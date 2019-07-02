Death Toll Raised To 14 In Siberian Floods; 13 Missing

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry has raised the death toll from flooding in the Siberian region of Irkutsk to 14 -- adding that 13 people remain missing.

A ministry statement issued on July 2 also said 191 people had been hospitalized as a result of floods that have swept the region following torrential rains in late June.

It said 38 of those hospitalized were children.

Rescue teams have provided assistance to some 24,000 residents in several district hit by the flooding.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed and heavy rains and storms were continuing to hit Irkutsk on July 2.

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas and a state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax