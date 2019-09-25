Zelenskiy Warns World Leaders Over Russia's 'War Against Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has kicked off the second day of speeches at this year's UN General Assembly, warning world leaders that they won’t feel safe as long as Russia is waging war "in the center of Europe.”



In a globalized world "there is no such thing as someone else's war," Zelenskiy said in his first address before the world body on September 25. "Every leader shares responsibility for the destiny not only of their country but of the whole world."



Moscow continues to back separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced almost 2 million people since April 2014.



Russia also took over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 in a move that has been condemned by most countries.



Kyiv seeks to "secure peace in a civilized manner," Zelenskiy said.



"Recovering all occupied Ukrainian territories are my primary objectives, but not at the cost of the lives of Ukrainians," he added.



The Ukrainian president, who was inaugurated in May, blamed the Kremlin on September 24 as being one of the two main factors that is keeping the country from realizing its full potential.



He told the UN Summit on Sustainable Development Goals in New York that “Russian aggression against Ukraine” is a barrier that prevents Ukraine from achieving “sustainable development goals” and that Kyiv can’t overcome it “without international support.”



A tradition of political “resistance” to much-needed reforms was the other obstacle he mentioned.



In his address to the Leaders Dialogue at the UN Summit on Sustainable Development Goals, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that diplomatic channels in tandem with “international partners” can help Ukraine regain territories it has lost to Russia and achieve peace.



“No state can achieve sustainable development without peace and a sense of security,” Zelenskiy said. “Sustainable development is impossible under the sounds of gunshots and explosions, it is impossible where aggressive geopolitical strategies applauding the invasion of other states and violation of human rights and freedoms prevail.”



Zelenskiy is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly at 2:15 p.m. local time in New York.

With reporting by AP and dpa