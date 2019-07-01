Death Toll From Siberia Floods Rises To Seven

Russian officials have raised the death toll from the flooding in the southern Siberian region of Irkutsk to seven, reports say.



Emergency officials in Irkutsk were quoted as saying seven people had been confirmed dead and that nine others remained missing on July 1, including a child.



Rescue teams have provided assistance to some 24,000 residents in several districts hit by the flooding caused by torrential rains, the officials said.



More than 150 people have been hospitalized and thousands of homes have been destroyed by the floods.



Heavy rains and storms are expected to hit Irkutsk on July 2.



On June 30, President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Bratsk, northwest of Lake Baikal, to discuss the emergency response.



He ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to be prepared to send in military units to assist rescue teams if the situation doesn’t improve.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax