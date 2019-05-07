Pope Francis To Conclude Balkan Tour In North Macedonia

Pope Francis is set to travel to North Macedonia on May 7 for the first-ever papal visit to the country.



Like neighboring Bulgaria -- Francis's first stop on his three-day Balkan tour -- North Macedonia is mainly Orthodox Christian.



The country is home to an estimated 15,000 Catholics and a large community of ethnic Albanian Muslims, who make about one quarter of the population.



Francis will spend the day in the capital, Skopje, where he is expected to be welcomed by the North Macedonian president and prime minister before holding a mass in the city’s main square.



He is also due to meet with religious leaders at a memorial dedicated to the late Mother Teresa, who was born Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu to Albanian parents in 1910 when it was still part of the Ottoman Empire.



She later left for Calcutta, India, where her work with the poor saw her canonized by Pope Francis in 2016.



Ahead of his visit, Francis praised the mix of cultures, religions, and ethnicities in North Macedonia, and said he was traveling there to "sow these seeds" of solidarity.



"Living together is not always easy, we know that," the pope said in a video message. "But it's worth struggling toward, because the most beautiful mosaics are the ones that are richest in colors."



The visit comes two days after North Macedonia elected a new president, Stevo Pendarovski, in a runoff. It also comes months after the country ended a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece by changing its name.

Based on reporting by AFP