Mladic Genocide Appeal To Open In The Hague

International judges in The Hague are due to start hearing an appeal by Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic against his life sentence for genocide over the Srebrenica massacre and other war crimes.

The two-day hearing was delayed several times after the 78-year-old former general needed an operation to remove a benign polyp on his colon and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mladic, dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, was sentenced to life behind bars in 2017 for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide for his role in the Bosnian civil war in the 1990s.

This included genocide committed by his Bosnian Serb forces in the small eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica in mid-1995, Europe's worst mass murder since World War II, where some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered.

The defense will speak first at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals -- which deals with cases left over from now disbanded courts for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. The prosecution will follow.

Mladic will be allowed to address the court for 10 minutes on August 26. It was unclear if he would be in court or appearing via video link from his detention center in the Dutch city of Scheveningen.

Mladic had to be removed from the court in 2017 after an outburst in which he accused the judges of lying.

