State Of Emergency Declared In Southern Siberia Over Wildfires

Russia declared a state of emergency over wildfires in Krasnyarsk Krai and Irkutsk region with fumes engulfing an area larger than the European Union.



Nearly 3 million hectares are ablaze throughout mostly Siberia, parts of the Arctic, and has spread to the Far East, The Siberian Times reported.



The emergency also encompasses Krasnodar Krai and partially the Republic of Buryatia.



The fires are destroying permafrost north and south of the Arctic Circle as they burn through the tundra.



The alert follows flooding in the Irkutsk region where more than 1,000 people were evacuated on July 29. Some 2,000 people were also evacuated in major flooding in Amur region of Russia’s Far East.



Twenty-five people have been killed, and seven have gone missing since the floods started in late June.



The Irkutsk regional town of Tulun has suffered the most damage, with 123 homes flooded in which 449 people lived, 65 of whom children.

