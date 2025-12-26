Zelenskyy Says Meeting With Trump Planned To Discuss Peace Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on December 26 that he has agreed to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump "in the near future," as Washington accelerates efforts to broker a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelenskyy announced the planned meeting on social media, saying he received a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov about new contacts with US officials.

“We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level –- with President Trump in the near future,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “much could be decided before the New Year.” Trump has not publicly confirmed plans for such a meeting.

Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Florida as early as December 28 for high-stakes talks at Mar-a-Lago, sources told the Kyiv Post.

The announcement came a day after Zelenskyy said he had held a phone call with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss “good ideas for lasting peace.” According to Zelenskyy, the call also included Umerov, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Andriy Hnatov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“We discussed some key details of the work. There are good ideas that could help achieve a common result and lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, real peace -- that’s what we all need,” Zelenskyy wrote.

This comes as US, Ukrainian, and European negotiators work on a 20-point peace framework aimed at ending the war with Russia.

The plan, unveiled by Zelenskyy earlier this week, includes provisions on security guarantees for Ukraine, reconstruction, and a roadmap to cease hostilities. Representatives from Russia also took part in US-hosted discussions in Miami on December 20–21, though the Kremlin later cautioned against viewing the talks as a breakthrough.

Bloomberg, citing a source close to the Kremlin, reported that Moscow intends to seek amendments to the current 20-point plan to secure guarantees against NATO’s further eastward expansion and to ensure Ukraine will maintain a neutral status if it joins the European Union.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the Miami talks and that Russia plans to continue contacts with Washington over its position in the coming days.