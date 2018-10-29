Zurabishvili Holds Lead, But Runoff Appears Set In Georgia Presidential Vote

Salome Zurabishvili, a French-born former foreign minister, holds a lead over her main opponent in Georgia’s presidential election, but a runoff is almost certain to be required in the South Caucasus nation, official results show.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) early on October 29 said that according to results from 67 percent of the polling stations, Zurabishvili secured 39.1 percent of the vote, while top challenger Grigol Vashadze had 37.2 percent.

Former parliament speaker Davit Bakradze, who was nominated by the opposition European Georgia party, was a distant third with 10.7 percent.

With no candidate winning 50 percent of the vote, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze told a news conference that a runoff will be required to determine the winner.

“It is clear there will be a second round between Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze,” he said.

According to Georgian law, a runoff must be held within two weeks after the election commission publishes the final results of the first round.

Turnout stood at 46.7 percent, according to the CEC, nearly the same figure as during the 2013 presidential election.

The presidential election, Georgia's seventh since 1991, will be the last in which the head of state will be elected by direct ballot.

In 2017, the constitution was amended so that future presidents would be elected by a 300-member College of Electors, comprising parliamentarians and local and regional political representatives.

Zurabishvili has the backing of the ruling Georgian Dream party as she seeks to become Georgia’s first female president.

Vashadze, also an ex-foreign minister, is running for the opposition United National Movement (UNM), once led by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in exile.

Third-place Bakradze conceded defeat and said his party will support Vashadze in the runoff.

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze congratulated Georgians after polls closed, saying the vote was held in a "peaceful, free, and democratic environment."

"We are serving all the nation," said outgoing President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who is not seeking a second term, after casting his ballot.

Some 3.5 million were eligible to cast ballots in the election, which is being monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Transparency International Georgia said its observers had reported “up to 90 insignificant and relatively serious violations,” including alleged vote-rigging and vote-buying.

Zurabishvili, 66, is running as an independent even though she has the backing of Georgian Dream, headed by former prime minister and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

She has suffered personal attacks over her background and been branded a traitor for suggesting that Georgia started the 2008 war with Russia.

She was born in France and did not travel to Georgia until she was in her 30s, once having served as a French diplomat.



says former President Saakashvili, who is living in exile and has been sentenced in absentia for abuse of power, should be allowed to return to Georgia.

Georgia is a strong U.S. ally and has expressed desires of joining NATO and the European Union.

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Alan Crosby, The New York Times, Civil Georgia, Reuters, AFP, and Interfax