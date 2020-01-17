U.S. Military Now Says 11 U.S. Troops Treated After January 8 Iran Attack

The U.S. military says that 11 U.S. service members were treated for concussion symptoms following a January 8 Iran missile attack on a base in Iraq, despite earlier remarks by President Donald Trump that “no Americans were harmed” in the incident.



"While no U.S. service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al-Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement late on January 16.



Following the attack, Trump said that Iran "appears to be standing down" after the country carried out the ballistic-missile attack on air bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.



In a January 8 address to the nation, Trump said that "no American or Iraqi lives were lost" in the strikes, "no Americans were harmed," and that the bases suffered "only minimal damage."



Iran said the missile attacks on the Ain al-Asad Air Base and the Harir Air Base were in retaliation for the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Defense One

