is released.
Saakashvili also blamed parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili for his current physical state, lifting his shirt to show his extremely emaciated body.
The court appearance led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for the immediate release of Saakashvili, who is also a Ukrainian citizen.
"I once again call on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I call on our partners to address, not ignore, this situation and save this person. No government in Europe has the right to execute people: Life is a basic European value," he said on hisTelegram channel.
"Today, I instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine and express our strong protest and to ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital," Zelenskiy said.
It was not immediately clear if the comments meant that Zelenskiy was expelling the Georgian envoy.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an antigovernment rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing.
Family members and his lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he has been receiving medical treatment at a private clinic in Tbilisi since May last year.
Saakashvili's medical team has said his health has worsened since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest against his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Since the 55-year-old politician’s arrest in 2021, several mass rallies were held by his supporters and opposition activists, demanding his immediate release.
The European Union has also expressed concerns over Saakashvili’s deteriorated health.
Romanian Spy Chief Resigns After Eight Years In Office
The chief of Romania’s intelligence service said on July 3 that he is resigning, asserting that it is a danger for democracy for one person to remain in such a position for too many years. Eduard Hellvig, 48, who assumed the position atop the SRI intelligence service in 2015, said he had informed President Klaus Iohannis about his decision. In the past, Hellvig has advocated for a term limit on the SRI chief’s position. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian service, click here.
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agency Adds Unilever Group To List Of War Sponsors
Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) has added British consumer goods company Unilever to its list of sponsors of war, saying the owner of hundreds of internationally known brands, including Dove, Rexona, Lipton, and Domestos, had failed to meet its announced decision to quit the Russian market over Moscow’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. NAZK Chairman Oleksandr Novikov said on July 3 that "Unilever cannot say it is against the war, while supporting Putin's military machine." According to NAZK, Unilever remains in Russia and its profit in the country increased 24.9 percent last year. Unilever did not immediately comment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fate Of Iranian Rapper Lies With Court After Closed-Door Trial
The fate of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during the recent nationwide protests, hangs in the balance as a court considers a verdict and a possible death sentence after holding a closed-door trial on charges widely seen as politically motivated.
Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked Iran's Islamic leadership for almost a year, had his second court hearing on July 2, with a verdict expected to be announced within a week, according to German lawmaker Ye-One Rhie, one of Salehi's political guarantors.
"What is the Iranian regime so afraid of?" she asked in a post on Twitter warning of the imminent announcement of Salehi's sentence.
"The verdict for Toomaj could be announced anytime now. So, raise awareness and make some noise for him," she added.
Charges against Salehi include corruption on Earth for tweeting, propaganda against the regime, cooperation with a hostile government, and encouraging people to commit chaos and unrest, disrupting order, spreading lies, and insulting the leadership.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as corruption on Earth could potentially result in the death penalty.
International observers have decried the legal proceedings against the rapper, whose lawyer Amir Raeisian says he has been denied full access to trial materials. In December, Raeisian said he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
Despite this, Raesian praised Salehi's composure during the trial, noting that he provided detailed and clear statements in court.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in the protests but the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Czech-Made Twin-Engine L-410 Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia's Far East
An L-410 twin-engine short-range transport plane made in the Czech Republic had to make an emergency landing on July 3 in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk Krai due to an engine malfunction. Khabarovsk Airlines says 14 passengers and crew members on board are safe. Last month, Russian air companies using L-410 started cutting flights, citing a lack of capacities for technical maintenance as Western companies stopped cooperation with their Russian partners due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wife, Lawyer Of Imprisoned Former Kazakh Minister Suspected Of Attempted Bribery
The wife and a lawyer of former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly are suspected of attempting to bribe the judges who sentenced the ex-minister last month to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, the Central Asian nation's Anti-Corruption agency said on July 3, without mentioning the suspects' names. According to the agency, the lawyer, who is currently in a detention center, is suspected of receiving from Mukhamediuly’s wife $460,000, which he allegedly was supposed to hand over to the judges in the high-profile trial. No other details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
