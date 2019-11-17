U.S. Expresses Support For ‘Long-Suffering Iranian People’ As Fuel Protests Grow

WASHINGTON -- The United States expressed support for “the long-suffering Iranian people” in their protests against a “corrupt regime,” and it condemned what appears to be an effort by the government to limit Internet access.



“The U.S. stands with the long-suffering Iranian people as they protest the latest injustice by the corrupt regime in power. We condemn the attempted shutdown of the internet. Let them speak!" State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on November 16 on Twitter.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo separately tweeted: “As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you.”



NetBlocks, an organization that tracks Internet access around the world, reported there was a "near-total national Internet shutdown" in Iran, with connectivity at 7 percent of the usual level.



It said its observatory can “confirm disruptions with multiple fixed-line and mobile providers in Iran” with first outages reported in Mashhad, site of some of the largest antigovernment protests this week.



The expression of U.S. support for the protesters came as Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV that security forces will move to restore calm if antigovernment protesters "damaged public properties."



"Security forces have so far shown restraint and have tolerated the protests. But as the calm and security of people is our priority, they will fulfill their duty to restore calm if attacks on public and individuals' properties continue," the minister said.



The governor of Sirjan on November 16 said one demonstrator had been killed under unclear circumstances and several more were injured during unrest there. Unconfirmed reports suggested that four other people have been killed in other cities, including in Behbahan, Isfahan, and Marivan.



The protests erupted after the government announced at midnight on November 15 that it was imposing fuel-rationing measures and higher gasoline prices amid economic difficulties exasperated by reimposed U.S. sanctions.



Iran, which has huge energy reserves, still has some of the lowest fuel prices supported by government subsidies.



However, the country is struggling to meet its domestic fuel needs because of a lack of refining capacity. International sanctions add to the problem by limiting the supply of spare parts to repair and upgrade facilities.



U.S. President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord Iran signed with world powers, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. He reinstated sanctions in November that targeted more than 700 Iranian individuals and entities, calling it the "toughest sanctions regime" ever imposed.



The move is part of Washington's policy of "maximum pressure" to force Tehran to abandon what the United States calls its "destabilizing behavior, including [nuclear] proliferation-sensitive work."



With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Reuters, and dpa

