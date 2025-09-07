Zelenskyy Demands 'Strong' US Response To Latest Russian Air Assault On Kyiv

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a “strong” US response to the latest massive drone strike by Russia on Kyiv, one in which a government building was hit for the first time since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"We are counting on a strong response from America. That is what is needed."

"Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is testing the world -- whether they will accept or tolerate this," Zelenskyy said.

"That is why it is important that the statements of leaders, states, and institutions be backed by strong actions -- sanctions against Russia, against individuals associated with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia," he added.

US President Donald Trump, who has long expressed admiration for Putin and has spoken of their "friendship," has grown increasingly frustrated with the Kremlin leader's refusal to accept a cease-fire and his rejection of direct talks with Zelenskyy.

Trump has also said he was "very disappointed" with Putin following the recent series of intensified attacks on Ukrainian cites. That has led him to suggest new sanctions or tariffs against Russia, although no action has been taken so far.

On September 7, Trump indicated he is moving closer to imposing punitive measures against Moscow but did not provide details.

Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is prepared to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Moscow, Trump said only, "Yeah, I am."

Washington and Kyiv's European allies have already imposed financial measures on Moscow following its Ukraine invasion, helping to cripple the Russian economy.

US special envoy Keith Kellogg wrote on X that the Kremlin's latest deadly attack on Kyiv "was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war."

"Russia appears to be escalating with the largest attack of the war hitting offices of the [Ukrainian] Cabinet in Kyiv," he added, noting that he had been in that government building two weeks ago meeting Ukrainian leaders.

In the attacks early on September 7, Russia fired over 800 drones and missiles across the country, a new record, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Four people were killed as Russian drones struck and partially destroyed two high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv, officials said.

The Cabinet of Ministers building, located in the heart of Kyiv, is home to Ukraine's Cabinet and houses the offices of its ministers.

Russia has previously avoided targeting government buildings in central Kyiv, a heavily defended part of the city.

“For the first time, a government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

The "barbaric attack proved we have to do whatever it takes to stop Russian war machine fueled by oil and gas revenue,’’ Svyrydenko was quoted by the New York Post as saying.

“We appreciate President Trump’s prompt reaction and a strong signal of readiness to impose secondary sanctions on Russia. This step is very important for Ukraine as our people continue to suffer every day from Russian strikes of increasing scale.

“We hope this decision comes effective soon,” she added.

Zelenskyy said on Facebook: "Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war."

Despite widespread evidence to the contrary, Russia denies that it targets civilian sites in Ukraine.

With reporting by Reuters