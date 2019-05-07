Pope Francis Arrives In North Macedonia

Pope Francis has arrived in North Macedonia for the first-ever papal visit to the country.

Francis was welcomed in the capital, Skopje, by North Macedonia's outgoing president, Gjorge Ivanov, and is expected to hold a large Mass in the city's main square.

Like neighboring Bulgaria -- Francis's first stop on his three-day Balkan tour -- North Macedonia, a small Balkan country of 2.1 million, is mainly Orthodox Christian.

But the country has a large community of ethnic Albanian Muslims, who make about one-quarter of the population. North Macedonia is home to an estimated 15,000 Catholics.

He is also due to meet with religious leaders at a memorial dedicated to the late Mother Teresa, who was born Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu to Albanian parents in 1910 in Skopje when it was still part of the Ottoman Empire.

She later left for Calcutta, India, where she worked for the poor and sick. Francis canonized her in 2016.

Viktor Dimovski, state secretary of North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry, told the media on May 6 that the pope's historic visit comes at a crucial moment as the country seeks entry into the European Union and NATO.

Ahead of his visit, Francis praised the mix of cultures, religions, and ethnicities in North Macedonia, and said he was traveling there to "sow these seeds" of solidarity.

"Living together is not always easy, we know that," the pope said in a video message. "But it's worth struggling toward, because the most beautiful mosaics are the ones that are richest in colors."

The visit comes two days after North Macedonia elected a new president, Stevo Pendarovski, in a runoff. It also comes months after the country ended a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece by changing its name.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters