Zelenskiy Meets CEO Of Turkish Drone Maker, Discusses Construction Of Factory In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 9 met with the head of Turkish defense firm Baykar and praised the company’s contributions to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Zelenskiy met with Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, whose Bayraktar TB2 drones have been used to destroy Russian artillery systems and armored vehicles since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February.
The focus of the meeting was Ukraine's further cooperation with the company to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Army, the president's press service said.
Zelenskiy and Bayraktar also discussed the details of the construction of a Baykar factory in Ukraine, Zelenskiy said in an online post after the meeting.
Zelenskiy's press service said the president presented Bayraktar with the Order of Merit, first degree.
In return, Zelenskiy received a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt featuring a drone.
"Everyone in Ukraine knows what Bayraktar is, knows your company," Zelenskiy said, according to his press service. "Thank you, to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan for your support and the support of the citizens of Turkey in this war against Russian aggression," he added.
Bayraktar drones have been in service with the Ukrainian Army since 2021. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military used them to destroy Russian equipment, and the deliveries of Turkish drones have caused displeasure in Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Calls On Russia To Release Imprisoned Opposition Leader Navalny Immediately
The United States has called on Russia to immediately release imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who was recently sent to solitary confinement.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian government's escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksei Navalny's rights," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on September 9.
Navalny said in a string of tweets on September 8 that prison authorities had said he had "communicated with accomplices" and accused him of engaging in criminal activity from prison, revoking his attorney-client privilege as a result.
Navalny, who is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison 260 kilometers east of Moscow, said prison authorities had taken him out of his cell to inform him of the decision.
Navalny added that when he asked what crimes he had committed from prison, he was told that "you are not allowed to know."
Navalny wrote on Instagram on September 7 that he had been ordered to spend 15 days in solitary confinement, the fourth time he has been placed in isolation at the prison in the town of Melekhovo.
Two days prior, the Kovrov City Court in the Vladimir region said it registered a lawsuit filed by Navalny against the prison's warden, Yury Korobov.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
Navalny's other incarcerations in a punitive cell were for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
In his statement, Price criticized Russia for revoking Navalny's attorney-client privilege, saying that "this interference, along with his repeated diversion to solitary confinement for minor alleged infractions, is further evidence of politically motivated harassment."
According to Navalny, he was informed by prison authorities on September 8 that employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service would investigate all documents exchanged between him and his lawyer, a process that was expected to take three days.
Navalny was arrested in January of 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny, Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, has blamed the Russian president for the poison attack, a charge that the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2.5-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Working To Address Russia's Specific Complaints Over Grain Shipping Deal, Official Says
The United States is working to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, a senior U.S. official said on September 9.
James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters at the United Nations that the United States is working with the UN to address the complaints even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities.
"We're seeing no disruption in Russia's ability to send food to market," O’Brien said. "The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has."
The United States has stressed that Russian food and fertilizer is not subject to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
But Russia says logistical sanctions and restrictions on Russian ships entering Western ports or securing insurance have restricted Russia's access to world markets.
O'Brien called the complaints "just an example of misinformation" but said the United States would still do everything it can to address specific complaints.
"Russia and the UN are just now engaged on some specific requests that it has under the UN agreement, and I think we'll see progress in that over the next few weeks," he said.
The agreement reached on July 22 by the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia restarted Ukraine's grain and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports and facilitated Russian commodity shipments.
O'Brien said the United Nations had brokered a way for the United States to speak with some of the Russian companies about concerns over sanctions implications.
"We will do what's needed to make clear to every commercial player that they are allowed to buy Russian food and fertilizer," he told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the grain shipping agreement on September 7, saying Ukraine was exporting food and fertilizer to the European Union and Turkey rather than to poor countries.
Putin suggested Moscow will "have to think about changing routes" for Ukrainian grain shipments, raising doubt about the fate of a six-week-old deal.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Bosnian Soccer Federation Criticized For Scheduling Friendly Match Against Russia
The national soccer team of Bosnia-Herzegovina has been criticized for announcing plans to play a friendly match against Russia in November.
The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on September 9 that the game had been scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar.
Russia's national soccer team was barred from the World Cup because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Bosnia failed to qualify.
The decision to schedule the friendly is not the best option for Bosnia, said Irfan Duric, vice president of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Duric told RFE/RL that the association received an inquiry from Russia and another country, and it asked UEFA, European soccer's governing body, about the inquiries.
"We were told that they do not prohibit the playing of friendly matches," Duric said.
He said he opposed the decision to schedule the match, which was made by the association's Emergency Committee. He had requested the entire executive committee be consulted.
"In addition to all the benefits, I think we should respect where we live and how we live. In my opinion…it is not the best option for [Bosnia],” he said.
Zvjezdan Misimovic, an adviser to the president of Bosnia, said the offer to play the friendly came from Russia and neither UEFA nor FIFA, soccer's world-governing body, found reason not to hold the match. Athletes should not be involved in politics, he added.
"We measure our strengths on the field, while others deal with politics and other things," said the former national team player.
One of the team’s current players, midfielder Miralem Pjanic, however, along with the mayor of Sarajevo criticized the decision.
"The decision is not good. I am speechless,” Bosnian media quoted Pjanic as saying. "In the national soccer association, they know what I think."
The 32-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona player has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. He now plays for Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.
Sarajevo Major Benjamina Karic, also reacted negatively to the decision, recalling the violence of the 1992-95 Bosnian War and its effect on her city.
"Sarajevo, as the city that was under siege by the aggressors for the longest time, and I, as the mayor, strongly condemn the decision of the soccer association to play a friendly match with Russia," she said on Twitter.
If the decision is not changed, the city will stop cooperating with the association, she said.
The Russian team said on Instagram the opponent in its November match was still a surprise. It posted a partial schedule for September and November indicating it would hold friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan, Iran, and another team yet to be revealed.
With reporting by Reuters
'Kadyrovtsy' Paramilitary Troops Arrive In Southern Ukraine To Reinforce Russian Forces
Up to 1,300 paramilitary troops loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have arrived in Ukraine's Kherson region to reinforce Russian forces.
"To strengthen the Russian force in the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson region, a unit of the so-called Kadyrovtsy, formed on the basis of national identity, numbering up to 1,300 people, has arrived," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on September 10.
There is mounting evidence that Ukrainian troops have made significant advances in the Kherson region, which has been the focus of major fighting in recent weeks and was occupied by Russian forces shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.
The Kadyrovtsy is a paramilitary force formed in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya that effectively serves as the region's own army and which has been accused of rampant rights abuses.
Ukraine has for weeks talked about a large counteroffensive in the south around Kherson, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Prague on September 9 that "we see success in Kherson now."
Austin also noted advances by Ukrainian forces in northeastern Ukraine near the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.
In his nightly televised address on September 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the military for its gains, saying Ukrainian troops had reclaimed more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region since the start of the counteroffensive there this week.
British military intelligence announced on September 10 that Ukrainian units involved in the counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory in the east are now approaching the town of Kupiansk, which it said is a key hub for supply routes to Russian forces along the Donbas front line.
- By Andy Heil
Hungary's Media Regulator Says Kissing Girls In Animated Netflix Series Broke The Law
Hungary's media watchdog has concluded that an animated Netflix series broke a Hungarian anti-LGBT law at the heart of a bitter rights dispute with the European Union when it showed "two girls profess their love and kiss each other."
The National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) said its Media Council had concluded that the kiss in an episode of the series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, "as well as the depiction of the scary creatures chasing the characters, could be harmful to the moral development of minors."
It announced its investigation last month based on "several complaints."
The NMHH said in a statement e-mailed to RFE/RL on September 9 that "under Hungarian law, the cartoon should have been made available with a rating of 'not recommended for children under 12.'"
Netflix, whose European headquarters is in the Netherlands, had streamed the episode on a channel for children aged 7 and up.
The NMHH said its Media Council "is going to notify the Dutch audiovisual regulator (CVDM), asking it to investigate the case."
The Dutch authority has not responded publicly to any referral.
The Hungarian amendments to child-protection, media, education, and other laws were overwhelmingly approved in mid-2021 with backing from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party amid street protests against their passage.
They enshrine a "sex-at-birth" approach and ban certain language regarding gender and sexual preference, among other things.
They effectively bar images of homosexuality to anyone under 18 in a way that critics compare to Russia's notorious gay "propaganda" ban passed in 2013.
The EU objections to the Hungarian laws are among a handful of bitter disputes between Brussels and Orban's national populist leadership.
The European Commission has referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over the 2021 laws for "discriminat[ing] against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity."
In announcing its decision in the Jurassic World/Netflix case, the Hungarian regulator said the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) had "previously made a similar finding...when the entire fifth season was rated as 'not recommended for children under 12.'"
The British regulator assigned "parental guidance" ratings to the Jurassic World series' first four seasons but attached a 12-and-up rating to season five, which includes the episode at issue in the Hungarian case.
The BBFC's website on the series cites "dangerous behavior."
According to Politico.eu in August, none of the 12 previous complaints the NMHH received in 2022 was found to have broken the law.
Norov Appointed As Uzbek Foreign Minister After Predecessor Leaves Over Russia Comments
TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan's president, Shavkat Mirziyoev, has signed a decree appointing Vladimir Norov as the the Central Asian nation's new foreign minister.
Mirziyoev signed the decree on September 9, hours after lawmakers approved the move.
Norov had served as acting foreign minister since April after his predecessor, Abdulaziz Komilov, left the post several weeks after he told lawmakers that Uzbekistan does not recognize the pro-Russian, separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas region.
He also called for a "peaceful solution" to the unprovoked attack against Ukraine by Russia, considered an ally of Uzbekistan.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the Uzbek economy from international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
Four days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mirziyoev discussed among, other things, the situation in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
Uzbek authorities said at the time that Komilov disappeared after making the comments and that he was being treated for an unspecified illness.
Komilov was later appointed deputy chief of the Security Council.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iranian Ministry Over Cyberattack On NATO Ally Albania
The United States on September 9 announced sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, Esmail Khatib, accusing them of being linked to a cyberattack in July on NATO ally Albania.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that the Iranian ministry directs several networks of cyberthreat actors, including those involved in cyberespionage and ransomware attacks.
"Iran's cyberattack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace, which includes a norm on refraining from damaging critical infrastructure that provides services to the public," said Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson.
Albania on September 7 ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into the cyberattack.
Tirana described "irrefutable" evidence that Tehran had backed "the act of serious cyberattack against the digital infrastructure of the government of the Republic of Albania."
The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied Tehran was behind any cyberattack on Albanian government websites.
It called the decision to sever diplomatic relations "ill-considered and hasty” and said it was “based on unfounded insinuations."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Serbian Sentenced For Participating With Pro-Russian Forces In Ukraine In 2015
BELGRADE -- Serbian national Vlado Stanic has been sentenced to one year in prison by a court in Belgrade for participating alongside Russia-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2015.
In handing down her verdict and sentence on September 9, the judge said she was giving Stanic the minimum penalty for the offense of participating in a war or armed conflict in a foreign country, if the offense was committed as part of a group.
Stanic was arrested in July 2022 at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport and admitted he had join pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine as part of the Hussar Regiment paramilitary formation.
Katarina Ninkovic, Stanic's lawyer, told RFE/RL after the court made its ruling that her client will file an appeal.
"We believe that there is no real crime here because, at the time the crime was committed, my client did not even know that it was prescribed as a criminal offense. This crime of participation in war or armed conflict is prescribed in our legislation in 2014. He committed the crime in 2015, six months after we introduced it in the first place," Ninkovic said.
Stanic helped man a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Snezno, which was under the control of pro-Russian forces.
Parents Of Jailed Iranian Activist Mousivand Protest In Front Of Prison
The parents of jailed Iranian activist Behnam Mousivand have held a demonstration in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison to protest against the lack of attention being given to their son’s health following hunger strikes.
Behnam Mousivand’s sister said in a tweet on September 8 that on the orders of the prison authorities, the police tried to arrest her parents, but they faced resistance from several family members at the site.
A video of Mousivand's parents was published on social media showing them standing in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also warned about Mousaviand’s state of health.
The CHRI on September 7 expressed concern about Mousivand's "precarious health situation," which is "raising fears of another preventable death in Iranian state custody due to the authorities’ denial of proper medical treatment."
“Iranian authorities are subjecting Behnam Mousivand to a slow and deliberate death to silence his criticism of state policies,” said CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi.
“If the international community does not publicly condemn Iranian authorities’ killing of political prisoners, this will give them a green light to continue to pick them off, one by one, as just another means of silencing dissent,” he said.
According to reports from human rights groups, Mousivand launched the hunger strike after authorities at the notorious Evin prison prevented him from being transferred to an offsite medical center despite his deteriorating health condition, with the warden even threatening to transfer him to another prison.
He previously went on a hunger strike in April after being beaten by prison guards for refusing to wear handcuffs and shackles while he was heading to receive medical treatment outside of the prison, where he is serving six years on convictions for "assembly and collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the system.”
At that time, instead of transferring Mousivand to a health center for treatment, he was moved to a quarantine ward at Evin, on the northern edge of Tehran.
Mousivand, 35, has been arrested several times for his political activism.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN's Nuclear Watchdog Reports Blackout In Ukrainian Town Near Zaporizhzhya Plant
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says shelling has caused a near blackout in the town near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine where the plant’s operators live, adding to the increasingly precarious situation at the plant.
Rafael Grossi said in a statement on September 9 that he learned from IAEA staff on-site about the blackout, which developed the night before at the plant.
The power infrastructure feeding the town of Enerhodar has been destroyed by shelling of the switchyard at the town’s thermal power plant, leading to a complete power blackout, the statement said.
Grossi says, given the situation, there is significant risk of an impact on the availability of essential staff at the site to continue to safely operate Zaporizhzhya.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I therefore urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area," Grossi said. "Only this will ensure the safety and security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant."
Russia's ambassador to the IAEA said Moscow backed Grossi's call.
"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.
Grossi added that the IAEA understands that as a result of the development the operator is considering shutting down the only reactor still in operation. The plant would then be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators for ensuring nuclear safety and security functions, he said.
"This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious. Enerhodar has gone dark. The power plant has no offsite power. And we have seen that once infrastructure is repaired, it is damaged once again," Grossi said.
Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling near and inside the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.
Russian forces took over the plant soon after launching their invasion of Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian technicians still operate the power station.
The IAEA reported earlier this week that its recent inspection of Zaporizhzhya demonstrated an "untenable" situation at the plant and "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
The agency urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately.
Meanwhile, in Vienna, the UN watchdog's board of governors is expected to call on Russia to cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, according to a draft resolution that diplomats say Poland and Canada have prepared ahead of next week's meeting of the board.
The draft, obtained by Reuters, is being circulated among the 35 countries on the board and is a follow-up to a resolution that was passed by an emergency board meeting in March and that only Russia and China opposed.
Diplomats quoted by Reuters say the aim is to show Russia is isolated diplomatically and to pressure it to end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
The draft text says the board "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the ongoing presence of Russian forces and [Russian nuclear agency] personnel at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Moscow Court Rejects Google's Appeal Against Order To Pay $352 Million Fine
A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal by Google against an order to pay a fine of more than 21.7 billion rubles ($352 million) over information distributed about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
The Taganka district court in the Russian capital ruled against the appeal on September 9, court spokeswoman Zulfia Gurinchuk told the Interfax news agency.
Earlier in July, the Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ordered Google to pay the fine for what it called the company’s failure to delete, as instructed, what authorities had determined to be banned content.
It was the second conviction for Google, and the fine was set at one-tenth of all the profit the U.S. Internet giant and groups associated with it earn in Russia in a year, the court said at the time.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit against Google in June, accusing it of repeated failure to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
Roskomnadzor’s complaints about YouTube date back to March when it demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on YouTube that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
In April, Roskomnadzor issued the first fine, a considerably lower 11 million rubles ($188,500), saying YouTube "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about the war.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden describing the attack against Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
With reporting by Interfax
Budget Commissioner Calls On EU States To Step Up Funding For Kyiv In 2023
PRAGUE -- EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn has asked EU member states to step up their financial support to Kyiv next year because Russia's war in Ukraine “is very likely" to continue.
Speaking to RFE/RL in Prague ahead of an informal meeting of EU finance ministers, Hahn confirmed that a 5 billion euro ($5.02 billion) loan tranche to Ukraine will be formally agreed upon in the coming days and that he hoped an additional 3 billion euros, possibly in grants, would be provided to Kyiv before the end of the year.
"There has to be more in the pipeline, because the financial needs of Ukraine until the end [of the year] is another 3 billion [euros]," Hahn said.
Hahn added that the additional funds had already been proposed to the European Commission and expressed confidence that they would be approved by EU member states.
A first tranche of 1 billion euros was already disbursed this summer, meaning that a total of 9 billion euros of financial aid from Brussels could go to Kyiv before the end of this year.
The bigger question is about the provision of long-term financial aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight a devastating war with Russia after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February.
The vast majority of the EU budget has already been set aside for other commitments, with Hahn hinting that, in the future, funds must come from the coffers of individual member states.
“The real question indeed is how to finance Ukraine in case -- and it's very likely the case -- that the war is ongoing in the new year," Hahn said. "We have to support Ukraine because Ukraine is defending not only themselves but also us, our values.”
Hahn said that the needed funding for Ukraine cannot be provided from the current EU budget and will require "an extraordinary effort."
The budget commissioner also acknowledged that skyrocketing energy prices and inflation in the EU could have an impact on how willing the bloc would be when it comes to providing additional financial support to Kyiv.
"Of course, people are very much focused on how to serve their electricity bills," he said. "But nevertheless, we have to think about Ukraine.”
“I think this is exactly what we have to discuss with the finance ministers, because there have been commitments also from the G7 leaders that they will also support Ukraine," Hahn added. "So, we have to fulfill our commitments. And, again, it's in our own interest. It's in our own interest because it's about peace in Europe, stability in Europe.”
Blinken Says Iran's Latest Nuclear Pact Response 'Takes Us Backwards'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Tehran's latest response in negotiations on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact has pushed the talks a step back.
Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on September 9, Blinken said Washington still hopes for a deal to keep Iran's nuclear program in check, but that it was not looking for an agreement at any cost.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the EU last month put forward a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).
Iran responded to the proposal, which the United States then replied to, prompting a further response from Tehran, bolstering hopes a deal may be near.
"In past weeks, we've closed some gaps. Iran has moved away from some extraneous demands -- demands unrelated to the JCPOA itself," Blinken said. "However, the latest response takes us backwards. And we're not about to agree to a deal that doesn't meet our bottom-line requirements.... If we conclude a deal, it's only because it will advance our national security."
The agreement collapsed when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
Since then, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal, which was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.
In its most recent response to the EU proposal, Iran said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.
The IAEA has been probing the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
Journalist In Russia's Kalmykia Says He Was Attacked Over His Articles
A journalist in Russia's Kalmykia region, which lies north of the North Caucasus region, says he was attacked for carrying out his journalistic activities.
Badma Byurchiyev, a correspondent of the Kavkazsky uzel (The Caucasus Knot) newspaper, said on September 9 that he was attacked late the previous evening by five men in Kalmykia's capital, Elista.
Byurchiyev said that the unidentified attackers knocked him down and continued to beat him, adding that one asked him, "Will you continue to f...ing lie further?"
Byurchiyev said that the attack was linked to his "journalistic or opposition" activities.
His friends say that the attack might be retaliation ordered by the authorities for a recent article placed on Byurchiyev's Telegram channel that criticized Kalmykia's leader, Batu Khasikov.
With reporting by Kavkazsky uzel
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Pretrial Detention Extended
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was arrested in July for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court ruled on September 9 that the Moscow municipal lawmaker must stay in custody until at least November 12.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after an exodus prompted by a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and anyone who speaks out against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Before his arrest, he was fined four times on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said in June after he was arrested on the disobedience charge that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Defense Chief Says Ukraine Seeing Battlefield Successes Near Kherson, Kharkiv
PRAGUE -- Ukrainian forces are showing signs of battlefield successes in two counteroffensives, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, adding that the United States will support Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian troops "as long as it's needed."
Austin's comments in Prague on September 9 came amid mounting evidence that Ukrainian troops have made advances in the southern Kherson region and in districts east and southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the military for its gains in the east, saying in his nightly video address that Ukrainian troops had reclaimed more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region since the start of the counteroffensive there this week.
“We are gradually taking control over more settlements, returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for our people.” Zelenskiy said.
"Our army, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine continue active actions in several operational directions. They continue successfully," he noted.
While Kherson has been the focus of major fighting for a couple weeks now, the push from Kharkiv has unfolded over the past couple days, with what appears to be lightning speed.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We see success in Kherson now," Austin told reporters in Prague after meeting with his Czech counterpart, Jana Cernochova.
"We see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very encouraging," he added.
In his nightly video address on September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Ukrainian troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 square kilometers from Russian forces in the past week.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, claimed that troops advanced 50 kilometers east and southeast of Kharkiv in three days.
Austin praised the fighting abilities of Ukrainian troops, saying “we've all been impressed by what we've seen. Their willingness to stand up to a much larger, much stronger force, and be effective in their efforts. So we've been inspired by their courage and their commitment,” he said.
“You've heard [U.S.] President [Joe] Biden say, and you've heard me say a number of times, that we're going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.
Austin was among about 50 defense ministers who met this week at Ramstein air base in Germany for the fifth meeting of a contact group on the defense of Ukraine.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that the government in Kyiv was "absolutely satisfied" with the meeting.
The defense ministers discussed defense policy, not politics, and analyzed how the war is going and what weapons Ukraine needs, along with specific plans to supply them, he said.
He added that it was important that the contact group decided that "Ukraine will be provided with all the necessary weapons" and in principle decided not pay attention to statements made by Russia.
Russian officials have said nothing about the situation on either front in Ukraine or about Ukrainian successes, though pro-Russian military bloggers have for days been documenting major movements in battle lines in both places.
But on September 9, the Russian-appointed administrator for Kharkiv occupied regions told Rossia-24 TV that Ukraine had made a "substantial victory" in the eastern region.
“The situation is rather serious now,” Vitaly Ganchev said. "The very fact there was a breach of our defenses is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces."
WATCH; U.S. backing for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion will continue for "as long as it takes," said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Prague on September 9. Appearing alongside Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová, Austin commended the progress Ukrainian troops have made recently in both Kherson and Kharkiv.
Just past midday on September 9, a Russian rocket hit the center of Kharkiv, wounding at least 10 people, the regional administrator, Oleh Synehubov, said in a post to Telegram.
The president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attacks likely were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield.
"For every success of Ukraine's armed forces, for every victory, Russians...answer with strikes on innocent people," Yermak wrote on Telegram, confirming that children were among the wounded.
On September 8, U.S. officials announced another $675 million package in weaponry to Ukraine, along with a $2 billion pledge made the same day for strengthening security across Europe. That brings the total amount of U.S. military supplies sent to Kyiv since the Russian invasion on February 24 to more than $15.2 billion.
If Ukraine’s two counteroffensives turn out to be sustained and significant, they would further fuel doubts about Russian fighting strength and manpower, as well as Russian commanders’ tactics. They would also add questions to the Kremlin’s ultimate goals for the invasion, which have shifted several times over the past seven months.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin showed no indication that Russian authorities were considering scaling back the tempo of fighting or cutting their losses in Ukraine.
“We have not lost anything and will not lose anything,” he said at an economic forum in Vladivostok.
U.S. and Western officials estimate Russia has recorded up to 80,000 casualties since the invasion, with at least one-quarter of that figure killed in battle. The last official death tally from the Russian Defense Ministry was 1,351, as of the end of March.
During a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels on September 9, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to chide Putin, suggesting he was callously sacrificing Russian lives by prolonging the fight.
"There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia, at huge cost to its future," Blinken said.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Calls Queen Elizabeth A Symbol Of Europe's Traditions
Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has expressed condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was an example of "the highest culture."
Patriarch Kirill wrote in a letter to King Charles III on September 9 that his mother's reign was a symbol of stability, continuity, and historic traditions "not only for her homeland but for the European continent as a whole."
"Political leaders and heads of the world's powers treated her with enormous respect. It is with great warmth that I remember her visit to Russia in 1994, which left me with the kindest impressions," Kirill said in the letter, which came a day after the monarch died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
"She was an open, knowable person who was able to appreciate a conversation partner, an example of a deep intellectuality and the highest culture," he added.
While the queen was technically the head of state in the United Kingdom, her powers were largely symbolic and ceremonial, and she was politically neutral.
Still, she was a major presence on the world stage for seven decades and her death has drawn condolences from around the world.
Official In Ukraine's Northeast Says Russian Attack Hits Hospital, People Wounded
The regional governor of the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy says Russian air strikes have destroyed a hospital in the town of Velyka Pysarivka.
"Russians continue cynically shelling the civil infrastructure of the Sumy region. Today after 9 a.m., the enemy's aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, shelled the hospital. The building was ruined. There are casualties. Details to follow." Dmytro Zhyvytskiy wrote on Telegram on September 9.
Zhyvytskiy's claim could not be independently verified immediately. Velyka Pysarivka lies near the border with Russia.
Russia has denied targeting civilian infrastructure since it invaded Ukraine in late February, despite mounting evidence that hospitals, residential buildings, and cultural centers have been attacked.
Russian Lawmakers Who Demanded Putin Be Charged With Treason Summoned By Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Seven lawmakers in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, have been summoned by the police after they demanded parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, charge President Vladimir Putin with high treason over his decision to launch the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seven lawmakers from St. Petersburg's Smolny municipal district received subpoenas via SMS late on September 8 ordering them to come to the police station the next day to fill out protocols on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
On September 7, the group sent an official letter to the State Duma demanding federal lawmakers initiate the ouster of Putin because, according to them, the ongoing war has damaged Russia's security.
The letter also said that the invasion led to the deaths of Russian soldiers, damaged the economy and economic conditions for the country's citizens, brought about NATO's expansion to Sweden and Finland, and militarized Ukraine through the assistance of other states.
The letter was sent to the Russian Security Council and leaders of five political factions in the State Duma.
In early March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison.
The same provision applies to calling for sanctions against Russia.
UN Ukraine Mission Chief Accuses Russia Of Denying Access To POWs
The chief of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to allow access to prisoners of war (POWs) and said that it has evidence of ill-treatment and torture of Ukrainian prisoners that may constitute war crimes.
"The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation...," Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission, told a news conference in Geneva on September 9.
"This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment," she added.
Russia has repeatedly denied it has tortured or mistreated prisoners of war captured since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Under the UN's 1949 Geneva Conventions, of which Russia and Ukraine are signatories, torture, willfully causing injury, murdering POWs, deliberately targeting civilian populations, and the extensive destruction of property without military necessity all rank as war crimes.
Kyiv says its has launched investigations into about 32,000 suspected war crimes -- including for torture and mistreatment of POWs -- since the invasion was launched.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 9 that he could not comment on the UN statement because Russian authorities did not have enough information from the UN on what it was basing its allegations on.
Air Moldova To Resume Flights To Moscow
Air Moldova has announced that it will resume flights to Moscow following a seven-month suspension.
The national airline said in a statement on September 9 that it was restarting the route due to "countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova who are in the Russian Federation and want to return home."
The airline said that the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of flights to Russia had "created difficulties faced by hundreds of passengers every day," including for medical emergencies.
The air carrier suspended flights to Moscow following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, which also led the Moldovan parliament to temporarily close the country's airspace under a state of emergency.
Hungary Warns Ahead Of EU Energy Ministers Meeting That Price Cap On Russian Gas Will Trigger Cutoff
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has warned ahead of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers that a proposed European price cap on Russian natural gas will result in an immediate cutoff in supplies to Europe by Moscow.
Szijjarto said on Facebook on September 9 that "the plan that would impose a price cap exclusively on Russian gas coming via pipelines is entirely against European and Hungarian interests."
"This morning...we will do our utmost to make Brussels finally understand that gas supplies are not an ideological or political issue, but one of hard-core physical reality," Szijjarto said.
EU energy ministers are expected to meet later on September 9 to discuss ways to contain a surge in energy prices brought on by Russia halting most gas flows to Europe.
The stoppages are widely seen as a response to European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has been accused of using the threat of withholding energy exports to put pressure on the West.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said earlier this week that a cap on the price of Russian imports to the bloc was not a viable solution for the current crisis and that energy ministers should not discuss the proposal at the September 9 emergency meeting.
Szijjarto met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow in July as Hungary sought additional gas supplies from Moscow to add to an existing long-term supply deal.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Hungary, which has criticized EU sanctions against Russia, receives more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for a major oil pipeline that delivers supplies to the bloc.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
Gazprom started to ramp up gas supplies to Hungary in August.
On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible."
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25 percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on punitive sanctions against Moscow.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Russian President Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media-freedom, human-rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
With reporting by Reuters
FIFA Demands Explanation From Iran Over Barring Of Women From Soccer Match
The disciplinary committee of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, has sent a letter to the Iranian Football Federation demanding an explanation about why women were prevented from entering the stadium to watch a match earlier this year between the Iranian and Lebanese national teams in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Iranian authorities had made around 2,000 tickets available to women to attend the World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon on March 29.
But when the ticketed female supporters arrived at the Imam Reza stadium in Mashhad, police blocked their entrance and pepper sprayed them when they began to protest.
FIFA said at the time it was aware of the situation, and on September 6 sent a letter to Iranian soccer officials giving them six days to supply further information ahead of a disciplinary committee scheduled for September 22.
Women have been barred from attending soccer matches in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iran's clerical establishment has long opposed the practice of allowing women into stadiums along with male fans. But under pressure from FIFA, Iranian authorities have allowed some women to attend matches in recent years.
In September 2019, FIFA ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers to be determined according to demand for tickets.
The FIFA directive, which threatened to ban Iran from international competitions, came after the death of Sahar Khodayari, a soccer fan who died after setting herself on fire over fears that she would be jailed for trying to attend a soccer match while wearing a disguise.
On August 25, for the first time since 1979, a limited number of women were allowed to watch a club match at Azadi Stadium.
Women attending soccer matches are seated in specially designated areas away from male spectators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Iranian Companies For Helping Russia Procure Drones For War In Ukraine
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian air transport company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions on September 8, saying it also designated three companies it said were involved in the development and production of Iranian drones.
The department named Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services as the company it says coordinated flights between Iran and Russia that shipped drones, personnel, and related equipment.
The three companies designated are Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), and Baharestan Kish Company. They are accused of being involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian drones, including the Shahed series.
The Treasury Department singled out the Paravar Pars Company for involvement in the reverse engineering of U.S.- and Israeli-made drones. It also designated Baharestan Kish Company's managing director, Rehmatollah Heidari, who is also a member of its board of directors.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to acquire hundreds of Iranian drones for use in Ukraine.
The Biden administration said last week that Russia had faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones that were acquired from Tehran in August.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that the Treasury Department "is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
He said Russia was making "increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls."
The United States will not hesitate to target producers and procurers who contribute to Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' drone program, he added.
The sanctions freeze any assets the companies and the individual may hold in the United States and generally bar all dealings by people in the U.S. that involve their property.
The sanctions come as indirect talks between Iran and the United States have made little progress toward reviving a 2015 deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from some sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
