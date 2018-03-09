Accessibility links

Russia

Investigators Say No Foul Play After Bag of Hands Found In Russian Far East

The Siberian Times shows 27 pairs of human hands found in bag on an Amur River island on Twitter.

Russian investigators say no foul play is suspected in the discovery of a bag containing nearly two dozen amputated human hands that washed up this week on an island near the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

The bag was located after a fisherman found a single hand on the Amur River island on March 6.

According to the regional Investigative Committee, the hands -- 26 in all -- appear to have come from a local medical examiner’s laboratory, responsible for performing autopsies and identifying bodies.

"These biological objects do not have a criminal origin, but have been disposed in a manner not stipulated by law," the committee said in a statement.

The news agency RIA Novosti, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, said bandages and hospital-style shoe covers were also found at the scene.

Local news reports said the discovery pointed to a common practice among morgues and medical examiners in Russia: cutting off corpses' hands for storage and future identification.

It wasn’t immediately clear, however, why a more typical procedure -- like fingerprinting a corpse during an autopsy -- was not used.

According to the English-language Siberian Times, some commentators on local social-media sites were both skeptical about the official explanations, while others were incredulous that there might be many bodies unable to be identified by laboratory scientists.

