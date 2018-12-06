World Leaders Attend U.S. President George Bush's State Funeral In Washington

World leaders and dignitaries have gathered in the U.S. capital, Washington D.C., to pay their respects at the state funeral of former President George Bush.

Bush’s body, which had been lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, was moved on December 5 to the National Cathedral for the funeral.

The 41st U.S. president died on November 30 at the age of 94 after a battle with vascular Parkinsonism.

In his eulogy, an emotional George W. Bush, himself an ex-president, paid tribute to his father, describing him as "a noble man, the best father."

The three other living former U.S. presidents -- Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama -- also attended the service with their wives.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also there. But Trump, who mocked the Bush family in the past, did not speak -- the first time since 1973 a sitting U.S. president has not been invited to give a eulogy to a late president.

The Prince of Wales, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Jordan's King Abdullah II were among the world figures at the cathedral to pay their respects.

Bush's remains will be buried in his home state of Texas, at his presidential library in the town of College Station alongside the graves of his wife Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and the BBC